ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Heat creates hundreds of water line breaks in San Antonio

By Don Morgan
KTSA
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ktsa.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw35.com

Pesky sand particles from Africa are wreaking havoc on San Antonio sinuses

SAN ANTONIO - We're now in peak season for Saharan Dust and some of us may be feeling it worse than others. Saharan Dust, which travels in the atmosphere all the way from Africa, is most prominent from July to September. People with conditions like asthma could be feeling everything from itchy eyes and a runny nose to wheezing and swelling of the tongue and mouth.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

TxDOT taps the brakes on San Antonio’s Broadway improvement plan

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A plan to turn San Antonio’s Broadway into a “complete street” is at a standstill and the Mayor isn’t happy with the suggested detour. KSAT-12 is reporting that Mayor Ron Nirenberg met with officials with TxDOT and the Texas Transportation Commission Thursday to discuss the city’s plan to make changes to Broadway.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
tpr.org

Still good odds that tropical disturbances will bring rain relief to South Texas and Hill Country

There are still good odds for rain-starved residents of South Texas and the Hill Country to see relief in the form of tropical disturbances from the Gulf of Mexico. National weather forecasters still favor an above-normal 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, according to NOAA’s annual mid-season update issued on Thursday by the Climate Prediction Center of the National Weather Service.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

A welcome change comes to San Antonio's forecast this weekend

SAN ANTONIO — Get ready, San Antonians, for normal summer temperatures this weekend. High pressure is moving north, helping to increase our moisture and rain chances for the next few days. Beginning Friday, small chances of rain will emerge in the forecast, bringing partly cloudy conditions. However, temperatures will...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

CPS Energy customers cranking up air conditioning pay nearly $80 more for comfort, utility says

San Antonio – CPS Energy customers are paying higher energy bills than last summer, with an average increase of about $80, according to the utility. The monthly bill increase is primarily due to fuel costs going up and the relentless Texas heat wave. The state is also experiencing a record year for energy demand, according to Cory Kuchinsky, chief financial officer and treasurer for CPS Energy.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Urban Construction#Ktsa News#Saws Spokeswoman
texasstandard.org

San Antonio’s ‘heat islands’ are disproportionately affecting low-income neighborhoods

San Antonio has seen over 50 days of 100-plus-degree weather so far this year and is likely to break the record for the most in a calendar year. While weathering the Texas heat continues to be an issue across the state, it’s proving to be especially difficult for low-income communities in San Antonio. Edgar Sandoval, a national desk reporter for The New York Times based in San Antonio, joined the Texas Standard to share his latest findings from the Alamo City’s “Heat Island Effect.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

H-E-B wraps up Summer of Sharing at San Antonio Food Bank

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Families from all over San Antonio enjoyed a hot meal and scored some other goodies at the San Antonio Food Bank. Kids attending Friday’s event also picked school supplies, a haircut, and they also enjoyed a bubble machine. Local grocery chain H-E-B finished...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KVUE

Crews battling three large fires around Central Texas

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple departments are responding to a large wildfire on RM 165 in Hays County on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, RM 165 is closed between FM 2325 and US 290 due to the fire. The Blanco County Emergency Management office reported...
HAYS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy