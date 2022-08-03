First Call: ESPN calls a former Steeler the best ever at his position; Jose Quintana debut date for Cardinals

Read on triblive.com
Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
Steelers Training Camp Recap: Kenny Pickett Outperforming Mitch Trubisky?
More change should be coming to the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition.
Tomlin speaks Diontae, new injury, QB rotation-Day 9 of Steelers Camp
An injury to a starter in the Steelers secondary as Mike Tomlin tweaked the QB rotation & also discussed Johnson’s contract along with Friday Night Lights
Diontae Johnson and Steelers 'remain miles apart' in contract negotiations
Diontae Johnson continues his "hold-in" at training camp but the receiver and Steelers are reportedly not close to the parameters of a new contract according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac. (Gerry Dulac, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) Fantasy Impact:. Johnson has been participating in individual drills but has not taken part in...
Mitch Trubisky reportedly struggling during 1st team reps at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky arrived for training camp preparing to be the starter in Week 1, with a competition
Look: Mike Tomlin's Quote About Fairness Is Going Viral
Mike Tomlin has another "Tomlinism" to add to his collection. The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach had a great quote to the media on Wednesday about someone being treated fairly vs someone being treated the same. "We treat everybody fairly but not everybody the same," Tomlin said. In other words, this...
NFL World Reacts To Odd Kliff Kingsbury Move
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was a bit sassy towards his quarterback on Thursday. Murray doesn't like some of Kingsbury's play calls sometimes, so the latter told him that he should call the plays via the radio at times. "I just wanted him to know that, 'Hey, this sh*t...
Why Diontae Johnson's deal with the Steelers is perfect for player and team
Throughout their recent history, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been especially and specifically adept at selecting smaller receivers from smaller schools in the middle rounds, and turning them into stars. There is no better example than Antonio Brown, who the team took out of Western Michigan in the sixth round of the 2010 draft. We tend to forget this now in light of Brown’s… erratic behavior, but in his prime, he was the best route-runner in the game, and he could put just about any cornerback in a blender. There was Mike Wallace the year before, there was Emmanuel Sanders in the same draft that brought them Brown, and this year, there was Memphis’ Calvin Austin in the fourth round.
Pat Narduzzi Identifies Pitt Football's Freshmen Standouts
A few defensive backs and an offensive lineman have caught the eye of Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi.
Looking at the salary cap implications of Steelers WR Diontae Johnson's new contract
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson signed his two-year $36.71 mllion contract this week marking the third big contract extension for new Steelers general manager Omar Khan. Here’s how the contract breaks down by year in terms of the salary cap.
