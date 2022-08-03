Yuba-Sutter Arts Presents “Piano Bar” Type of Show Saturday

Read on kubaradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kubaradio.com
Van Gogh Experience Extended Until End Of Year
(West Sacramento, CA) — Those interested in the Van Gogh exhibit in West Sacramento have more time to check it out. Officials with the exhibit have extended their stay until the end of the year, on December 31st. A yoga and Van Gogh class will be offered and the sessions are on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 a.m.
Grab a pint at these local breweries for National Beer Day
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Friday is the 14th annual International Beer Day and Sacramento area breweries are ready to serve up some brews. According to the International Beer Day website, the celebration started in August 2008 and is held on the first Friday in August each year. It is celebrated in over 200 cities across […]
KCRA.com
Grand opening: Dave's Hot Chicken opens Sacramento location
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Los Angeles-based restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken is opening its first Sacramento location, fueling the hot chicken trend in the area. “It’s exciting. It brings a lot of opportunity to the Sacramento market. We hired about 70 people all from this area,” said Martha Olmos, operating manager for the new location.
Round1 to open at Roseville Galleria
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Round1 Bowling & Amusement opens Saturday at the Westfield Galleria in Roseville. At Round1, visitors can expect to find bowling, arcade games, billiards, karaoke, and other activities in an indoor facility complex. "We're excited to be a part of the largest city in Placer County and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rosevilletoday.com
Peach Festival in Folsom returns this Sunday, August 7th
Folsom, Calif.- The return of the Annual Peach Festival in Folsom happens on Sunday, August 7 at the plaza of Historic Folsom. A family-friendly favorite will include a peach eating content, tasty treats, peach-centric games, wine and peachy beer. Over 100 vendors are scheduled, live music, food trucks. Come on out for a sweet time!
rosevilletoday.com
All American Rib Cookoff in Auburn
Auburn, Calif. -The 5th Annual All American Rib Cookoff will be held Saturday , August 27th, 2022 from 11am – 5pm. The event will feature over 20 competing teams vying for the bragging rights, title and trophy of All American Rib Cook off Champion! Attend and enjoy craft beers, a full bar, multiple bands/live music, vendors, a super fun kids zone, and more.
kubaradio.com
Yuba-Sutter SPCA Reports Lead on New Veterinarian
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Good news from the Yuba-Sutter SPCA, a new veterinarian seems to be in the works! Services performed by the facility have been shut down, or scaled back following the abrupt departure of its former vet – as officials told The Appeal-Democrat that person ‘resigned without warning.”
actionnewsnow.com
Chico native drowns at American River, known by family & friends as putting others before himself
Action News Now is learning that a man who drowned in the American River over the weekend was a Chico native. Chico native drowns at American River, known by family, friends as putting others before himself. Action News Now is learning that a man who drowned in the American River...
IN THIS ARTICLE
You can take a tour of Northern California on this 8-day cruise
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’ve ever wanted to take a cruise around Northern California, now’s your chance!. American Cruise Lines is launching a California cruise that leaves from San Francisco and stops in Napa, Vallejo, Stockton and Sacramento. The 8-day trip will take you through the San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, Napa River and San Joaquin River.
KCRA.com
New cruise with stops at Bay Area, Stockton and Sacramento will you cost at least $6,000
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Starting next year, you will be able to cruise through the Delta in luxurious style. American Cruise Lines has announced its first-ever California cruise through the Delta, which will be launching in February. The cruise, on a ship called American Jazz, will be eight days long....
kubaradio.com
Participants Needed for Yuba-Sutter Veterans Day Parade – Link to Register Here
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – It’s an annual tradition that KUBA has been a proud part of for years, and now, those interested in participating in the Yuba-Sutter Veterans Day Parade, are advised to request a registration package now. The parade is scheduled for November 11th along D Street in...
KCRA.com
'We are on our way': Rocklin team blazes path to Little League World Series
ROCKLIN, Calif. — The Tri City Little League All-Stars pack their bags and bats for San Bernardino for the West Regional, the final tournament before the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “It’s once in a lifetime and not a lot of teams get to go down to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRA.com
Here's the cost of building a new home in Northern California that is 'wildfire-resistant'
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Homeowners in California are often encouraged to take steps to make their property as wildfire resistant as possible. Over the last several years, practical research has helped to define specific choices in building materials and overall design that can help raise a home's wildfire rating.
Watch the rise of running tandem Elias Brown and Mason Silva for No. 27 Rocklin
Starting quarterback Joey Roberts also returns for Thunder.
L.A. Weekly
Colin Crocker, Evan Parker Killed in Fiery Crash on SR-193 [Placer County, CA]
2 Teens Pronounced Dead after Solo-Car Collision along State Route 193. The accident took place along SR-193 near Newcastle on July 21st, according to initial reports. The driver, identified as 18-year-old Crocker, reportedly lost control of his 2010 Mini Cooper and crashed. The impact of the collision caused the car to burst into flames, engulfing the vehicle and killing both individuals.
Northern California wakes up to clouds, wind, light rain
SACRAMENTO – Parts of Northern California woke up to a fall-like morning on Friday.In Sacramento, cloud cover and wind have made for a strangely unseasonal scene. High temperatures are only expected to be just below 90 – down from the 100s seen for the past few days. Slightly higher up, in the foothills, light rain is falling sporadically. According to the National Weather Service, scattered showers are being seen across the foothills and high county.Like earlier in the week, thunderstorms are still expected across the Sierra – with the best chances happening south of the Highway 50 corridor. This area, particularly near Markleeville, has seen intermittent Flash Flood Warnings as bursts of rain fell over the Tamarack Fire burn scar. Sunny skies and seasonably warm temperatures are expected throughout the weekend. Next week, NWS forecasters say temperatures are expected to be slightly below normal with showers and thunderstorms again still possible over the Sierra.
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - August 5, 2022
During the week of Aug. 8, DWR and contractor staff continue work on the multi-year project to perform maintenance repairs on the eight radial gate hoist assemblies of Oroville Dam’s Flood Control Outlet (FCO), or main spillway, as part of the Oroville Radial Gates Maintenance Repair Project. Beginning Aug....
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of a vegetation fire in Oroville stopped
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire in Oroville on Thursday, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Firefighters said the first call came in at 1:50 p.m. The fire was in the area of 2671 Oro Quincy Highway and burned about two acres.
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcycle, RV crash in Oroville, 1 taken to hospital
OROVILLE, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - One person was taken the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Oroville on Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the area of George Pacific Way and Feather River Boulevard before 11:30 a.m. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said a person was taken to the hospital...
Burned boat to be removed from the Sacramento river
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The 85-foot boat that caught on fire on June 21, which was left in the Sacramento River, will finally be removed on Wednesday. Since no owner had been identified, there were no local or state funds available to remove the boat from the water. According to a news release, Sacramento County […]
Comments / 0