UK leadership election rules changed over security fears

Watch: Shocked reaction as TV host collapses during U.K. leadership debate
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was mid-flow in her head-to-head with rival Rishi Sunak when Talk TV’s Kate McCann fainted off camera but live on air.July 26, 2022.
Time to admit it – Brexit has been an unmitigated disaster
Thank you, John Harris, for speaking the devastating truth about the nightmare after Brexit (Spiralling inflation, crops left in the field and travel chaos: 10 reasons Brexit has been disastrous for Britain, 3 August). He left out visual artists, who are suffering along with musicians. The bureaucracy Brexit has inflicted on them is Kafkaesque.
Pakistan election agency rules former PM Khan's party got illegal funds
ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Pakistan's election commission ruled on Tuesday that former Prime Minister Imran Khan's political party received millions of dollars in illegal funds from foreign countries, including the United States, the United Arab Emirates, the UK, and Australia.
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
The West risks stumbling into a nuclear conflict with China because we are not talking to our enemies, UK security chief warns
The West and China could risk stumbling their way into a nuclear war as the world enters a 'dangerous new age', the UK's national security chief has warned. National Security Adviser Stephen Lovegrove urged caution amid a changed 'security order', with advances in tech making weapons more lethal and abundant.
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
'White people will be the first target': South Africa's Julius Malema warns of impending 'violence' because 'the poor are getting poorer'
A South African opposition figure has warned of impending civil unrest in the continent's richest country and likened it to 'an Arab Spring.'. The controversial opposition leader Julius Malema spoke of the country waking up one day with 'very angry people that are not going to be reasonable.'. Discontent with...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Russian Hypersonic Missile Scientist Arrested, Charged With Treason
Alexander Shiplyuk is the third prominent Novosibirsk-based scientist to be taken into custody over the past few months.
Life sentence for Iranian executioner a blow to the mullahs
July 15 (UPI) -- The life sentence imposed by a Swedish court on the Iranian executioner Hamid Noury on Thursday will be a severe blow to the mullahs' theocratic regime. It is the first time an official of the Islamic Republic has been sentenced for his involvement in the massacre of thousands of political prisoners in 1988.
Italy: Outcry over killing of African migrant in town centre
The death of a migrant who was attacked in broad daylight in central Italy has sparked outrage. The assault on the Nigerian street trader by another man in Civitanova Marche town centre was captured on video on Friday. The recording, reportedly made by onlookers without any attempt to intervene, shows...
Mars bows down to China: Chocolate maker issues grovelling apology after describing Taiwan as a country as part of Snickers promotion
Chocolate and candy purveyor Mars Wrigley made a grovelling apology on Friday for a Snickers product launch which Chinese social media users said suggested that Taiwan was a country. Videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar that was said to be only available in the...
Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynewich Allegedly Admits to Potential for Middle Eastern Iranian Attacks
According to OutlookIndia, while speaking at Al-Udeid, US Air Force general, Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynewich "expressed fears over Iran-back[ed] militia attacks that could lead to a new Mideast escalation." [i]
Hundreds of Iraqis dance and sing in the country's parliament after storming Baghdad's high-security Green Zone in protest
Hundreds of supporters of powerful Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr danced and sang in parliament Wednesday after storming Baghdad's high-security Green Zone in protest at a rival bloc's nomination for prime minister. Police fired barrages of tear gas in a bid to stop the protesters from breaching the gates of the...
In Chinatown and the Bay Area, Residents React to Pelosi's Trip
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan this week drew concern from U.S. allies in Asia, support from Republican senators and sharp criticism from China. But what did people at home think? More specifically, how did Chinese Americans and Taiwanese Americans in the San Francisco Bay Area respond?. We...
Biden confirms al-Qaeda leader was killed in Afghanistan drone strike: 'no matter where you hide, the US will find you and take you out'
In a speech Monday, President Biden confirmed that the US has killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of al-Qaeda.
EXPLAINER: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyans vote Tuesday to choose a successor to President Uhuru Kenyatta. The race is close and could go to a runoff for the first time. One top candidate is Raila Odinga, an opposition leader in his fifth run for the presidency who is being supported by former rival Kenyatta. The other is William Ruto, Kenyatta’s deputy who fell out with the president earlier in their decade in power. Both tend to focus far more on domestic issues, raising the question of how either will follow up on Kenyatta’s diplomatic efforts for calm in neighboring Ethiopia or in the tensions between Rwanda and Congo. WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Assange family barred from taking book about WikiLeaks founder into Australia’s parliament
Security staff at Parliament House in Canberra seized copies of a book about Julian Assange from his family members as they entered the building to meet MPs on Thursday, deeming it “protest material”. Assange’s family and supporters visited parliament on Thursday to urge the Albanese government to intervene...
Followers of cleric told to withdraw from Iraq’s parliament
BAGHDAD (AP) — Followers of an influential Shiite cleric camped out inside the Iraqi parliament building for a fourth straight day were instructed Tuesday to leave the building but maintain their protest outside. In a tweet, a representative of cleric Muqtada al-Sadr told the hundreds of loyalists to leave...
Weary And Wary, Kenyans Gear Up For National Elections
East Africa's economic powerhouse will hold elections on Aug. 9 to select a new president, parliament, county governors and assemblies. President Uhuru Kenyatta will be stepping down after serving his constitutionally allowed 10 years. Many voters want change, frustrated by corruption and skyrocketing prices. But both frontrunners vying to succeed...
