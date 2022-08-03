ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Herald & Review

Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept....
INDIANA STATE
Herald & Review

Indiana governor signs relief bill alongside abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's governor signed a relief bill Friday night that will provide $200 rebate payments from the state’s surging budget surplus. Though below his initially proposed $225 refunds, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said the measure “fulfills what I set out to accomplish when calling the General Assembly into special session" and establishes “long overdue increased funding” for families and young children.
INDIANA STATE
Herald & Review

Rich Miller: Maybe move will stabilize state Democrats

One of the biggest unsung winners in the fight for control of the Democratic Party of Illinois is House Speaker Chris Welch. The new state party chair is Rep. Elizabeth Hernandez, a member of Welch’s leadership team. Hernandez handled the delicate task of overseeing the redistricting effort in her chamber last year. She is quite popular in her caucus, including among Latino progressives, who note that Hernandez has been with them on very important votes despite her background as a “regular” Cicero Democrat.
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Weather warnings issued for Central Illinois counties

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a sever thunderstorm watch for Wednesday evening and a flood watch until Thursday morning for much of Central Illinois. The severe thunderstorm watch includes 22 counties and is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Among the area counties...
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana killed in car crash

WASHINGTON — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana's 2nd district was killed Wednesday in a car accident, her office said. The 58-year-old South Bend native represented much of LaPorte County, as well as all or parts of St. Joseph, Elkhart Starke, Marshall, Kosciusko, Pulaski, Fulton, Cass, Miami and Wabash counties.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
Herald & Review

Mount Auburn's Farmers' Picnic continues on Saturday

MOUNT AUBURN — The Mount Auburn Farmers' Picnic will continue with activities on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the community park. Activities include a breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. The parade begins at 11 a.m. with Mona Dunn and Myrna Whitehead as grand marshals. The amusements begin at noon.
MOUNT AUBURN, IL
Herald & Review

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
AUSTIN, TX

