Yardbarker
Penguins Should Have These 3 Superstars On Their Trade Radar
Pittsburgh Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall has enjoyed a successful offseason to this point. He was able to keep the fanbase happy by bringing back legends Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin after those discussions seemed like they were taking a turn for the worse. Add those two big names to the long list of extensions signed in Pittsburgh this summer, as next season is setting itself up to be an interesting one for the Penguins.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Milan Lucic, David Perron, and the San Jose Sharks
Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Could the Boston Bruins be interested in bringing back Milan Lucic?. Lucic is in the last year of his deal and carries a $6 million salary cap hit. A source said on Sunday night that Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving could be willing to...
Landing Spots for Former Penguins Forward Evan Rodrigues
Where could former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues play next season?
Yardbarker
Calgary Wranglers sign Brett Sutter, Daniil Chechelev, three others to AHL contracts
The Calgary Wranglers have signed five players — including Darryl Sutter’s son, Brett — to one-year American Hockey League contracts, the club announced Wednesday. Brett Sutter, 35, spent the last five seasons as captain of the AHL’s Ontario Reign and played his 1,000th professional game during the 2021–22 campaign.
NBC Sports
Early projections for Bruins defense pairings with injuries, and when healthy
The Boston Bruins blue line will be under press pressure early in the 2022-23 NHL season with a couple key players, including No. 1 defenseman Charlie McAvoy, working their way back from offseason surgeries. The Bruins announced in June that McAvoy underwent a left shoulder arthroscopic stabilization procedure with a...
Work on ASU's new arena ahead of schedule; NCAA, NHL hockey games expected sooner
An ongoing pandemic. Supply chain issues. The addition of an NHL tenant. Outside factors threatened the timeline of the Arizona State multi-purpose arena's completion and it seemed hard to believe ASU hockey would drop the puck for its first game there on Oct. 14. ...
Yardbarker
Penguins Prospect Raivis Ansons To Compete at World Juniors
Most years, August is a barren wasteland on the hockey calendar. Fortunately for fans of the sport, the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships will help bridge the gap between free agent frenzy and the opening of NHL training camps. The Pittsburgh Penguins' lone representative this year is Latvian forward Raivis Ansons.
Yardbarker
Brian Burke Says Bryan Rust was Pittsburgh Penguins Top Offseason Priority
Going into the summer of 2022, the Pittsburgh Penguins had a number of top tier players heading to free agency. Many thought the Penguins front office wouldn’t be able to bring back all of Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Bryan Rust, and Rickard Rakell among other names. Things looked bleak...
NHL
RELEASE: Oilers sign Yamamoto to two-year extension
EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with forward Kailer Yamamoto with an average annual value (AAV) of $3.1 million. Set to begin his third full season with the Oilers in 2022-23, Yamamoto reached career highs in games played (81), goals (20), assists (21) and points (41) last season.
Yardbarker
Penguins Ranked Top 10 In Contract Efficiency
Ron Hextall is going into his third season as the general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins. With several trades and signings this off-season, Hextall has his fingerprints throughout most of the Penguin's current contracts. If you ask Dom Luszczyszyn of the Athletic, Hextall has done a great job securing value through his contracts.
Yardbarker
Penguins Defenseman Kris Letang Among Norris Trophy Favorites
Heading into next season, Kris Letang will be looking to replicate his performance from last season, where he set career-highs in assists (58) and points (68). The Pittsburgh Penguins' top defenseman has been one of the best blue liners in the league over the past decade but has yet to claim the elusive James Norris Trophy, awarded to the league's best defenseman each year.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Due for More Out of Gallagher in 2022-23
Last season didn’t go as expected for the Montreal Canadiens or Brendan Gallagher. The Habs were always going to be in tough to make the playoffs after returning to the stacked Atlantic Division, but a last-place finish immediately after having reached the Stanley Cup Final seemed like insult to injury… and Gallagher’s no stranger to injuries.
Above The Break: Breaking Down The WNBA Playoff Picture
With just one week left of the 2022 WNBA regular season, here’s an idea of who will, who won’t, and who could make the WNBA playoffs this year. Don’t blink, because if you do, you might miss the end of the WNBA season. That’s right. We’re just...
Yardbarker
Hot Start More Important Than Ever for the Penguins
It's one of the oldest cliches in all of sports. "You can't win a championship in the first half of the season, but you can lose one." Never has that been more true for the Pittsburgh Penguins than next season. If the Penguins wish to extend their 16-year postseason streak and bid for a sixth Stanley Cup, they need to take care of business early next season.
Yardbarker
Canadiens 2022-23 Lineup Projection
The Montreal Canadiens have made a few changes this season, especially to the team’s defensive core, with four defencemen traded since last season’s trade deadline. They added a center to help in their lack of center depth as well as a couple of wingers to an already crowded position. As a result, there will have to be a move to free up cap space. Whether that comes with a trade or a player going on long-term injury reserve (LTIR) is yet to be determined, but either way, head coach Martin St-Louis will have many choices to make when preparing his lines for next season.
Why Justin Verlander’s looming free agency will be like no other
In most cases calling an athlete a ‘unicorn’ is an overused trope, but in the case of Justin Verlander it fits perfectly. Verlander is a lot of things. Among them: 39 years old, the undisputed ace of one of the best rotations in baseball and he’s going to be a free agent when the season ends.
Nostalgic Nineties Penguins Snake Draft
Who would you have in your 90's Pittsburgh Penguins starting lineup?
Did Brian Cashman explode Yankees’ chemistry right before the trade deadline?
A big knock on how the New York Yankees do business is the organization’s overall lack of feel for the game. Going down the slippery analytics slope is dangerous and will only get you stuck in the worst corners of social media, but it’s hard to deny the front office has favored advanced metrics far more than the human element.
Matt Carpenter gets emotional in return to St. Louis (Video)
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter was overcome with emotion when talking about telling his family that he was returning to St. Louis to take on the Cardinals, his former team. Matt Carpenter spent the majority of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, the team that selected him in...
