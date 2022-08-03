ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casey's CEO Darren Rebelez gets $200k pay boost in new contract amid slowing growth

By Francesca Block, Des Moines Register
 2 days ago

In the midst of slowing growth, Casey's General Stores CEO Darren Rebelez signed a new contract with the company that includes a $200,000 raise and the possibility of additional annual bonuses, stock options and equity.

The agreement, which went into effect at the end of July, increases Rebelez's base salary from $950,000 to $1.15 million.

Because the company bases his annual bonuses on his base salary, the raise also increases how much he can earn in incentives by $300,000 a year, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Rebelez is also eligible for more pay in the form of stock options or other forms of company equity. He can now receive $6.1 million, up from $2.6 million under his previous contract, according to the Monday filing.

More: Mtn Dew releases new flavor dubbed Overdrive, sold exclusively at Casey's

A company spokesperson said the new contract  largely consolidates incremental changes in compensation from past years that had been previously disclosed and approved by shareholders.

"The recent changes to CEO compensation, which were recommended by an independent compensation consultant and approved by the Casey’s Board of Directors, tie CEO pay more directly to overall company performance and long-term success, and were benchmarked against a number of peer companies to ensure market parity," spokeswoman Megan Elfers said in a written statement.

More: Even Iowa-based Casey’s gas station pizza costs more thanks to rising cheese prices

The new contract extends Rebelez's time at the company until at least June 2025 following the expiration of his previous contract in June.

While salary renegotiations are common for CEOs, the timing of Rebelez's new contract comes as the company faces economic headwinds.

More: Casey's General Stores stock price drops with high gas prices, predictions of slowing growth

Following the release of the company's quarterly report in June predicting slowing growth amid a struggling economy, the stock has stalled, from $207.32 a share on June 6 to $205.62 on Aug. 1.

The company's stock price averaged $132 in May 2019, the month before Rebelez signed on as CEO.

Despite challenges of rising gas prices and inflation, Casey's reported a strong quarter in June. The company recorded a profit of about $60 million for the period of February through April, a 43% increase over the same period last year.

In the midst of rising operational costs, Casey's executives said they intend to continue the company's expansion, albeit less aggressively than last year. Executives said they plan to add a projected 80 stores this year, compared to 209 last year.

Casey's operates in 16 states, from Tennessee to North Dakota. Industry magazine CSP ranks it as the third-largest convenience store in the nation in 2021 .

Rebelez has served as the president and CEO of the Ankeny-based chain since June 2019. He previously served as president of IHOP Restaurants and chief operating officer of 7-Eleven Inc.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3 .

This story has been updated to reflect the current ranking of Casey's by CSP magazine.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Casey's CEO Darren Rebelez gets $200k pay boost in new contract amid slowing growth

