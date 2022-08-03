ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Nile Kinnick, famed Iowa football player who died in WWII, to be honored with new documentary

By Grace Altenhofen, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 2 days ago

During home games in Iowa City, thousands of Iowa Hawkeyes fans walk past a statue of Nile Kinnick's likeness as they make their way into a stadium named in his honor.

Soon, Iowans can get to know the man behind the legend in "Kinnick: The Documentary," set to release Aug. 24 on Vimeo.

Executive producer Scott Siepker, better known as the "Iowa Nice Guy" from his popular YouTube series , said the journey from the documentary's conception to the finished documentary took about 10 years.

Siepker grew up in Mount Carmel, a small community in Carroll County, where he became a Hawkeyes fan and learned about Kinnick.

"I grew up not knowing much about him, just the 10,000-foot view — he won the Heisman, he was really good, he was a smart person," Siepker said. "When I was growing up, there wasn't even a statue of him at that time. It was just the stadium. So really, his legend has just continued to grow since my childhood."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0goZZM_0h2yCp2g00

The original film pitch was a documentary about both Kinnick and Iowa State football player Jack Trice . After realizing how much material he had on each football star, Siepker decided that Kinnick and Trice would each need their own films.

He began working on the Kinnick documentary first, navigating the process as an independent film producer.

"It was a long process, because it turns out, I'm terrible at fundraising. It's this Midwestern guilt," Siepker joked. "We just don't like to talk about money very much or like inconveniencing people."

More: Iowa's Nile Kinnick refused to 'stick to sports' and delivered a Heisman speech in 1939 that still resonates

After tackling fundraising, Siepker spent countless hours conducting interviews and digging through archival research. His team included Christopher Cook and Paul Benedict, who directed and edited the film, and Brendan Dunphy, who helped produce and score the documentary.

"Really, the point of the documentary is to strip away the myth from Nile and reveal the person," Siepker said.

The story and legacy of Nile Kinnick

Nile Kinnick Jr. was born July 9, 1918, to parents Nile Kinnick Sr. and Frances Clarke of Adel. His maternal grandfather, George W. Clarke, served two terms as governor of Iowa from 1913 to 1917.

One of Siepker's favorite stories he learned about Kinnick was the football star's childhood nickname: June, short for junior.

"I just thought it's so quaint and innocent," Siepker said. "I just love that because it showed again, he was a little kid at one point too. Although he seemed to always have good morals, he also was a kid who had a bunch of friends and they called him June."

Kinnick excelled at sports from an early age. He played American Legion baseball, catching for future Hall of Famer Bob Feller, and he led the Adel Junior High football team to an undefeated season in 1930. In three seasons of high school basketball, Kinnick scored more than 1,000 points, leading the team to district finals his junior year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D35wm_0h2yCp2g00

For the documentary, Siepker interviewed one of Kinnick's cousins, now in his 90s, about his experiences growing up with Kinnick.

"Don was eight years younger than Nile, but palled around with Nile's youngest brother George in Adel. They would be out there practicing with Nile and Nile would be throwing passes, he'd punt the ball to them," Siepker said. "They were family. Having him really just opened up us having a firsthand approach to seeing who Nile was."

More: Opinion: Schools should teach about Nile Kinnick's inspirational life

The family moved to Omaha for work after Kinnick's junior year of high school, and he finished school at Benson High School in Omaha. After graduation, he enrolled at the University of Iowa, where he played on the baseball, basketball and football teams his freshman year.

Kinnick dropped baseball from his schedule sophomore year and basketball junior year so he could focus on football and his studies. He struggled with an ankle injury his junior year of college, for which he refused treatment.

In 1939, Kinnick's senior season, the team became known as the "Ironmen," boasting a season record of 6-1-1. He scored the only touchdown in an upset game won against Notre Dame and threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to defeat Minnesota.

At the end of the season, Kinnick was named to almost every All-American list in the country and won the Heisman Trophy , the Walter Camp Award and the Maxwell Award. In a poll conducted by the Associated Press, he was picked as the nation's top male athlete of the year, beating out notable athletes such as Joe DiMaggio and Joe Louis.

"In 1939, after he won the Heisman and gave his speech, he was legitimately one of the most famous people in America," Siepker said. "And especially in 1939, when you don't have so many news outlets, you have a smaller amount of information being crammed into fewer sources. It was focused. So it was hard to not know who Nile Kinnick was."

More: Archive images of Iowa Hawkeyes legend and Heisman winner Nile Kinnick

After graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics, Kinnick passed up an opportunity to play professional football and instead enrolled in law school at the University of Iowa. After one year in law school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy Air Corps Reserve and was called to active duty three days after the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

On June 2, 1943, Kinnick took off on a routine training flight from the carrier USS Lexington in the Caribbean Sea. Mechanical issues with his plane forced Kinnick to attempt a water landing, but when rescuers reached the crash site, his body could not be found.

"When he perished in the war, that just kind of settled that lost hope," Siepker said. "Who knows what Nile would have done if he would have carried on into his 80s or 90s. I certainly think he would have achieved great things, and politics is something he was definitely interested in. But it was just a tragic end, and that probably, unfortunately, helped create this myth and legend."

The University of Iowa football stadium was renamed Kinnick Stadium in 1972 in honor of Nile Kinnick. A 16-foot-tall bronze statue of Kinnick was erected in front of the stadium in 2006. He is widely considered to be one of the best football players in Iowa history.

Preparing for the documentary's launch

Siepker hopes viewers take away from the documentary that "we are all capable of living a good life the way he did, with good morals and good philosophy."

"The things that he stands for don't need to be reinforced by legend in my opinion, because then that makes it sound almost unachievable," Siepker said. "I think too often, myth and legend obscures. You kind of think, 'Oh, wow, he's so incredible. He never made any mistakes, or he never got mad or upset.' No, he was like you and me."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A9JIi_0h2yCp2g00

Siepker plans to hold a private screening of the documentary Aug. 24, the same day the film will be available for purchase on Vimeo. After that, he has other projects in his sights.

"We certainly want to finish the Jack Trice documentary. We're about half done with that," Siepker said. "I will have to go out and do a round of fundraising too, because I can't have Jack Trice take another 10 years to complete."

For more information about "Kinnick: The Documentary" or to learn about Siepker's other Iowa-related works, visit scottsiepker.com or his Facebook page .

Grace Altenhofen is a news reporter for the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at galtenhofen@registermedia.com or on Twitter @gracealtenhofen.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Nile Kinnick, famed Iowa football player who died in WWII, to be honored with new documentary

Community Policy