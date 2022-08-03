Indiana doctors raise worries about proposed abortion ban

Read on www.14news.com
Indiana lawmakers approve spending, inflation relief bill
INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - The Indiana House passed a spending and inflation relief bill on Friday. State representatives voted overwhelmingly in favor of Senate Bill 2 with a vote of 93-7. The measure includes provisions for families, children and those who adopt, as well as $200 tax rebate payments from the...
Indiana house passes abortion ban
Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve cleaning up damage after storms. Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends hand in flood recovery efforts in E. Ky. Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends hand in flood recovery efforts in E. Ky. President of Evansville South Baseball League arrested following popcorn incident. Updated: 4 hours ago. President of Evansville...
Indiana National Guard members heading to Iraq
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members of the Indiana National Guard are deploying to Iraq to defend coalition security forces. 300 soldiers from Evansville’s 163rd Field Artillery Battalion will be assisting in these efforts. This is the first time the National Guard has been deployed since 2008, which provides a...
Catholic Diocese of Owensboro collecting donations for flood victims in eastern Ky.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro is accepting donations for survivors of the flooding in eastern Kentucky. They are looking for home supplies and tools, including medicine, shovels, fans, and cleaning supplies. This is Catholic Charities’ first donation drive, but they are confident the community will come out in support following months after receiving donations for the December 10 tornado in western Kentucky.
