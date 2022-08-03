ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

More than 200 swimmers will participate in Save The Bay’s 46th Annual Swim on Saturday

By Ryan Belmore
whatsupnewp.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on whatsupnewp.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whatsupnewp.com

Miantonomi Park Memorial Tower will open for free tours on remaining Mondays in August

The Newport Open Space Partnership today announced the opening hours for the historic Miantonomi Park Memorial Tower. The tower will be open and free to the public each Monday in August from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 pm, beginning August 8th. The opening hours coincide with the Miantonomi Community Farmers Market, a project co-organized by Aquidneck Community Table and the Newport Health Equity Zone and designed to make affordable fresh foods available in a community-oriented setting in one of Newport’s most historic and beautiful parks.
NEWPORT, RI
rimonthly.com

Say Cheers to These 11 Rhode Island Beer Gardens

Originating in Bavaria, Germany, in the early nineteenth century, a beer garden (biergarten in German) is an open outdoor space with communal seating where chilled beer and tasty traditional food is served. In Rhode Island, it represents warm summer afternoons filled with good company and great drinks. Take a seat at these local beer gardens and patios, in the sun or under some shady trees, and sip on a refreshing brew while the summer days are still here.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

State, municipal beach lifeguards square off in “Guard Games” competition through August 6

PROVIDENCE, RI – Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) state beach lifeguards are competing against their counterparts who protect municipal beaches in the annual, weeklong Guard Games competition that began Monday. The tournament encourages competition, camaraderie, and professionalism among Rhode Island lifeguards. For over 50 summers, lifeguards from...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport, RI
Sports
City
Newport, RI
City
Narragansett, RI
Narragansett, RI
Sports
City
Jamestown, RI
Jamestown, RI
Sports
State
Rhode Island State
WPRI

How to try the ‘glamping’ trend in RI

The summer season means camping for many New Englanders. Around the country, camping has evolved into “glamping” – a more luxurious way to spend some time in the great outdoors. Here in Rhode Island, there is a glamping spot you may want to check out. On Friday...
COVENTRY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up Today: August 3, 2022

Good Morning, today is Wednesday, August 3. 🌊 Another in a series of world-class concerts is coming to the Norman Bird Sanctuary on Friday, August 5 when Americana singer-songwriter Lisa Morales makes a stop in Newport. We’ve got a pair of tickets to give away to the show courtesy of Newport Live. Read More.
NEWPORT, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

How old will Rhode Island's Central Landfill grow?

The Ocean State’s garbage cans empty into Johnston. But how long will Johnston remain Rhode Island’s dump?. Estimates for the landfill’s lifespan are shifting. The Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation (RIRRC), a quasi-public agency, operates the state’s Materials Recycling Facility, Leaf and Yard Compost, Eco-Depot and Central Landfill in Johnston.
JOHNSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
WARWICK, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Beisel
rimonthly.com

Friday Food Truck Feature: Bird’s Nest Italian Street Food

When you think of food trucks, do you typically think of deep-fried manicotti? Well, Bird’s Nest Italian Street Food’s goal is to make sure you do! Next time you are in Providence, Warwick or Cumberland, keep an eye out for some delicious Italian cuisine. We spoke with Michael Leverone to dish out more details on the traveling truck.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Two Sisters Bringing Portuguese Takeout to New Dartmouth Spot

Two Portuguese sisters from New Bedford have been working hard for the better part of a decade to find the perfect storefront. Now at last they've found one -- in Dartmouth. Caitlyn Fontes thought up the duo's current food truck idea about seven years ago, you could say before food trucks were cool. I'm pretty sure their Portuguese-style food truck was the first of its kind in the area.
DARTMOUTH, MA
GoLocalProv

Taste of Rhode Island Returns in October

Taste of Rhode Island event producers have announced that after a two-year pandemic hiatus, plans are underway for the return of the unique celebration of local food, drink and entertainment on October 20, 2022. The popular event, which will take place from 6:00-9:00 at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, will...
WARWICK, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Narragansett Bay#Save The Bay#Open Water
rimonthly.com

Topgolf Makes Its Way to Rhode Island

Virtual sports are becoming increasingly popular, and with the construction of Topgolf’s newest facility in Cranston, Rhode Islanders will have access to state-of-the-art facilities and technology to enjoy the new style of recreation. Topgolf’s first effort to move into New England with the Cranston location on Sockanosset Cross Road is through a partnership with Carpionato Group’s Chapel View redevelopment project. With the project underway, Rhode Islanders eagerly await what the attraction has to offer.
CRANSTON, RI
FUN 107

Rehoboth Facebook Group Suggests There’s a Black Bear in Town

Another summer, another black bear sighting on the SouthCoast, this time in the town of Rehoboth – at least, if you believe social media. Last year, we followed the return of “Boo Boo” the bear to Southeastern Massachusetts, followed by his apparent unfortunate meeting with a van while crossing Interstate 195 and subsequent death.
REHOBOTH, MA
WPRI

The biggest Portuguese festival in U.S. returns to New Bedford

The Feast of the Blessed Sacrament is back! John Alves stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to share the details of this 4-day family-friendly event, making its big return since the start of the pandemic. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
whatsupnewp.com

‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (August 5-7)

Mid-summer weekends means live music, crowded dive bars, and more. Check out “Six Picks Music,” our weekly rundown of some of the best shows in the region. Sunday: Fresh off their debut appearance at the Newport Folk Festival a couple of weeks ago, Ukrainian traditional folk band DakhaBrakha makes a stop in Providence at the Columbus Theatre. The free concert beginning at 6PM is part of the FirstWorks Summer Beats Concert series and registration is required at the link here. Complete details here.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Barbara Ann Ruscetta

Barbara Ann Ruscetta, 91, wife, mother, Nana, sister, friend, has provided us with yet another opportunity to learn from change. She left us on Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022, in the early afternoon. She would tell you that how you react to change is what determines who you are, and to everyone who knew her, she was our model, our champion of just what true courage is. Though she lost her independence at ten years old, when an accident took the use of her legs away, mom never let her paraplegia stop her from living a long, courageous and productive life.
NEWPORT, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Breaking Bread to Build Community: Residents Invited to Free Dinner Aug. 10

Above: Residents of East Greenwich and nearby communities gathered at the Varnum Armory for a community dinner in May 2018. To combat polarization, the Rhode Island Foundation is inviting people to share ideas over neighborly meals. Submitted post. The Rhode Island Foundation is inviting East Greenwich and Warwick residents to...
EAST GREENWICH, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy