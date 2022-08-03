Read on beyondtheflag.com
Related
How Michael Schumacher ‘cries’ when he sees beautiful things and watches F1 races with pals at his home
MICHAEL Schumacher has not been seen or heard from for nearly nine years with total secrecy surrounding his health. But a few key clues have been hinted at by his friends and family which offer a fleeting insight into the reclusive F1 legend's life. Schumacher suffered a traumatic brain injury...
Toto Wolff claims Lewis Hamilton could be left with brain damage by propoising Mercedes
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has made a sensational claim that Lewis Hamilton could be left with brain damage by his porpoising Mercedes. Hamilton and his teammate George Russell have been experiencing severe bouncing whilst driving their cars on track all season. As a result, the team find themselves well off the pace of championship rivals Red Bull and Ferrari.
Formula 1: Ferrari situation gets worse with latest update
Ferrari’s Hungarian Grand Prix disaster leaves them with little hope of ending their long Formula 1 driver and constructor world championship droughts. Following a French Grand Prix they should have won, Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring was supposed to be Ferrari’s bounce-back race, one in which they closed the 82-point gap to Red Bull in the Formula 1 constructor standings and one in which Charles Leclerc closed the 63-point gap to Max Verstappen in the driver standings.
MotorAuthority
Rimac Nevera VIN 001 delivered to F1 champion Nico Rosberg
The Rimac Nevera electric hypercar finally entered production in July and the first customer example, the one with a VIN ending in 001, has been delivered to none other than 2016 Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg. The F1 driver turned YouTuber recently visited Rimac's headquarters near Zagreb, Croatia, to...
RELATED PEOPLE
FIA set to impose stricter roll hoop tests for 2023 F1 cars after Zhou Guanyu’s crash at Silverstone
The FIA are set to impose stricter tests on the roll hoop of next year’s Formula 1 cars after Zhou Guanyu’s frightening crash at Silverstone last month. The Chinese driver escaped unharmed after his Alfa Romeo flipped following contact from George Russell, before skidding across the tarmac and gravel and flipping again above the tyre barrier and into the catchment fencing.The rookie escaped unscathed, his head protected from serious injury by the titanium Halo device that rings the cockpit.But the roll hoop failed after contact with the track via a force previously unforeseen and Alfa have been working with...
New NASCAR Cup Series team ready for debut later in 2022
A new NASCAR Cup Series organization is ready to make its debut in 2022. Who is this team and which drivers could be driving for the organization?
NASCAR: 23XI Racing driver change confirmed for Michigan
Kurt Busch is set to sit out this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway as he continues to recover. Kurt Busch hasn’t been back behind the wheel of his #45 23XI Racing Toyota Camry since his crash during the second round of qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway two weekends ago.
F1's silly season is off to a big start. Here is what we know — and what is rumored — about all 20 F1 seats for the 2023 season.
Fernando Alonso is moving to Aston Martin to replace Sebastian Vettel in 2023. Several other seats are still up in the air for next season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Formula 1: Full driver lineup prediction for 2023
Formula 1 silly season has gotten crazy already, despite the fact that there haven’t been a ton of confirmations. What will the driver lineup look like in 2023?. When four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel announced that he had made the decision to retire after the 2022 season, not many expected it to start a massive domino effect.
F1 chief Stefano Domenicali hints at role for Sebastian Vettel to stay in the sport post-retirement
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has hinted that a role will be offered to Sebastian Vettel to stay in the sport in some capacity after he announced his retirement last week. The four-time world champion announced before the Hungarian Grand Prix that this season with Aston Martin would be his last in F1, with the German keen to pursue other interests and spend more time with his family. Domenicali, who was Ferrari boss while Vettel won his World Championships at Red Bull, admitted he was surprised by the news but revealed that he is keen for Vettel’s and...
Kurt Busch Still Not Racing: NASCAR World Reacts
Kurt Busch will miss his third straight NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend. The Toyota driver announced Wednesday afternoon that he isn't cleared to return Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. Busch has been sidelined since suffering concussion-like symptoms following a crash in the July 23 qualifying session at Pocono Raceway.
Daniel Ricciardo and Mick Shumacher are close to losing their F1 jobs. Here is what we know — and what is rumored — about all 20 F1 seats for the 2023 season.
It looks like McLaren is trying to force Daniel Ricciardo out to open a spot for super-prospect Oscar Piastri.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
racer.com
McLaren in Ricciardo exit talks before Piastri announcement
McLaren is in negotiations with Daniel Ricciardo about his departure from the team and trying to facilitate a move to another Formula 1 outfit before it announces Oscar Piastri’s arrival. RACER understands McLaren feels it has a valid contract with Piastri for 2023 after Alpine failed to complete formalities...
ESPN
Daniel Ricciardo told Oscar Piastri will replace him at McLaren - source
McLaren has told Daniel Ricciardo it intends to replace him with Formula 2 champion Oscar Piastri next season, a source close to the Australian driver has confirmed to ESPN. ESPN understands Ricciardo was informed of the decision by team boss Andreas Seidl after the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday evening and is now in discussions with the team over a financial settlement to leave his contract a year earlier than its 2023 expiration date.
VeeKay extends contract with ECR with zero controversy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — One piece of IndyCar’s silly season fell into place Thursday when Rinus VeeKay announced a multi-year extension with Ed Carpenter Racing. The 21-year-old Dutchman said on Twitter he was staying in the No. 21 Chevrolet, and unlike recent contract dealings in both IndyCar and Formula One, this one was backed minutes later when ECR confirmed the news. VeeKay, who was permitted to talk to other teams as of Monday of this week, entered into free agency with a new agent this season. Rather than wait to see how the situation is resolved at Chip Ganassi Racing with reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou, VeeKay decided to stay where he is and not gamble on the No. 10 at Ganassi possibly opening. IndyCar rookie Callum Illot did the same last week when he honored a handshake deal with Juncos Hollinger Racing to return next year — even though the No. 10 could open if Palou finds a way out of his hotly contested contract. Ganassi is suing the Spaniard over a deal Palou signed to join McLaren Racing — although it’s not clear if that’s for an IndyCar or F1 seat.
SkySports
F1 driver market: Explaining the Oscar Piastri and Alpine fiasco and what it means for the 2023 grid
'Silly season' has well and truly arrived, so let's explain how we got here via some Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso bombshells, a shock rejection and how McLaren and Daniel Ricciardo are right in the thick of it... F1 in 2023: Who is driving where next season?. We have long...
motor1.com
McLaren set to end Ricciardo’s 2023 F1 deal to make way for Piastri
McLaren is believed to have signed Piastri initially on a reserve driver deal for 2023, one that it intends to upgrade to a race seat, assuming that a plan for Ricciardo’s early exit is eventually agreed. Ricciardo has a firm McLaren contract for next season as part of the...
Who Is Oscar Piastri? Meet F1’s Most Talked-About Young Driver
Getty It's clear that the talented rookie is going places, but one of those places may not be Alpine.
McLaren 'will AXE Daniel Ricciardo and recruit fellow Australian Oscar Piastri' as Zak Brown makes his move to land Formula One's hottest property after miserable season for former Red Bull star
McLaren will reportedly part ways with Daniel Ricciardo next season and replace him with fellow Australian Oscar Piastri. Ricciardo's three-year deal with McLaren runs until the end of the 2023 season, but hsi future has been subject of debate for months with the 33-year-old badly struggling for form in his second year with the team.
Albon extends deal to continue driving for F1 team Williams
LONDON (AP) — Alex Albon has signed a multi-year contract extension to continue driving for Formula One team Williams. The 26-year-old Albon joined Williams this season as a replacement for George Russell, who moved to Mercedes. Williams said on Wednesday that the London-born Thai had signed a “multi-year agreement,”...
FanSided
271K+
Followers
515K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0