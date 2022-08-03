Centra Care sees uptick in patients seeking treatment for heat-related illness

Read on www.wmfe.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
Manatees Galore at Blue Springs State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great pizza places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Where Can You Safely See Rare White Alligators in Florida?L. CaneFlorida State
Related
wmfe.org
Required school immunizations available for free this weekend in Orange County
Saturday is the last day that Orange County Public School kids will be able to get required immunizations for free at rotating clinics in the district. The Department of Health has been holding vaccination clinics for school kids before the start of the year. Anyone in kindergartner through 7th grade...
click orlando
Surviving a brain-eating amoeba: Florida college student talks about recovery
WESTON, Fla. – It was a long road to recovery for 22-year-old Sebastian Deleon, who lost most of his motor skills six years ago after suffering a brain-eating amoeba. “For the first couple of years, it was kind of hard. The part that I most remember is the part that I was in rehab,” Deleon recalled. “It was tough. I had to, like, learn how to walk, how to write again, how to do all the basic stuff again.”
Bay News 9
Orlando investigates report of city staffer blocking access to women's clinic
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando officials are investigating allegations that one of the city's parking employees used an official vehicle to intentionally block access to a women’s clinic where abortions are performed, stopping patients and a doctor from entering. What You Need To Know. A city of Orlando employee...
fox35orlando.com
City of Orlando investigating claims than an employee blocked entrance to an abortion clinic
ORLANDO, Fla. - Volunteers at a women's health clinic want answers after they say a City of Orlando employee blocked the clinic's driveway and didn't want to move. "People are yelling at them, screaming at them and so it makes it a little bit easier to have someone with you," said Winnie a volunteer at the Orlando Women's Center who chose not to use her full name.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
Programs offer financial help to Central Florida parents sending children back to school
ORLANDO, Fla. – Parents are experiencing sticker shock as they head to stores to complete their back-to-school shopping. According to the most recent report, consumers are seeing the highest rate of inflation in 40 years and that is translating into higher prices. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s...
Osceola County details affordable housing project for low-income seniors
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County officials released more details Friday on an affordable housing grant. The federal money would be used to build 60 one-room apartments in Buena Ventura Lakes. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Only low-income seniors would be eligible to live there. The...
Here are some Central Florida back-to-school events happening this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — For many counties in Central Florida, the new school year starts next week. Whether families are preparing for their child to return to the classroom or start school for the first time, we collected a roundup of the following back-to-school events happening this weekend. Orange County.
click orlando
Apopka mom fighting to get working hospital bed for paralyzed daughter
APOPKA, Fla. – Alma Fletcher has been fighting for her daughter a decade now, since July 29, 2012. That was the day her then 15-year-old daughter, Danielle Sampson, was shot in the side of the head by a stray bullet launched from the gun of a burglar on the run.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wmfe.org
Statewide opioid recovery network rolled out in nine counties, including two in Central Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Brevard County Wednesday to announce a new statewide addiction recovery network aimed at reducing opioid overdoses and fatalities in the state. The program called the Coordinated Opioid Recovery Network or CORE will connect people struggling with addiction with long-term treatment. DeSantis says CORE will be...
Shark bit teen in face in Florida Keys
MIAMI - A Florida teen has quite a shark tale to tell after a recent trip to the Keys. Thirteen-year-old Fischer Hricko, from Oviedo, went to the Keys with his family for lobster mini-season last week. While he was in the water, he was bitten by a nurse shark, a species usually known to be docile."I turned around and there was a shark, like right here," he said, pointing to his face. "It was scary. Like I tried getting away but it was so fast." Hricko said he grabbed the shark and pulled it from his face. He then swam...
Florida Traffickers Busted Selling Fentanyl Laced With Horse Tranquilizers And Cocaine
A total of 29 people have been arrested in a law enforcement operation, cracking down on Fentanyl traffickers, dubbed “Operation Fallen Star”. According to investigators, Andres ‘Roko’ Ubiles Ruiz, Alexander ‘Menor’ Rodriguez Carrion, and their 18 co-conspirators were part of a drug trafficking organization distributing
WESH
Osceola motel to become affordable apartments with help from $500,000 grant
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A $500,000 grant is going toward converting an old Osceola County motel into affordable apartments through a non-profit organization called Hope Partnership. It’s part of the county’s American Rescue Plan funds. Officials with Hope have been working on getting the funding and finding...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Exciting News for the MetroWest Community
Vista Verde in MetroWest Nominated for Golden Key Awards. Vista Verde Apartments (https://www.vvmetrowest.com/) in MetroWest has been nominated for the prestigious Golden Key Awards presented by the Apartment Association of Greater Orlando for Renovation/Remodel of the Year, as well as for Curb Appeal. “The MetroWest Master Association congratulates Vista Verde...
3 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
If you love going on holiday to Florida, or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida, and you like to go out for some nice burgers from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Florida that you should really not miss if you want to taste good burgers. All of them are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using high-quality and fresh ingredients, so make sure you visit these three amazing burger spots in Florida, next time you get the chance.
Florida Forest Service Orlando battles two brush fires in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two brush fires broke out in Brevard County Wednesday, Florida Forest Service Orlando said in a series of tweets. Structures are still endangered at the Honeysuckle Fire and it has jumped to over 40 acres. FFS Orlando said the first wildfire, the Moss Rose Fire...
Winter Park woman guilty of evidence tampering in husband’s death to be sentenced today
A Winter Park woman found guilty of tampering with evidence in her husband’s death is scheduled to be sentenced Friday. Danielle Redlick was set to appear before a judge at 10 a.m. in an Orange County court. In June, a jury found 48-year-old Danielle Redlick not guilty of murdering...
nypressnews.com
11-year-old killed in Florida murder-suicide remembered as ‘caring’
Friends of an 11-year-old girl killed in a murder-suicide allegedly carried out by her father remembered her as a “caring person” who made others feel like they “belong.”. Sunny Ramirez and her younger sister, 7-year-old Shelby Ramirez, were among five family members who were found dead inside...
fox35orlando.com
Family receives refund after Florida vacation rental unexpectedly canceled
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A Missouri family who booked a vacation rental home in Florida via VRBO only to find out it was unexpectedly canceled weeks before their trip, has received a full refund after FOX 35 News featured her story. "It's been terrible. It really has," Maggie Taite told...
Videos Show Severe Thunderstorms At Disney World Made Guests' Vacation Everything But Magical
Severe thunderstorms in Florida caused major flooding at Disney World Parks in Orlando this week, forcing guests at the "happiest place on Earth" to evacuate. In the last couple of days, Central Florida has been hit with intense weather that resulted in a disruption of the venue's operations. Videos from...
WESH
Florida school districts update student lunch payments
Fla. — Lunch at schools in Central Florida will likely look and cost different from what students experienced for the past few years. The federal government’s funding that paid for free breakfasts and lunches at all schools during the first two years of the pandemic has now expired, so in many schools, students will once again have to pay for their meals.
Comments / 0