Millstone Township Man Who Shot Friend Released From Prison, Re-Arrested for Murder

Read on www.shorenewsnetwork.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Summer Skincare Secrets Shared by Dr. Ram Chandra MD of Anara Med Spa in East Brunswick, New JerseyBridget MulroyEast Brunswick, NJ
Major discount retail chain announces plans for unique "combo" store concept in New JerseyKristen Walters
Related
Ocean County Drug Dealer Sentenced For Manslaughter In Overdose Death
MANCHESTER – A local resident was sentenced for his role in supplying the drugs that resulted in an overdose of a 35-year-old man on August 16, 2021. Dandre Tubbs, 34, of Manchester, was sentenced to seven years in state prison, and he will have to serve at least 85% of that before being eligible for parole, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
Dandre Tubbs Gets 7 Years in Prison for Deadly Dose of Fentanyl in Ocean County
MANCHESTER, NJ – After pleading guilty to distributing the deadly dose of fentanyl that killed...
Rahway Throat Slashing Suspect Found Guilty by Jury
RAHWAY, NJ – A man who stood trial for slashing the throat of a 25-year-old...
Man Arrested for Fondling Himself In Front of 5-Year-Old At New Jersey Dollar Tree
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ – A New Jersey man was arrested after being caught exposing and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark Police Searching for Suspect Wanted for Questioning in July Shooting
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department is searching for a man who is wanted...
Man convicted after slashing 25-year-old’s throat outside N.J. bar
A man who slashed the throat of another bar-goer with a knife following an argument outside a Rahway bar last summer has been convicted of two counts of aggravated assault and weapons offenses, authorities said. Michael G. Johnston, 45, of Winfield Park faces up to 10 years in state prison...
New Jersey tractor cab mystery, involving bloodied woman, found to be misunderstanding
An all-out search to find a big rig truck and its driver, believed to be involved in a possible abduction of a woman in New Jersey, turned out to be a big misunderstanding.
Grandson Scammer Calls Lacey Victim Who Had No Grandsons
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – A scammer that called a Lacey Township resident using the distressed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman arrested after barricading inside Somers Point hotel
A woman is jailed after barricading herself inside a Somers Point hotel for nearly eight hours. The Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office was trying to evict Shiryle Seyler when she tried to pour bleach on the officers and attempted to take one officer’s baton, according to the report. The...
Toddler With Drugs In Her System Was Badly Burned: Report
A 2-year-old girl who died after being found unresponsive in a Cherry Hill home was badly burned and had a discharge coming out of her mouth and nose, NJ Advance Media reported. The girl later tested positive for heroin and fentanyl, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said in charging Walter...
Court documents: Phone of Fotis Dulos friend seized at Newark Airport during federal investigation
Court documents show Fotis Dulos' friend's cellphone was seized at Newark Airport during a federal investigation by the Department of Homeland Security connected to the disappearance of New Canaan mom, Jennifer Dulos.
BUSTED: Man Caught In The Act While Stealing Biodiesel From Hunterdon County Businesses
A 40-year-old man was caught in the act while authorities say he stole biodiesel from two Hunterdon County businesses. Officers responding to the first theft at a Readington Township business took a report of the suspect’s description from the owner around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, local police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police Track Down Bloodied Woman Reportedly Screaming for Help in Tractor Trailer
South Brunswick, NJ – A report of a bloodied woman crying for help inside a...
Suspect Wanted for Check Fraud at Lacey Township Bank
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – On Friday, July 29, 2022, at 12:15 p.m., Officer Slota responded...
New Jersey toddler disappears for 3 years unnoticed; couple arrested
New Jersey authorities arrested and charged a couple after a toddler's disappearance went unreported for three years. Matthew Chiles, 29, is charged with killing the girl — one of his girlfriend's two twin 5-year-old daughters — in 2019 when she was just a toddler. The Edison, New Jersey,...
Hunterdon County 7-Eleven Worker Struck In Head While Confronting Armed Robbers, Police Say
A 7-Eleven worker in Hunterdon County was struck in the head while attempting to confront three men who had just committed an armed robbery, authorities say. Officers responding to the robbery report at the store on Route 202 in Raritan Township met with an employee who stated that a man had entered with two others and purchased items shortly before 8:55 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, Lt. Scott Nelson said in a release on Thursday, August 4.
Toddler who died after ingesting cocaine was severely burned, NJ cops say
CHERRY HILL — The man charged with the death of a toddler found with fentanyl and cocaine in her system had burn marks on her body when police arrived. Walter Clark, 27, of Cherry Hill was charged in connection with the July 23 death of the 2-year-old after the illegal substances were found in her system, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay. Drug paraphernalia was also found in the home near where the child was found, according to MacAulay.
Woman Poured Gasoline on Teen’s Head, Threatened to Set Him On Fire During Robbery
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – A woman who met an 18-year-old male to purchase items from...
Boyfriend Charged for Shooting and Killing Girlfriend in Broad Daylight
QUEENS, NY – A man who shot and killed his girlfriend in broad daylight in...
Yonkers High School Student Killed in Hit and Run Crash
Yonkers, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – On Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022, at approximately 12:20 AM, members...
Shore News Network
107K+
Followers
56K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 1