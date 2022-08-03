Wednesday Morning: Plenty of storms today elevated isolated flooding concerns

Read on www.brproud.com
Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight
UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
Northeast storms could cause tornadoes, flash flooding
Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten parts of the Northeast and down into the southeastern Ohio Valley on Tuesday and overnight. Large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain could cause flash flooding in some spots. Dangerous heat and humidity continue for the southern Plains into the Lower Mississippi Valley this...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms
Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
Hurricane Weather Outbreak in Texas May Possibly Occur in Two Weeks
Even though the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is off to a slower start than in recent years, several factors are converging for a sharp surge in tropical activity in mid-August, which might finally deliver Texas rain. Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be driven over and through the...
WATCH: Death Valley National Park Flash Flooding Washes Everything Away in Wild Video
The name Death Valley National Park…doesn’t really invoke images of water. But the area went through a flash flood recently. Flooding can just happen in an instant and the outdoors can be scary when it happens. In certain regions, some moderate flooding is good and expected. However, there are times when the waters rise too high, flow too fast, and cause a lot of issues. This is one of those times.
Homes, Bridges Swept Away by Flash Flooding in Rural Southwest Virginia
Everyone is now accounted for in Buchanan County, Virginia, after a severe storm struck Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and flooding. As much as seven inches of rain fell in just a few hours causing extensive damage to more than 100 homes and washing out roadways in the rural area near the Kentucky and West Virginia borders.
Midwest thunderstorms bringing risks of flash flooding, hail, wind damage
Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday across the Midwest. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are all a risk as well as heavy rain which could cause flash flooding. The states affected include Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky where we have had historic rain over the last few...
Weather Forecast Show Heat, Flooding, and Thunderstorm to Affect the Eastern Half of the United States from Mid-Week
A multi-weather hazard forecast shows that heat, flooding, and thunderstorm, as well as fire weather conditions will strike a vast portion of the United States from mid-week. US weather authorities issued a short-range outlook of the looming natural weather hazards, which potentially could cause disruptive and life-threatening risks. In the...
Some heavy rain possible today
Expect more rain storms today. “Deep tropical moisture remains in play through the rest of the week and weekend. Due to the land and sea breezes colliding coupled with the amount of
Incoming Tropical Rainstorm May Bring Relief to Drought Stricken Southest
AccuWeather experts predict that drought-quenching showers, flooding downpours, and gusty thunderstorms will continue to target the southern United States until the later half of this week. The rainy pattern is still being pushed mostly by a stalled cold front, but a disorganized tropical rainfall along the northern Gulf of Mexico's coastlines may bring extra troubles.
Here’s what meteorologists are saying about the severe thunderstorms across New England
“If you hear thunder coming, make sure you go indoors into a secure building until the storm passes.”. The National Weather Service issued several severe thunderstorm warnings across the region, extending into Thursday evening. Northern Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire faced extreme weather conditions Thursday afternoon. But Alan Dunham, a...
States impacted by historic flooding in Midwest, Ohio Valley will see more heavy rainfall
More heavy rain is in the forecast for the Midwest and Ohio Valley over the next few days, which is not good news for areas hit hard by historic flooding. Monsoonal weather continues to bring the risk of floods across the Southwest heading into the weekend. Dangerous heat and humidity...
Less chance of rain, isolated downpours still possible
A slightly lower chance of heavy rain storms but the rain is not going away completely. “An upper disturbance in the Gulf and surface trough will continue to pull away from the area today allowing rain chances to be much lower than yesterday.
Cold Front Update: Damaging Winds and Heavy Rain Strike Western Australia, Multiple Areas Affected
A cold front forecasted during the weekend to hit Australia this week has made its way into the country as it crosses the state of Western Australia. Australian weather authorities have updated their forecast and issued renewed severe weather warnings for damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and dangerous surf conditions. The...
Rain kicks off August and no threat in the tropics
August will be another wet month but as of now, there are no tropical threats. “It isn’t a favorite month for most of us, but August starts Monday with a couple of positive things for us - a quiet outlook in the tropics and not-terrible summer
Tornado reports slip below normal in 2022 after robust start to season
Tornado activity began to slow down during a month that is typically the most active of the year. Not only are numbers lower than in 2021, another trend that has developed over recent decades has been observed this year. Tornado activity in the United States has fallen below average despite...
Tropical system may bring downpours, flooding to large swath of Alabama
Forecasters say a soaking and dreary week is in store for portions of the Gulf Coast as rounds of showers and thunderstorms target the region. While rounds of robust storms will increase flooding concerns across the area and may even brew up tropical troubles, this pattern will also work to fight ongoing drought.
One More Bout of Thunderstorms for Washington DC Area on Friday Before Weekend of 100-Degree Heat Index
As the oppressive heat and humidity are predicted to reach a heat index of 100 degrees over the weekend, the Washington, D.C., the area is forecasted to see more thunderstorms on Friday. Due to the possibility of a storm and the heat, Storm Team 4 has issued a weather alert.
