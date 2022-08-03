Will Eagles’ Davion Taylor be an impact player with Kyzir White, Nakobe Dean looming?

Read on www.lehighvalleylive.com
‘Plenty more to come’: No. 1 pick Travon Walker sends warning to NFL after Jaguars debut
The Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off the 2022 NFL season in the Hall of Fame game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Although they lost 27-11, they got to see first overall pick Travon Walker in action. In his first taste of NFL action, he did not disappoint. Immediately in the first exhibition game of the season, […] The post ‘Plenty more to come’: No. 1 pick Travon Walker sends warning to NFL after Jaguars debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
4 Top WRs to Replace Tim Patrick in Broncos' First-Team Offense
Day 6 of Broncos training camp was the first one in which they practiced in full pads and a pair of devastating injuries came with it. Starting wide receiver Tim Patrick and backup running back Damarea Crockett saw their seasons end in horrible fashion, with both tearing an ACL in a non-contact situation.
3 tight ends Vikings could sign after Irv Smith Jr. injury
The one thing the Minnesota Vikings hoped wouldn’t happen happened with tight end Irv Smith Jr. going down with an injury before the season started, again. Unless the team plans on rolling Johnny Mundt and Zach Davidson out there as their primary tight ends, it would make sense for them to start thumbing through the free agent pages in search of a veteran playmaker to come in and contribute.
Steelers CB Cam Sutton Suffers Knee Injury at Practice
The Pittsburgh Steelers starting corner left practice for evaluation.
Nico Collins appreciates veterans in Texans' WR room
Nico Collins is still feeling his way in the NFL. The former third-round receiver from Michigan played 14 games for the Houston Texans last year, logging eight starts. In Collins’ 536 snaps on offense, he caught 33 passes for 446 yards and a touchdown. The 6-4, 215-pound wideout is...
WATCH: Texans CB Derek Stingley intercepts goal line pass in training camp
Houston Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley gave a glimpse into his lockdown talents Wednesday on the fifth day of training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Working on goal line drills, Stingley completely shadowed his receiver and wasn’t affected by any of the attempts to create separation. Stingley read the route perfectly and was able to grab an interception to end the rep.
thecomeback.com
Shannon Sharpe says NFL may call Aaron Rodgers after admission of ayahuasca use
Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a surprising announcement on a podcast with Onnit supplement founder Aubrey Marcus the other day, saying he has taken the psychoactive tea ayahuasca, which includes hallucinogen DMT.. Rodgers (seen above on The Pat McAfee Show on April 28) bragged about the plant...
Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Burrow, Drew Sample and La'el Collins
Here's the latest on the Bengals' injuries
Safety First: Patriots Secondary Ranks Among NFL's Best
Pro Football Focus puts New England's back-end defense as one of the best in the league.
NFL・
ESPN
New York Giants offensive tackle Matt Gono likely has a career-ending neck injury, source says
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants offensive tackle Matt Gono likely has a career-ending neck injury, a source told ESPN on Thursday. Gono, 26, underwent surgery on his neck last year with the Atlanta Falcons. He missed all of the 2021 season, but signed with the Giants this offseason and felt fine entering camp.
NFL・
