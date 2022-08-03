ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

kgou.org

What does the vote to affirm personal autonomy rights in Kansas tell us about the future of abortion law in Oklahoma?

Oklahoma has some of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the nation, and an upcoming court ruling may help determine whether a Kansas-like Constitutional right to personal autonomy, including the decision to obtain an abortion, also exists in Oklahoma. TRANSCRIPT. Capitol Insider sponsored by the Oklahoma State Medical Association, keeping Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oil company agrees to $850k settlement for 2016 Oklahoma earthquake damages

Residents around Pawnee and Cushing are one step closer to winning a class-action settlement involving earthquake damage. The lawsuit was filed following two 2016 earthquakes — one of which set a state record for the largest magnitude ever recorded. The wastewater disposal well operator Eagle Road Oil LLC agreed...
CUSHING, OK

