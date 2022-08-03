ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ticket sales for Lionesses’ United States friendly top 65,000 in under 24 hours

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tik37_0h2yAtVA00

Ticket sales for England’s planned Wembley clash against the United States in October have reached 65,000 in less than 24 hours.

The Football Association announced at 2pm on Tuesday that the Lionesses would return to the scene of Sunday’s Euro 2022 triumph to take on reigning world champions the USA on October 7, subject to having secured World Cup qualification in September.

And a message on the Lionesses’ official Twitter account on Wednesday morning said: “YOU GUYS ARE AMAZING. 65,000 tickets have already been sold for our October international against the United States!”

The ticketing website briefly crashed on Tuesday amid the huge demand.

It comes after a crowd of 87,192 – the biggest-ever attendance for a Euros match, men’s or women’s – saw the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 after extra time at the stadium at the weekend as they secured the first major trophy in their history.

Sarina Wiegman’s side will be back in action with World Cup qualifiers against Austria away on September 3 and then Luxembourg at Stoke’s bet365 Stadium three days later – ticket sales for the latter fixture had reached 20,000 by midday on Tuesday.

England currently top their World Cup qualifying group with a maximum 24 points from eight matches and would seal qualification for next year’s showpiece in Australia and New Zealand with a draw against second-placed Austria.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NxqAk_0h2yAtVA00
England with the European Championship trophy on Sunday (Adam Davy/PA). (PA Wire)

The FA said that in the event of England having to play in the World Cup play-offs in October, anyone with a ticket for the US fixture would be entitled to a refund and given the opportunity to buy a ticket for the play-off, and that it and the United States’ federation would work to agree a new date for the fixture.

The sides have never met at Wembley before and last faced each other when England, then under Phil Neville, were defeated 2-0 in the SheBelieves Cup in 2020.

The previous summer the States beat England 2-1 in the semi-final of the World Cup in France.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticket Sales#Shebelieves Cup#Stoke#England#Lionesses United States#Wembley#The Football Association
