ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Penguins Should Have These 3 Superstars On Their Trade Radar

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall has enjoyed a successful offseason to this point. He was able to keep the fanbase happy by bringing back legends Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin after those discussions seemed like they were taking a turn for the worse. Add those two big names to the long list of extensions signed in Pittsburgh this summer, as next season is setting itself up to be an interesting one for the Penguins.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Calgary Wranglers sign Brett Sutter, Daniil Chechelev, three others to AHL contracts

The Calgary Wranglers have signed five players — including Darryl Sutter’s son, Brett — to one-year American Hockey League contracts, the club announced Wednesday. Brett Sutter, 35, spent the last five seasons as captain of the AHL’s Ontario Reign and played his 1,000th professional game during the 2021–22 campaign.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
NBC Sports

Early projections for Bruins defense pairings with injuries, and when healthy

The Boston Bruins blue line will be under press pressure early in the 2022-23 NHL season with a couple key players, including No. 1 defenseman Charlie McAvoy, working their way back from offseason surgeries. The Bruins announced in June that McAvoy underwent a left shoulder arthroscopic stabilization procedure with a...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Penguins Prospect Raivis Ansons To Compete at World Juniors

Most years, August is a barren wasteland on the hockey calendar. Fortunately for fans of the sport, the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships will help bridge the gap between free agent frenzy and the opening of NHL training camps. The Pittsburgh Penguins' lone representative this year is Latvian forward Raivis Ansons.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Kessel
Person
Don Sweeney
NHL

RELEASE: Oilers sign Yamamoto to two-year extension

EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with forward Kailer Yamamoto with an average annual value (AAV) of $3.1 million. Set to begin his third full season with the Oilers in 2022-23, Yamamoto reached career highs in games played (81), goals (20), assists (21) and points (41) last season.
NHL
Yardbarker

Penguins Ranked Top 10 In Contract Efficiency

Ron Hextall is going into his third season as the general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins. With several trades and signings this off-season, Hextall has his fingerprints throughout most of the Penguin's current contracts. If you ask Dom Luszczyszyn of the Athletic, Hextall has done a great job securing value through his contracts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Penguins Defenseman Kris Letang Among Norris Trophy Favorites

Heading into next season, Kris Letang will be looking to replicate his performance from last season, where he set career-highs in assists (58) and points (68). The Pittsburgh Penguins' top defenseman has been one of the best blue liners in the league over the past decade but has yet to claim the elusive James Norris Trophy, awarded to the league's best defenseman each year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens Due for More Out of Gallagher in 2022-23

Last season didn’t go as expected for the Montreal Canadiens or Brendan Gallagher. The Habs were always going to be in tough to make the playoffs after returning to the stacked Atlantic Division, but a last-place finish immediately after having reached the Stanley Cup Final seemed like insult to injury… and Gallagher’s no stranger to injuries.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2006 Nhl Entry Draft
Yardbarker

Hot Start More Important Than Ever for the Penguins

It's one of the oldest cliches in all of sports. "You can't win a championship in the first half of the season, but you can lose one." Never has that been more true for the Pittsburgh Penguins than next season. If the Penguins wish to extend their 16-year postseason streak and bid for a sixth Stanley Cup, they need to take care of business early next season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Canadiens 2022-23 Lineup Projection

The Montreal Canadiens have made a few changes this season, especially to the team’s defensive core, with four defencemen traded since last season’s trade deadline. They added a center to help in their lack of center depth as well as a couple of wingers to an already crowded position. As a result, there will have to be a move to free up cap space. Whether that comes with a trade or a player going on long-term injury reserve (LTIR) is yet to be determined, but either way, head coach Martin St-Louis will have many choices to make when preparing his lines for next season.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

FanSided

271K+
Followers
515K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy