ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

July National Auto Sales Results: Ford Tops Toyota

July sales are in from the automakers that report on a monthly basis and it would appear the industry was down 14% among those. It appears Ford and Lincoln found some microchips somewhere, and they posted some nice increases from July 2021, about the only bright spot on this report. Acura and Honda were both hit hard due to the chip shortage. Genesis showed a slight uptick in sales versus a year ago.
ECONOMY
SFGate

Weekly Recalls: Audi (2), Land Rover, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota (2), Volkswagen

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2022 Audi S3 and A3 sedans. The retention force of the seat belt tensioner on the driver and front passenger seats may be inadequate to properly restrain the occupants during a crash. Remedy. Dealers will replace the driver and front passenger...
CARS
Top Speed

Callaway is Doing the Unthinkable to GM Trucks and SUVs

Usually, when we hear about Callaway Cars we automatically think about highly updated Corvette or Camaro Even the AeroWagen comes to mind, but for sure we wouldn’t think about a truck or an SUV. All of that is going to change, however, as now the tuning house has decided to take the most advanced SUVs and pickups from General Motors - like the Silverado or the Suburban and transform them into genuine Callaway performance vehicles.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Vehicles#New Cars#Business Industry#Linus Business#Fed#Americans#Nissan Versa
MotorBiscuit

The Most Fuel-Efficient Compact SUV Is Also the Fastest Compact SUV, According to Consumer Reports

Even with gas prices still painfully high, consumers’ love of the SUV has barely budged. This is in part because of the prevalence of hybrid powertrains. The 2022 Toyota Rav4 Prime is one of the finest examples on the market today. In fact, Consumer Reports found that the Rav4 Prime is not only the most fuel-efficient compact SUV, but it’s also the fastest Compact SUV on the market.
GAS PRICE
CarBuzz.com

Alfa Romeo Not Interested In Building Electric SUV

Alfa Romeo is 112 years old this year, which is worth celebrating. More often in financial troubles than not, the plucky Italian brand is on the verge of reinventing itself for the upcoming EV transition. Instead of going the obvious route and building an electric SUV, Alfa's boss has stated that it likely won't.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
SFGate

US agency probes Tesla crashes that killed 2 motorcyclists

DETROIT (AP) — Two crashes involving Teslas apparently running on Autopilot are drawing scrutiny from federal regulators and point to a potential new hazard on U.S. freeways: The partially automated vehicles may not stop for motorcycles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration sent investigation teams to two crashes last...
OREM, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy