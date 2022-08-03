ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PLANetizen

Atlanta Transit Could Go Fare-Free

Atlanta could join the ranks of cities experimenting with fare-free transit, pending the results of a study commissioned by the city council in June, reports J.D. Capelouto in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The study will only focus on the impact of fare-free MARTA within Atlanta city limits, but [Councilman Michael Julian Bond] hopes neighboring cities and counties that have MARTA service could eventually contribute to an expanded fare-free program.”
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta has seventh-largest homes in United States

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta has the seventh-largest homes by square footage, according to a new study by Clever Real Estate. The median size of a home in Atlanta is 2,143 square feet. The median square footage across the United States is 2,356 square feet. Memphis has the largest homes...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe

STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Explore Atlanta

What are the most congested intersections in Atlanta?

All of them. The Georgia Highway Department calculates the likely traffic through an intersection, then builds the intersection with a capacity of 81% of the expected traffic flow. This guarantees a constant flow of work, and thus employment, doing intersection redesigns. Please keep this information to yourself; we don’t want the GHD to realize that their secret is out. ——Jim Ayres.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookhaven, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Industry
Brookhaven, GA
Business
Brookhaven, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
thechampionnewspaper.com

New senior center opens in Lithonia

DeKalb County officials recently celebrated the grand opening of a new senior center in Lithonia. On July 14, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond was joined by Commissioners Mereda Davis Johnson and Lorraine Cochran Johnson, along with Lithonia Mayor Shameka Reynolds and other officials, to cut the ribbon on the new $6.5 million facility.
LITHONIA, GA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Marietta (GA)

Marietta is a municipality of the State of Georgia located in Cobb County in the United States. It is the fourth largest city in the Atlanta region, with a population of nearly sixty-one thousand according to the 2020 census. There is no dull moment here with the bundle of attractions...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Efficient Energy#Us Department Of Energy#Light Pollution#Ga#Energy Matters Award#Georgia Power
CBS 46

Flooding on I-285 east near Northside Drive overpass disrupts traffic

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - As severe weather continues across the Atlanta metro area Friday, flooding has disrupted traffic on I-285 east near Northside Drive and Powers Ferry Road. Motorists are urged to use caution and drive safely. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the Georgia counties of Cherokee, Cobb, Forsyth...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Blame festival organizers for Music Midtown’s cancellation, not me, gun rights advocate says

The abrupt cancellation of Atlanta’s Music Midtown Festival, originally scheduled for September, has infuriated music fans. The event’s organizer, Live Nation, has not officially said what led to the cancellation. Music Midtown’s statement says circumstances were beyond its control. But reports say Georgia’s gun laws are to blame. The concert location, Piedmont Park, is public land. […] The post Blame festival organizers for Music Midtown’s cancellation, not me, gun rights advocate says appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
pickensprogress.com

Scenic Byway – down the road? Proposed 81-mile Amicalola Scenic Byway will link Pickens and neighboring counties

“Boosting heritage and cultural tourism and appreciation of the natural beauty of the area” is a part of the reason for the Georgia Department of Transportation’s possible establishment of a scenic byway, a portion of which would traverse parts of Pickens County. The DOT has accepted an application from Dawson, Gilmer, and Pickens County officials to consider the possibility of the scenic byway.
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often and don't know where to go for a nice dinner then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are great for both a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members but are also a good option for celebrating a special occasion. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. On top of that, the service and atmosphere are amazing as well. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage

ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Tucker’s Hugh Howell Marketplace adds seven tenants

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Hugh Howell Marketplace in Tucker is set to add seven new tenants: Chase Bank, Cold Stone Creamery, Korean fusion restaurant Bite of Korea, nail salon Queen Nail Bar; waxing studio Magical Waxing, repair business Flawless Repair and Batteries Plus. The new tenants also mean the nearly 90,000 square foot mall is now fully occupied. The mall is anchored by a Publix that takes up more than half that space.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy