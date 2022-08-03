4 people, 2 dogs saved from burning Providence home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A family was forced from their home Wednesday morning after a fire broke out in Providence.

Crews responded to the report of a porch fire on Hewitt Street around 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters crawled through smoke and flames to rescue two adults, two children, and two dogs who were trapped in the bathroom on the third floor.

“We knew where they were, but we had a lot of action going on in there and the smoke was down to the floor so it was kind of hard to find out exactly where they were. We knew they were in the bathroom, but we didn’t know where the bathroom was,” Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Steve Capracotta said.

The mother and children were taken to the hospital as a precaution, officials said.

“Another exceptional job by Providence’s bravest,” Assistant Fire Chief Derek Silva wrote on Twitter .

Capracotta said the home is uninhabitable. The Red Cross was called to help the displaced family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This comes one week after Providence firefighters rescued a man from the second-floor balcony of his burning home.

The rescue was caught on camera by someone who lived nearby. In the video, firefighter Stanley Carmichael can be seen helping the man down the ladder and away from the heat of the flames.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.