Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower Ahead of Tech Earnings, Fed Meeting
Stocks were choppy Monday as investors looked ahead to a busy week. In addition to Big Tech earnings slated for release over the next several sessions, the Federal Reserve's latest policy decision is due out Wednesday afternoon. "The Fed is still in a very good position to deliver another 75...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Mixed After Bleak Bank Earnings, Inflation Data
Stocks' volatility continued Thursday, sparked by a weak start to second-quarter earnings season and another sizzling inflation update. On the earnings front, JPMorgan Chase (JPM, -3.5%) this morning said profit in the second quarter was down 28% from the year-ago period, while revenue rose a modest 1%. The financial firm also said it is suspending stock buybacks in order to boost its capital reserves. Fellow big bank Morgan Stanley (MS, -0.4%) also saw its profit sink – down 29% year-over-year – while revenue plunged 11%.
NanoString Tech (NSTG) PT Lowered to $31 at Cowen
Cowen analyst Dan Brennan lowered
Univar (UNVR) PT Lowered to $32 at Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank analyst David Begleiter
Vertex (VRTX) PT Raised to $315 at Cowen
Cowen analyst Phil Nadeau raised
The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble
One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
3 Stocks to Sell Immediately
These companies are likely to be in increasing trouble in the next few months. Investors may want to move out of these as soon as possible.
Got $5,000? Buy the Dip on This FAANG Stock Amid the Nasdaq Sell-Off
Fresh macroeconomic conditions have not been friendly to technology stocks, but the ongoing sell-off has gifted investors with several compelling buying opportunities.
Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Bolting Higher Today
Earlier this year, BioCryst's lead clinical candidate was put on partial hold by the FDA for safety reasons. Today, the biotech announced that the drug's clinical program will be allowed to resume under a revised protocol. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Are markets down, or up? Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. Put shortly, the last few weeks have been good for investors.
These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify
Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.
CJS Securities Downgrades U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) to Market Perform
CJS Securities analyst Lawrence Solow downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE
Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) PT Lowered to $165 at Tigress Financial Partners
Tigress Financial Partners analyst Ivan Feinseth
Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ:CN) (CNQ) PT Raised to Cdn$92 at TD Securities
TD Securities analyst Menno Hulshof raised
IAMGOLD Corp (IMG:CN) (IAG) PT Lowered to Cdn$3.50 at TD Securities
TD Securities analyst Steven Green
Global Medical REIT (GMRE) PT Lowered to $15 at Berenberg
Berenberg analyst Connor Siversky lowered
Myriad Genetics (MYGN) PT Raised to $32 at Cowen
Cowen analyst Dan Brennan raised
EVERTEC (EVTC) PT Lowered to $40 at Susquehanna
Susquehanna analyst James Friedman lowered
