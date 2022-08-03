Heat creates hundreds of water line breaks in San Antonio

Read on www.ktsa.com
Massive fire at NW Side business leads to evacuation of 80 dogs at nearby facility, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A massive fire at a Northwest Side generator business prompted a large emergency response and led to the evacuations of 80 dogs at a nearby kennel. The second-alarm fire happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 5800 block of Rocky Point Drive, not far from I-10 and De Zevala.
Pesky sand particles from Africa are wreaking havoc on San Antonio sinuses
SAN ANTONIO - We're now in peak season for Saharan Dust and some of us may be feeling it worse than others. Saharan Dust, which travels in the atmosphere all the way from Africa, is most prominent from July to September. People with conditions like asthma could be feeling everything from itchy eyes and a runny nose to wheezing and swelling of the tongue and mouth.
26 million Texans facing AC and power crisis as week-long 100f temps have seen power grid reach 80 gigawatts for the first time ever
Extreme heat is expected to worsen the situation in Texas on Thursday, with demand on the power grid reaching an all-time high. Temperatures are expected to reach 105f in some parts of the state, creating a demand of about 80 gigawatts in energy. Multiple heat advisories have been put in...
TxDOT taps the brakes on San Antonio’s Broadway improvement plan
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A plan to turn San Antonio’s Broadway into a “complete street” is at a standstill and the Mayor isn’t happy with the suggested detour. KSAT-12 is reporting that Mayor Ron Nirenberg met with officials with TxDOT and the Texas Transportation Commission Thursday to discuss the city’s plan to make changes to Broadway.
Former San Antonio brothel site denied historic designation
HDRC recommended the Bill Miller heir do an archeological dig.
Still good odds that tropical disturbances will bring rain relief to South Texas and Hill Country
There are still good odds for rain-starved residents of South Texas and the Hill Country to see relief in the form of tropical disturbances from the Gulf of Mexico. National weather forecasters still favor an above-normal 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, according to NOAA’s annual mid-season update issued on Thursday by the Climate Prediction Center of the National Weather Service.
A welcome change comes to San Antonio's forecast this weekend
SAN ANTONIO — Get ready, San Antonians, for normal summer temperatures this weekend. High pressure is moving north, helping to increase our moisture and rain chances for the next few days. Beginning Friday, small chances of rain will emerge in the forecast, bringing partly cloudy conditions. However, temperatures will...
CPS Energy customers cranking up air conditioning pay nearly $80 more for comfort, utility says
San Antonio – CPS Energy customers are paying higher energy bills than last summer, with an average increase of about $80, according to the utility. The monthly bill increase is primarily due to fuel costs going up and the relentless Texas heat wave. The state is also experiencing a record year for energy demand, according to Cory Kuchinsky, chief financial officer and treasurer for CPS Energy.
San Antonio’s ‘heat islands’ are disproportionately affecting low-income neighborhoods
San Antonio has seen over 50 days of 100-plus-degree weather so far this year and is likely to break the record for the most in a calendar year. While weathering the Texas heat continues to be an issue across the state, it’s proving to be especially difficult for low-income communities in San Antonio. Edgar Sandoval, a national desk reporter for The New York Times based in San Antonio, joined the Texas Standard to share his latest findings from the Alamo City’s “Heat Island Effect.”
San Antonio Housing Authority changes name to Opportunity Home in brand switch
'Authority' doesn't fit the changing housing needs.
Man dies after swerving to avoid mattress, rolling about 80 yards into some trees
SAN ANTONIO - A man, Rudolph Lambaria, is dead after he swerved to avoid hitting a mattress in the roadway and rolled his truck over several times in Far South Bexar County. The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday along Interstate 37 right at the country line of Atascosa and Bexar County.
H-E-B wraps up Summer of Sharing at San Antonio Food Bank
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Families from all over San Antonio enjoyed a hot meal and scored some other goodies at the San Antonio Food Bank. Kids attending Friday’s event also picked school supplies, a haircut, and they also enjoyed a bubble machine. Local grocery chain H-E-B finished...
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual laws
Lately, there has been a lot of focus on the new Texas anti-abortion law, which has led to protests ad debate. Today I thought we could look at the lighter side of some laws from the past. A few of these are outdated but have been a law in San Antonio in the past.
Behind the Kitchen Door: Live roaches in the kitchen, unapproved ice for sale top list of violations
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Metropolitan Health District inspectors found live roaches, unapproved ice for sale, expired meat and food not being stored properly, among other issues, at the locations featured in this week’s Behind the Kitchen Door. Pik Nik Foods. Our first stop in this week’s Behind...
Crews battling three large fires around Central Texas
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple departments are responding to a large wildfire on RM 165 in Hays County on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, RM 165 is closed between FM 2325 and US 290 due to the fire. The Blanco County Emergency Management office reported...
4 things to know about Black Rock Coffee before its San Antonio opening
Free. Coffee. That's one thing to know.
When is the first day of school? Here are start dates of San Antonio area districts
SAN ANTONIO — Lunch boxes, and backpacks and binders, oh my! It is that time of year again, when parents and students gear up for another year of learning. And families with kids in school are not the only ones affected by the return to the classroom. Drivers and neighbors will have to deal with the return of school buses, school zones and traffic.
1,400-acre wildfire closes San Antonio-area's Enchanted Rock State Natural Area
The wildfire is burning north of Fredericksburg.
San Antonio Councilwoman Teri Castillo denies claim that abortion-rights vote is merely symbolic
San Antonio District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo led the charge for the resolution her colleagues passed 9-2 Tuesday to push back at Texas' pending "trigger law" banning abortion access. Her office penned the resolution, modeled after a similar measure passed by Austin's city council. What's more, she worked with Mayor...
San Antonio police still 'waiting out' man in Stone Oak standoff
The man was still barricaded on Friday.
