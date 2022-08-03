Read on www.postsouth.com
Related
postsouth.com
Louisiana marijuana laws in the midst of evolution: Here's what changed starting Aug. 1
Louisiana is in the midst of a marijuana evolution that began accelerating with the first dispensing of legal medical cannabis to patients in 2019. It has continued with expansions to the medical program and new reforms to the state's criminal laws. The Legislature was particularly active with marijuana bills during...
postsouth.com
CF Industries announces $198.5 million carbon capture project at Donaldsonville complex
CF Industries plans to invest $198.5 million to construct a CO2 compression and dehydration unit at its Ascension Parish plant in an effort to reduce carbon emissions at what it says is the largest ammonia production facility in the world. According to a news release from Louisiana Economic Development, the...
postsouth.com
Here's why Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is traveling to Netherlands, France
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is traveling to the Netherlands and France beginning Friday to explore flood control innovations and seek economic development opportunities for the state. Edwards was invited by Netherlands Special Envoy for International Water Affairs Ambassador Henk Ovink to see that country's latest advancements in flood control...
postsouth.com
DOTD: Sunshine Bridge inspection set for Aug. 17-25, partial closures may be necessary
The Sunshine Bridge Hwy. 70 westbound and eastbound lanes will be inspected, weather permitting, from Aug. 17 at 8 a.m. to Aug. 25 at 3 p.m. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the right lanes could be affected by partial closures. It will allow vehicles 12-feet wide...
Comments / 0