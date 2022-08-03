ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Breaking down the 2022 Iowa State football schedule, opponents, TV information and more

By Aaron Marner, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48THdq_0h2yCi6p00

Iowa State enters the 2022 college football season with more unknowns than in most recent seasons.

Gone are program stalwarts such as Brock Purdy, Breece Hall, Charlie Kolar and Mike Rose, but the Cyclones have an interesting mix of returning veterans and exciting young talent.

Iowa State has plenty of exciting games on its schedule from the annual Cy-Hawk rivalry game with Iowa, to perhaps the final home game vs. Oklahoma before the Sooners depart for the SEC.

Here's what to know about each game on the 2022 Iowa State football schedule.

Iowa State vs. Southeast Missouri

When: 1 p.m. CT, Saturday, Sept. 3

Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa

How to watch: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Last meeting: This is the first meeting between Iowa State and Southeast Missouri.

The season-opener will also mark a brand-new opponent for the Cyclones. The Redhawks, who play in the Ohio Valley Conference at the Division I FCS level, finished the 2021 season with a 4-7 record.

Iowa State at Iowa

When: 3 p.m. CT, Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa

How to watch: Big Ten Network

Last meeting: Iowa won 27-17 in 2021.

Iowa State is winless vs. its in-state rival in coach Matt Campbell's six years in Ames (0-5 — no game played in 2020 due to COVID). The Cyclones have struggled at times in early season games in recent years. This will be the first road test for new starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers.

Iowa State vs. Ohio

When: 1 p.m. CT, Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: Jack Trice Stadium

How to watch: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Last meeting: Iowa State won 48-20 in 2003.

Iowa State owns a 7-0 edge in the all-time series with Ohio. The Bobcats struggled in 2021, going 3-9 under first-year head coach Tim Albin. Ohio is no slouch, however; the program has been to 10 bowl games since the 2009 season and has five seasons since then with at least nine wins.

Iowa State vs. Baylor

When: TBA on Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Jack Trice Stadium

How to watch: TBA

Last meeting: Baylor won 31-29 in 2021.

Last year's battle came down to a failed 2-point attempt in the final minute. Baylor made the most of a hectic year in the Big 12, going 7-2 during regular-season conference play and taking down Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game.

Iowa State at Kansas

When: TBA on Saturday, Oct. 1

Where: Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kansas

How to watch: TBA

Last meeting: Iowa State won 59-7 in 2021.

Through six years of Campbell's tenure in Ames, the Cyclones have taken care of business every time they've faced Kansas. Iowa State's 52-point win last year was the biggest margin of victory in the history of this series. The last seven games have gone Iowa State's way, which ties a record for most consecutive wins by either team in the 101-game series.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State

When: TBA on Saturday, Oct. 8

Where: Jack Trice Stadium

How to watch: TBA

Last meeting: Iowa State won 33-20 in 2021.

The Cyclones have won three of the last four "Farmageddon" games, including a 45-0 drubbing in the last game played between these teams at Jack Trice Stadium. The Wildcats will likely rely on Adrian Martinez at quarterback after Martinez transferred in from Nebraska.

Iowa State at Texas

When: TBA on Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

How to watch: TBA

Last meeting: Iowa State won 30-7 in 2021.

Texas won 13 of the first 15 games in this series after joining the Big 12 in the 1990s, but Iowa State has won the last three. But Texas has reason for optimism; the Longhorns brought in Ohio State transfer and former five-star quarterback recruit Quinn Ewers, who will likely be in control of coach Steve Sarkisian's high-powered offense.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma

When: TBA on Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Jack Trice Stadium

How to watch: FOX or FS1

Last meeting: Oklahoma won 28-21 in 2021.

The series with Oklahoma has been far more competitive under Campbell than ever before, but the Sooners still have the upper hand, leading the series 5-2 since Campbell was hired. This will be the first year for the Sooners under new head coach Brent Venables, who was most recently the defensive coordinator at Clemson. Venables isn't new to the Big 12, however; he spent two years as a player at Kansas State before coaching at Kansas State and later Oklahoma for nearly two decades.

Iowa State vs. West Virginia

When: TBA on Saturday, Nov. 5

Where: Jack Trice Stadium

How to watch: TBA

Last meeting: West Virginia won 38-31 in 2021.

The series between these two teams has been back-and-forth since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12 in 2012. West Virginia has a narrow 6-4 edge in the series, including a win in a chaotic game last season that saw Iowa State take four separate leads before giving up two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to lose. Iowa State has a chance to avenge that loss in this year's Homecoming game.

Iowa State at Oklahoma State

When: TBA on Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Oklahoma

How to watch: TBA

Last meeting: Iowa State won 24-21 in 2021.

The Cyclones won a nailbiter over Oklahoma State a year ago, capped off by a Breece Hall go-ahead touchdown at the 5:29 mark of the fourth quarter. If there's one thing Iowa State fans can count on, it's a close game with Oklahoma State — each of the past seven games in the series has been decided by one possession.

Iowa State vs. Texas Tech

When: TBA on Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: Jack Trice Stadium

How to watch: TBA

Last meeting: Texas Tech won 41-38 in 2021.

Iowa State lost in heartbreaking fashion last season at Texas Tech in the form of a 62-yard field goal as time expired. That marked the first time the Red Raiders had beaten Matt Campbell's team in six tries.

Iowa State at TCU

When: TBA on Saturday, Nov. 26

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

How to watch: TBA

Last meeting: Iowa State won 48-14 in 2021.

Iowa State will end the season with a road trip to Dallas-Fort Worth to take on TCU. Iowa State has won three in a row in this series, but the Horned Frogs could present a new challenge in 2022 with new head coach Sonny Dykes.

Aaron Marner is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Mar32 or reach him at amarner@gannett.com.

WHO 13

Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
We Are Iowa

Your guide to the 2022 Iowa State Fair

The 2022 Iowa State Fair is just over a week away. Whether you’re making the trip to see the Butter Cow, watch a concert or just try the food, here’s the information you need to make your trip a success. When and where is the fair?. The 2022...
Community Policy