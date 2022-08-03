Heat creates hundreds of water line breaks in San Antonio

San Antonio has seen over 50 days of 100-plus-degree weather so far this year and is likely to break the record for the most in a calendar year. While weathering the Texas heat continues to be an issue across the state, it’s proving to be especially difficult for low-income communities in San Antonio. Edgar Sandoval, a national desk reporter for The New York Times based in San Antonio, joined the Texas Standard to share his latest findings from the Alamo City’s “Heat Island Effect.”

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO