Read on valdostatoday.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Murder-Suicide Investigated in Senior Housing High-rise & Neighboring Central Park Says APDNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
How to spend a weekend in Atlanta, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerAtlanta, GA
Related
PLANetizen
Atlanta Transit Could Go Fare-Free
Atlanta could join the ranks of cities experimenting with fare-free transit, pending the results of a study commissioned by the city council in June, reports J.D. Capelouto in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The study will only focus on the impact of fare-free MARTA within Atlanta city limits, but [Councilman Michael Julian Bond] hopes neighboring cities and counties that have MARTA service could eventually contribute to an expanded fare-free program.”
CBS 46
Atlanta has seventh-largest homes in United States
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta has the seventh-largest homes by square footage, according to a new study by Clever Real Estate. The median size of a home in Atlanta is 2,143 square feet. The median square footage across the United States is 2,356 square feet. Memphis has the largest homes...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe
STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
What are the most congested intersections in Atlanta?
All of them. The Georgia Highway Department calculates the likely traffic through an intersection, then builds the intersection with a capacity of 81% of the expected traffic flow. This guarantees a constant flow of work, and thus employment, doing intersection redesigns. Please keep this information to yourself; we don’t want the GHD to realize that their secret is out. ——Jim Ayres.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sinkhole opens up on busy road in front of Cobb elementary school
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — If you’re driving to work or the kids to school in west Cobb County, give yourself extra time Thursday morning. A large sinkhole opened up overnight on Austell Road near Windy Hill Road. The sinkhole is in front of the entrance to Milford Elementary...
thechampionnewspaper.com
New senior center opens in Lithonia
DeKalb County officials recently celebrated the grand opening of a new senior center in Lithonia. On July 14, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond was joined by Commissioners Mereda Davis Johnson and Lorraine Cochran Johnson, along with Lithonia Mayor Shameka Reynolds and other officials, to cut the ribbon on the new $6.5 million facility.
Power outage causes DeKalb courthouse evacuation
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned a power outage in Decatur caused officials to evacuate the courthouse. The outage happened around 2 p.m. DeKalb County’s Superior Court Clerk Debra DeBerry tweeted out an alert about the evacuation Thursday afternoon. “All courts were closed and...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Marietta (GA)
Marietta is a municipality of the State of Georgia located in Cobb County in the United States. It is the fourth largest city in the Atlanta region, with a population of nearly sixty-one thousand according to the 2020 census. There is no dull moment here with the bundle of attractions...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Students face overcrowding and long wait times amid Georgia's bus driver shortage
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia parents may have noticed school bus routes look a little different for their children this year. Since the start of the school year, students across the metro area have faced overcrowding along with longer wait and ride times when taking the bus. This is due to the ongoing bus driver shortage throughout Georgia.
CBS 46
Flooding on I-285 east near Northside Drive overpass disrupts traffic
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - As severe weather continues across the Atlanta metro area Friday, flooding has disrupted traffic on I-285 east near Northside Drive and Powers Ferry Road. Motorists are urged to use caution and drive safely. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the Georgia counties of Cherokee, Cobb, Forsyth...
Blame festival organizers for Music Midtown’s cancellation, not me, gun rights advocate says
The abrupt cancellation of Atlanta’s Music Midtown Festival, originally scheduled for September, has infuriated music fans. The event’s organizer, Live Nation, has not officially said what led to the cancellation. Music Midtown’s statement says circumstances were beyond its control. But reports say Georgia’s gun laws are to blame. The concert location, Piedmont Park, is public land. […] The post Blame festival organizers for Music Midtown’s cancellation, not me, gun rights advocate says appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GPB morning headlines for August 4, 2022
In this Nov. 15, 2020, file photo Raphael Warnock, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, speaks during a campaign rally in Marietta, Ga. As the head of the Atlanta church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached, Warnock has not shied away from impassioned sermons and forceful advocacy on behalf of the poor and disadvantaged.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Scam Alert: Pine straw scammers reported throughout Georgia
Earlier this year, we alerted you to a pine straw scam in Putnam County. However, this scam is does not appear to be isolated to one area of the state and has been reported from metro Atlanta to Albany. The Scam: The scammers come up to your door and offer...
pickensprogress.com
Scenic Byway – down the road? Proposed 81-mile Amicalola Scenic Byway will link Pickens and neighboring counties
“Boosting heritage and cultural tourism and appreciation of the natural beauty of the area” is a part of the reason for the Georgia Department of Transportation’s possible establishment of a scenic byway, a portion of which would traverse parts of Pickens County. The DOT has accepted an application from Dawson, Gilmer, and Pickens County officials to consider the possibility of the scenic byway.
cobbcountycourier.com
CCSD’s pursuit of case against student who had expulsion overturned called retaliatory by SPLC
The Southern Poverty Law Center is representing a former Campbell High School student who was expelled, but was found by the state board of education to have been denied his due process rights by Cobb County School District. The district is pursuing the matter, even though the student has since...
After weeks without answers, DeKalb County says it has more than $54M in unpaid water bills
DeKalb County admits it had to write off $158 million in uncollectable water and sewer bills in the past six years. That’s a huge number, but Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher said it took weeks to get another figure about the county’s water and sewer collections. It...
5 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often and don't know where to go for a nice dinner then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are great for both a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members but are also a good option for celebrating a special occasion. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. On top of that, the service and atmosphere are amazing as well. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
Rent and high enrollment rate have Georgia college students scrambling to find housing
ATLANTA — As school nears return, metro Atlanta college students are finding it difficult to find housing. “People are scrambling, trying to find roommates, trying to sublease an apartment,” Georgia State University student Jaurius Williams said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Thousands of...
Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage
ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
CBS 46
Tucker’s Hugh Howell Marketplace adds seven tenants
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Hugh Howell Marketplace in Tucker is set to add seven new tenants: Chase Bank, Cold Stone Creamery, Korean fusion restaurant Bite of Korea, nail salon Queen Nail Bar; waxing studio Magical Waxing, repair business Flawless Repair and Batteries Plus. The new tenants also mean the nearly 90,000 square foot mall is now fully occupied. The mall is anchored by a Publix that takes up more than half that space.
Comments / 1