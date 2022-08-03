ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Des Moines Register

'I just want to do this right': New owner of Des Moines cupcake shop Créme's looks to shake things up

By Francesca Block, Des Moines Register
 2 days ago

Mochi doughnuts, black sesame Oreo cupcakes and ube milk buns: That's just a sampling of the new flavors set to debut at the Créme Cupcake under new owner Sammy Mila.

The brainchild of Des Moines entrepreneur, community advocate and baker Christina Moffatt, Créme, at 543 28th St., is a cupcake, coffee and tea shop and full bar that has become a staple on Des Moines' Ingersoll Avenue corridor since it opened in 2012.

Along the way it's filled orders by the dozen for flavors such as strawberry Champagne, caramel apple and margarita, and once baked more than 2,100 cupcakes for a banquet for then-Vice President Xi Jinping of China, has made a name for itself as a groundbreaking shop dedicated to serving its community.

Under Mila, Moffatt said she is confident CC's stature will only grow.

“We really needed someone who could step in and have that cutting edge with different flavors, different recipes, different desserts, and she just has that," Moffatt said.

With 11 years of experience in the magazine industry as a food stylist and culinary specialist — as well as video star — for Dotdash Meredith Corp ., Mila said her passion is in experimenting with flavors. She said her magazine experience provides her an extra edge, keeping her in tune with the latest trends and styles that customers are craving.

“I’ve been surrounded by all things culinary for the latter third of my life now," she said.

When Moffatt approached Mila with the opportunity to take over Crème in November  2021, Mila said she was shocked.

"I was always under the impression that it was always going to be a dream," she said of her long-secret ambition to open her own business.

Moffatt was looking for someone to take over the shop, which had defined nearly a decade of her life and career, as she faced new, more pressing responsibilities. Her parents' health was declining and she said she knew she could no longer give 100% of herself to both her family and her business.

"My staff has always been amazing," she said, "but they also do deserve someone they can rely on who is readily available."

Despite Mila's initial shock, she said she instantly knew taking over Créme was the right decision.

"It was just a no-brainer for me," she said, “I've always wanted this but never shared that want with anyone.”

Mila said that when she officially signed the papers in June establishing herself as the new owner, the experience was "overwhelming in the best way." She started full time in July, eager to make an impact.

“I just want to do this right, not only for myself but for the team and for the city," Mila, a Des Moines native, said.

While Moffatt is there to offer advice and help during the transition, she said she has allowed Mila to embrace the shop as her own.

"I'm letting her really drive the bus," Moffatt said.

After taking over, Mila began by seeking to elevate classic recipes and develop her own, influenced by the flavors of her childhood.

She then focused her attention on remodeling the shop, opening up the floor plan and bringing plants from home to infuse the space with her personal style. She and her fiancé also set up shelves near the front door to display the wares of local craftspeople and entrepreneurs.

“Moving forward, I want to house a lot of local makers and shakers that create things out of their house," she said.

Through these grassroots, community-focused efforts, Mila said, she hopes to honor Moffatt and the legacy she built.

"Christina built such a reputable and iconic brand to the city. We are going to keep that going," she said.

Mila's work will be reach fruition Wednesday when the store holds a 10th anniversary open house from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., unveiling its new look and flavors and celebrating its new owner , according to the shop's Facebook page .

Free mini cupcakes will be available while supplies last. Whoever gets the cupcake filled with sprinkles will receive a gift card.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3 .

IN THIS ARTICLE
