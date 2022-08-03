ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Formula 1: Ferrari situation gets worse with latest update

Ferrari’s Hungarian Grand Prix disaster leaves them with little hope of ending their long Formula 1 driver and constructor world championship droughts. Following a French Grand Prix they should have won, Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring was supposed to be Ferrari’s bounce-back race, one in which they closed the 82-point gap to Red Bull in the Formula 1 constructor standings and one in which Charles Leclerc closed the 63-point gap to Max Verstappen in the driver standings.
MotorAuthority

Rimac Nevera VIN 001 delivered to F1 champion Nico Rosberg

The Rimac Nevera electric hypercar finally entered production in July and the first customer example, the one with a VIN ending in 001, has been delivered to none other than 2016 Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg. The F1 driver turned YouTuber recently visited Rimac's headquarters near Zagreb, Croatia, to...
The Independent

FIA set to impose stricter roll hoop tests for 2023 F1 cars after Zhou Guanyu’s crash at Silverstone

The FIA are set to impose stricter tests on the roll hoop of next year’s Formula 1 cars after Zhou Guanyu’s frightening crash at Silverstone last month. The Chinese driver escaped unharmed after his Alfa Romeo flipped following contact from George Russell, before skidding across the tarmac and gravel and flipping again above the tyre barrier and into the catchment fencing.The rookie escaped unscathed, his head protected from serious injury by the titanium Halo device that rings the cockpit.But the roll hoop failed after contact with the track via a force previously unforeseen and Alfa have been working with...
FanSided

NASCAR: 23XI Racing driver change confirmed for Michigan

Kurt Busch is set to sit out this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway as he continues to recover. Kurt Busch hasn’t been back behind the wheel of his #45 23XI Racing Toyota Camry since his crash during the second round of qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway two weekends ago.
FanSided

Formula 1: Full driver lineup prediction for 2023

Formula 1 silly season has gotten crazy already, despite the fact that there haven’t been a ton of confirmations. What will the driver lineup look like in 2023?. When four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel announced that he had made the decision to retire after the 2022 season, not many expected it to start a massive domino effect.
The Independent

F1 chief Stefano Domenicali hints at role for Sebastian Vettel to stay in the sport post-retirement

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has hinted that a role will be offered to Sebastian Vettel to stay in the sport in some capacity after he announced his retirement last week. The four-time world champion announced before the Hungarian Grand Prix that this season with Aston Martin would be his last in F1, with the German keen to pursue other interests and spend more time with his family. Domenicali, who was Ferrari boss while Vettel won his World Championships at Red Bull, admitted he was surprised by the news but revealed that he is keen for Vettel’s and...
The Spun

Kurt Busch Still Not Racing: NASCAR World Reacts

Kurt Busch will miss his third straight NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend. The Toyota driver announced Wednesday afternoon that he isn't cleared to return Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. Busch has been sidelined since suffering concussion-like symptoms following a crash in the July 23 qualifying session at Pocono Raceway.
racer.com

McLaren in Ricciardo exit talks before Piastri announcement

McLaren is in negotiations with Daniel Ricciardo about his departure from the team and trying to facilitate a move to another Formula 1 outfit before it announces Oscar Piastri’s arrival. RACER understands McLaren feels it has a valid contract with Piastri for 2023 after Alpine failed to complete formalities...
ESPN

Daniel Ricciardo told Oscar Piastri will replace him at McLaren - source

McLaren has told Daniel Ricciardo it intends to replace him with Formula 2 champion Oscar Piastri next season, a source close to the Australian driver has confirmed to ESPN. ESPN understands Ricciardo was informed of the decision by team boss Andreas Seidl after the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday evening and is now in discussions with the team over a financial settlement to leave his contract a year earlier than its 2023 expiration date.
The Associated Press

VeeKay extends contract with ECR with zero controversy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — One piece of IndyCar’s silly season fell into place Thursday when Rinus VeeKay announced a multi-year extension with Ed Carpenter Racing. The 21-year-old Dutchman said on Twitter he was staying in the No. 21 Chevrolet, and unlike recent contract dealings in both IndyCar and Formula One, this one was backed minutes later when ECR confirmed the news. VeeKay, who was permitted to talk to other teams as of Monday of this week, entered into free agency with a new agent this season. Rather than wait to see how the situation is resolved at Chip Ganassi Racing with reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou, VeeKay decided to stay where he is and not gamble on the No. 10 at Ganassi possibly opening. IndyCar rookie Callum Illot did the same last week when he honored a handshake deal with Juncos Hollinger Racing to return next year — even though the No. 10 could open if Palou finds a way out of his hotly contested contract. Ganassi is suing the Spaniard over a deal Palou signed to join McLaren Racing — although it’s not clear if that’s for an IndyCar or F1 seat.
Daily Mail

McLaren 'will AXE Daniel Ricciardo and recruit fellow Australian Oscar Piastri' as Zak Brown makes his move to land Formula One's hottest property after miserable season for former Red Bull star

McLaren will reportedly part ways with Daniel Ricciardo next season and replace him with fellow Australian Oscar Piastri. Ricciardo's three-year deal with McLaren runs until the end of the 2023 season, but hsi future has been subject of debate for months with the 33-year-old badly struggling for form in his second year with the team.
