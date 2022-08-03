Read on herald-review.com
Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept....
Wednesday, August 3 weather update for central and southern Illinois
Very hot and humid across Illinois this afternoon. As a cold front arrives, rain is likely and in central Illinois severe storms and flooding are possible. Full details on the timing and hazards here.
Indiana governor signs relief bill alongside abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's governor signed a relief bill Friday night that will provide $200 rebate payments from the state’s surging budget surplus. Though below his initially proposed $225 refunds, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said the measure “fulfills what I set out to accomplish when calling the General Assembly into special session" and establishes “long overdue increased funding” for families and young children.
Watch now: Extreme heat, then a chance for severe storms and flooding in central Illinois Wednesday
Very hot and humid across Illinois this afternoon. As a cold front arrives, rain is likely and in central Illinois severe storms and flooding are possible. Full details on the timing and hazards in our latest forecast video. Chief Meteorologist. Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt...
Rich Miller: Maybe move will stabilize state Democrats
One of the biggest unsung winners in the fight for control of the Democratic Party of Illinois is House Speaker Chris Welch. The new state party chair is Rep. Elizabeth Hernandez, a member of Welch’s leadership team. Hernandez handled the delicate task of overseeing the redistricting effort in her chamber last year. She is quite popular in her caucus, including among Latino progressives, who note that Hernandez has been with them on very important votes despite her background as a “regular” Cicero Democrat.
Weather warnings issued for Central Illinois counties
CENTRAL ILLINOIS — The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a sever thunderstorm watch for Wednesday evening and a flood watch until Thursday morning for much of Central Illinois. The severe thunderstorm watch includes 22 counties and is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Among the area counties...
'It's a monster': California wildfire evacuees recount their escape
As California residents evacuate, firefighters prepare to battle a wildfire sweeping through the U.S. state. The McKinney fire continues to burn as the California wildfire death toll hits four.
Kari Lake wins Republican nomination for governor in Arizona primary election
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kari Lake wins Republican nomination for governor in Arizona primary election. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Indiana governor signs abortion ban, making his state the first to approve abortion restrictions post-Roe
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana killed in car crash
WASHINGTON — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana's 2nd district was killed Wednesday in a car accident, her office said. The 58-year-old South Bend native represented much of LaPorte County, as well as all or parts of St. Joseph, Elkhart Starke, Marshall, Kosciusko, Pulaski, Fulton, Cass, Miami and Wabash counties.
Mount Auburn's Farmers' Picnic continues on Saturday
MOUNT AUBURN — The Mount Auburn Farmers' Picnic will continue with activities on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the community park. Activities include a breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. The parade begins at 11 a.m. with Mona Dunn and Myrna Whitehead as grand marshals. The amusements begin at noon.
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
