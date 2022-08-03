Thousands still without power after strong storms sweep through metro

Read on www.kare11.com
Southeast Michigan forecast: Heavy rainfall, storms, then bye-bye humidity
Southeast Michigan has sweated through intensely hot, muggy weather since mid-July, but the humidity will finally be coming to an end after intense rains push through the state on Monday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warned on Sunday that the severe heavy rainfall was headed into metro Detroit due...
voiceofalexandria.com
Heavy rain falls across Minnesota over the weekend, We Fest impacted by storms
(Undated)--Heavy rain fell across parts of Minnesota over the weekend. In Martin County, 3.87 inches of rain fell in Odin. Willmar reported 3.15 inches, Mankato picked up 3.14 inches, New Ulm received 2.46 inches, and Bird Island had 1.46 inches. Here locally, Kensington Friday night into Saturday received 1.33 inches...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: How much rain fell this weekend
(FOX 9) - The Twin Cities saw the wettest consecutive days since April over the weekend. Much-needed rain fell across the metro and southwestern Minnesota, dumping 1-2 inches in the Twin Cities and 2-4 inches in parts of central Minnesota. This should help relieve some drought conditions the region has experienced this summer.
Morning storms cause power outages, ensuing problems in Eagan
The round of lightning and heavy rain experienced in the Twin Cities Saturday morning continued to have a knock-on effect in Eagan during the afternoon. The Xcel Energy Center outage map shows that Eagan was the hardest hit in terms of power cuts following the morning storms, with more than 1,000 households still without power as of 2:30 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Drought lingers on across Minnesota despite Saturday showers
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — For the second year in a row, many areas across the state are dealing with abnormally dry conditions or under a severe drought, which weather experts say, these conditions aren't as abnormal as they may seem. Down a half-foot of rain on the year, Saturday's...
SE Minnesota, Strong Storms With Hail And Flash Flooding Saturday
It looks like we'll be in for another wet and humid weekend in Rochester and all over Southeastern Minnesota. The National Weather Service out of LaCrosse, Wisconsin says to watch out for flooding, damaging wind, and hail. According to the NWS - Lacrosse,. Periodic showers and storms will be seen...
KCCI.com
Temperatures will drop Monday after Sunday's storms
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. Scattered storms keeping festering this evening/tonight. Temperatures & humidity levels finally drop by Monday. Yesterday's weather system is still around as we head into Sunday evening. A long stationary boundary still sits across Nebraska, northwest Iowa, & southern Minnesota, with scattered thunderstorms ongoing in its vicinity. Heavy downpours will remain the most likely threat from these storms into tonight, but the wind field is oriented in a way that a rotating thunderstorm is still possible before temperatures cool post-sunset.
Minnehaha Falls completely dry as drought continues, but help is on the way
MINNEAPOLIS -- One of Minnesota's most recognizable landmarks is now unrecognizable, as drought conditions have dried the water from Minnehaha Falls.Portions of the Twin Cities continue to enter further into "moderate" and "severe" drought conditions, according to data compiled by the National Weather Service."We are well short of moisture this year, especially since June 1," said climatologist Pete Boulay of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. "This is the time of year where we're evaporating a lot of water."Boulay says that every three days an inch of water is evaporating from Twin Cities lakes and rivers.That, paired with nearly seven fewer...
voiceofalexandria.com
Storms possible Friday across parts of North Dakota and Minnesota
(Grand Forks, ND)--Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. today (Friday) across portions of eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. The National Weather Service says the main hazards are 1.75 inch hail, 70 mph wind gusts, and localized flash flooding. The Alexandria area is on...
Boil water advisory in effect for parts of St. Paul, Maplewood
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Residents in parts of St. Paul and Maplewood are being advised to boil their water.St. Paul city officials say the advisory is a "standard precaution" following a power failure that occurred at the Beebe Road pump station just after noon Monday.Boil Water Advisory FAQThe outage caused a loss of water pressure which could have led to contamination, though officials call that scenario "unlikely."The impacted neighborhoods (click here to view the full map): * Holloway Avenue East, between 7th Avenue East and Division Street * Geneva Avenue North, between Conway Avenue East and Halloway Avenue East/Division Street * Conway Avenue East, between Carlson Street North and Geneva Avenue North and Avenue R * Ruth Street North, between 7th Street East and Larpenteur Avenue East * Winthrop Street North, between Larpenteur Avenue East and Hoyt Avenue East * Idaho Avenue East, between Furness Parkway and Winthrop Street North * McKnight Road North, between Ivy Avenue East and Margaret Street.Residents are encouraged to boil any water they use for drinking, cooking or brushing teeth for at least three minutes for the next 24 hours, or just use bottled water. Click here for more information.
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove County Road 81 Bridge Closes for Construction
Construction crews have started work on the County Road 81 bridge over Elm Creek in Maple Grove. Hennepin County says crews are repairing bridge approaches that carry traffic to the bridge. As a result, County Road 81 eastbound between Fernbrook Lane and Elm Creek Boulevard as well as the Hwy. 610 off-ramp is expected to be closed for about three weeks.
Weather Announcements for Saturday, August 6th, 2022
UNDATED -- We have some weather-related announcements for Saturday, August 6th, 2022. -- The St. Cloud Parks and Recreation Department has rescheduled Movie Under the Stars for Friday, August 26th due to rain and wet conditions. If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and...
Three Traffic Deaths Reported in Minnesota Since Friday Afternoon
Undated (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least traffic fatalities in Minnesota since Friday. The most recent deadly incident occurred Saturday evening in the Brainerd lakes area. The State Patrol says the victim was a 26-year-old Akeley man who was fatally injured when a Jeep pulled out in front of his motorcycle as he was traveling south on Highway 371 at Nisswa. His name has not been released.
Gas drops below $3.99 average nationwide, Minnesota even cheaper
While not reason to throw a party - yet - Monday brought news from the gas pump worthy of a small celebration. Fuel savings app and website GasBuddy says for the first time since March, the national average for a gallon of unleaded fuel has dropped below the $4 mark. The $3.99 average is down more than $1 per gallon since peaking at $5.03 in June, with some areas of California rising near $7.
fox9.com
Hutchinson hit by severe storms once again
Hutchinson was hit with strong storms for the third time this summer. Strong winds toppled trees causing damage to a home and cars.
Overnight storms leave downed trees, damage across Twin Cities
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- The strong storms that passed through the Twin Cities overnight into Wednesday morning downed a lot of trees and branches.Off Minnehaha Avenue in Minneapolis, the strong winds toppled a huge tree onto two cars, covering much of the street. It also took out a light pole.Off 31st Avenue, a WCCO crew saw police at the scene of a bad motorcycle crash a huge tree also toppled nearby. WCCO saw a body at the scene. We're still waiting for more information from police about what happened and whether it was weather related.Leland Nelson was taking shelter in a parking garage near Cedar Avenue and Hopkins Crossroads, waiting out the storms."It sounds and looks pretty nasty out there and scary," he said. "Real high winds and lightning and now it's raining real fiercely so I hope it subsides and goes away."Nelson also said he had a close call with a downed tree overnight."A big branch come underneath the underpass there by the gas station [and] hit my car and all the power went out," he said.As of 5:20 a.m., Xcel Energy reported about 40,000 Minnesota customers were without power.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
WWMTCw
Severe thunderstorms cause widespread damage in West Michigan neighborhoods
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dark clouds formed over parts of West Michigan, ushering in severe thunderstorms and rain showers early Wednesday evening. The storms left behind debris, significant damage to homes and cars, and power outages for tens of thousands in the Kalamazoo area and beyond. Wind speeds of up...
KARE in the Air 'barn hops' over Schiltgen farms in Lake Elmo
LAKE ELMO, Minn. — Barns are a time-honored part of Minnesota's landscape. And this summer... KARE in the Air is going "barn hopping." First stop and the subject of this installment of our ongoing drone series is the North Star Farm Barn in Lake Elmo. This is no ordinary...
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
