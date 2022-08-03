ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WV

WVNews

Morgantown's Frombach to pitch for Fairmont State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown grad Aiden Frombach will remember his high school baseball days fondly, but he is ready to turn the page to a new chapter in his career. The young pitcher, who played for the Mohigans and for Morgantown Post 2, has signed to play...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Walk-off home run ends Bridgeport's season

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WV News) — The Bridgeport Little League 10-12 All-Stars scored twice in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game, but a familiar face struck again. Durham (N.C.)’s Owen Joines hit a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to lift Durham to a 6-5 victory over Bridgeport in the Southeast Region Tournament on Friday in Warner Robins, Georgia.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

West Virginia University official discusses new Coliseum parking fee

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — On Wednesday, West Virginia University announced it would start changing a $1 fee per day to park at the Coliseum, drawing much ire on social media. It’s estimated that $60,000 a semester would be raised by the new fee, according to April Kaull, executive...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lewis County, WV
Football
Lewis County, WV
Sports
County
Lewis County, WV
WVNews

One of a kind robotics competition being at West Virginia University

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — WVRoX is a unique 26-hour and 14-minute endurance robotics competition that the public is welcome to watch. It’s hosted by Mountaineer Area RoboticS (MARS) 2614, which is a team under the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) organization. FIRST is all about cooperative yet competitive robotics-building competitions.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Tomato Fest is back

FAIRMONT— Main Street Fairmont and the Marion County Master Gardeners are pleased to announce that the Annual Tomato Festival is back and will be held in downtown Fairmont on Aug. 20. Local gardeners interested in entering their prize tomatoes in the competition are asked to bring their entry to...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Saturday Salutes

— Volunteers and first responders who combined for 1,000 hours of searching, covering over 842 acres of Coopers Rock State Park, in the quest to locate Dr. John Lawson Magruder. Though the search has been called off, anyone with information is asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WVNews

WVU studying use of grasses on old mine lands

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University researchers are exploring the potential for carbon-hungry grasses planted on reclaimed mine land to help mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. A $35,000 grant from the Appalachian Stewardship Foundation supports the two-year study by the National Mine Land Reclamation Center at WVU’s West Virginia Water Research...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Sandra Marie Owens

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Sandra Marie Owens, 63, of Fairmont, departed this life on Thursday July 28, 2022, at United Hospital Center, surrounded by family, following a brief battle with cancer. She was born on October 30, 1958, in Chicago, IL, a daughter of the late Patricia...
FAIRMONT, WV
Football
Sports
WVNews

Harrison County (West Virginia) Commission to hold work session on parking lots, GSA, other matters

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission will meet Monday for a work session. No actions can be taken in a work session, but commissioners will discuss the potential purchase of downtown parking areas, “commercial development issues,” the status of the general services annex construction, the potential impact of a proposed constitutional amendment and the county budget.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Weatherization grant approved

CHARLESTON – Gov. Jim Justice has approved over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grant funding for 12 agencies across the state working to reduce energy costs for low-income families by improving the energy efficiency of their homes. Among the recipients are North Central WV Community Action Association, Inc.,...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

ATC

KINGWOOD — The Preston County Animal Shelter will be closed Saturday, Aug. 6, due to construction in the parking lot. TERRA ALTA — An open house will be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Terra Alta VFW, 302 E. Washington Ave., to provide information on services available.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Mary Lewis

TERRA ALTA — Mary Louise Lewis, 75, of Terra Alta, passed away on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born on Dec. 25, 1946, in Terra Alta to the late Frank A. and Mary Alice (Smith) Metheny.
TERRA ALTA, WV
WVNews

FTR

KINGWOOD — A Kingwood woman was charged with larceny July 28. According to a criminal complaint, a man called police and said that people had taken scrap metal from his property. He said that Kimberly Marie Simpson, 28, could be seen on his game camera taking metal from the property.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Preston Solid Waste

KINGWOOD – Grants, litter control advertising and e-cycling were among the topics discussed at the Wednesday evening meeting of the Preston County Solid Waste Authority. County Commissioner Don Smith, who represents the Preston County Commission on the board, said $5,647 was received from a solid waste grant. A motion passed to allow Smith to use some of the funds to purchase five recycling bins at $388.65 each to be used at the Buckwheat Festival.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV

