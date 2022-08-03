Read on kubaradio.com
California McKinney Fire Containment Reaches 10%
(Siskiyou, CA) — Crews are finally starting to slow the spread of the massive McKinney Fire. The state’s largest wildfire of the season is blamed for four deaths. Since the flames first erupted last Friday near the border with Oregon, nearly 58-thousand acres have been scorched. CalFire says...
Northern California Wildfire Now Blamed For 4 Deaths
(Siskiyou, CA) — The state’s largest wildfire of the season is now blamed for four deaths. Authorities confirmed yesterday that two more bodies had been found along the path of the massive McKinney Fire. Earlier this week, two bodies were discovered in a burned-out car, with the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office saying it appeared they were trying to flee the raging inferno.
