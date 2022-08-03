ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks End Mixed After Bleak Bank Earnings, Inflation Data

Stocks' volatility continued Thursday, sparked by a weak start to second-quarter earnings season and another sizzling inflation update. On the earnings front, JPMorgan Chase (JPM, -3.5%) this morning said profit in the second quarter was down 28% from the year-ago period, while revenue rose a modest 1%. The financial firm also said it is suspending stock buybacks in order to boost its capital reserves. Fellow big bank Morgan Stanley (MS, -0.4%) also saw its profit sink – down 29% year-over-year – while revenue plunged 11%.
StreetInsider.com

NanoString Tech (NSTG) PT Lowered to $31 at Cowen

StreetInsider.com

Univar (UNVR) PT Lowered to $32 at Deutsche Bank

StreetInsider.com

Vertex (VRTX) PT Raised to $315 at Cowen

Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
Motley Fool

Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

Earlier this year, BioCryst's lead clinical candidate was put on partial hold by the FDA for safety reasons. Today, the biotech announced that the drug's clinical program will be allowed to resume under a revised protocol. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
StreetInsider.com

CJS Securities Downgrades U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) to Market Perform

StreetInsider.com

Global Medical REIT (GMRE) PT Lowered to $15 at Berenberg

StreetInsider.com

Myriad Genetics (MYGN) PT Raised to $32 at Cowen

StreetInsider.com

EVERTEC (EVTC) PT Lowered to $40 at Susquehanna

