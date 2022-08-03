Read on www.sfgate.com
komando.com
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
SFGate
July National Auto Sales Results: Ford Tops Toyota
July sales are in from the automakers that report on a monthly basis and it would appear the industry was down 14% among those. It appears Ford and Lincoln found some microchips somewhere, and they posted some nice increases from July 2021, about the only bright spot on this report. Acura and Honda were both hit hard due to the chip shortage. Genesis showed a slight uptick in sales versus a year ago.
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: Audi (2), Land Rover, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota (2), Volkswagen
Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2022 Audi S3 and A3 sedans. The retention force of the seat belt tensioner on the driver and front passenger seats may be inadequate to properly restrain the occupants during a crash. Remedy. Dealers will replace the driver and front passenger...
Top Speed
Callaway is Doing the Unthinkable to GM Trucks and SUVs
Usually, when we hear about Callaway Cars we automatically think about highly updated Corvette or Camaro Even the AeroWagen comes to mind, but for sure we wouldn’t think about a truck or an SUV. All of that is going to change, however, as now the tuning house has decided to take the most advanced SUVs and pickups from General Motors - like the Silverado or the Suburban and transform them into genuine Callaway performance vehicles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
See inside the $50,000, prefab tiny house that Elon Musk uses as a guest house in Texas
The Las Vegas company Boxabl is creating the $49,500 Casita, a 375-square-foot prefab tiny home. Elon Musk said he owns one of the units, which he uses as a guest house near his home in Texas. Take a tour inside the tiny home, which has a bedroom, bathroom, living room,...
The Most Fuel-Efficient Compact SUV Is Also the Fastest Compact SUV, According to Consumer Reports
Even with gas prices still painfully high, consumers’ love of the SUV has barely budged. This is in part because of the prevalence of hybrid powertrains. The 2022 Toyota Rav4 Prime is one of the finest examples on the market today. In fact, Consumer Reports found that the Rav4 Prime is not only the most fuel-efficient compact SUV, but it’s also the fastest Compact SUV on the market.
The Best Used Ford Escape SUV Years: Models to Hunt for and 1 to Avoid
The best used Ford Escape SUV years to search for are the 2015 and 2021 versions, thanks to the safety scores. The 2018 Escape is worth skipping. The post The Best Used Ford Escape SUV Years: Models to Hunt for and 1 to Avoid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Alfa Romeo Not Interested In Building Electric SUV
Alfa Romeo is 112 years old this year, which is worth celebrating. More often in financial troubles than not, the plucky Italian brand is on the verge of reinventing itself for the upcoming EV transition. Instead of going the obvious route and building an electric SUV, Alfa's boss has stated that it likely won't.
Past and future meet in spectacular 2022 Bentley Flying Spur plug-in hybrid sedan
The 2022 Bentley Flying Spur plug-in hybrid is a $210,000 declaration that the tradition-steeped brand will honor its century-old roots as the performance-driven luxury brand transitions from gasoline to electric power. Combining the latest powertrain technology with handcrafted luxury and topping it all with an LED-lit, motorized version of the...
SFGate
US agency probes Tesla crashes that killed 2 motorcyclists
DETROIT (AP) — Two crashes involving Teslas apparently running on Autopilot are drawing scrutiny from federal regulators and point to a potential new hazard on U.S. freeways: The partially automated vehicles may not stop for motorcycles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration sent investigation teams to two crashes last...
The 3 Coolest SUVs under $30,000 for 2022 That Also Go off-Road
The best SUVs under $30,000 include the 2022 Jeep Wrangler, Ford Bronco Sport, and the Subaru Forester. These sport utility vehicles go off-road but will also get you there safely. The post The 3 Coolest SUVs under $30,000 for 2022 That Also Go off-Road appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
