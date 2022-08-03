ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Pelosi defies China in Taiwan, Trump's primary payback and more top headlines

By Fox News
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Scully
Person
Paul Pelosi
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Laura Ingraham
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Jesse Watters
Person
Claire Mccaskill
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Fox News

I'm a Democrat and here are 3 reasons why we'll hold the Senate in 2022

One of President Joe Biden’s favorite sayings from the campaign trail is, "Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative." And it seems, less than 100 days out from the 2022 midterm elections, voters are doing just that: comparing each candidate on their own individual merits. The oft-repeated mantra that "candidates matter" is proving true as Republicans are consistently underperforming their Democratic counterparts in the polls and nominating extreme candidates far outside the mainstream. In an evenly divided U.S. Senate, every candidate and battleground state matters.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Lawsuits#Fox News First#Republicans#Democrats#Texas House
Fox News

Gen Keane rips 'outrageous' US handling of China threat: 'You'd think we would have learned our lesson'

The decision by the United States to delay a scheduled test of an intercontinental ballistic missile due to China's deployment of dozens of military aircraft and missiles in the Taiwan Strait is a mistake, Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane said Thursday, warning that the move will portend weakness at a critical moment amid escalating tensions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Mother Jones

Just When You Thought Biden’s Climate Agenda Might Have a Chance, Here Comes Kyrsten Sinema

This story was originally published by The Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The most ambitious attempt yet to pass climate legislation in the US may have surprisingly won the crucial backing of a senator who owns a coal company. Now it faces a further, deeply ironic, obstacle—a lawmaker who was once a member of the Green party.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Atlantic

Trump Supporters Think They’re in a Fight to the Death

For all the defects Donald Trump has as a politician, he does possess certain skills, among them an almost preternatural ability to tap into the sensibilities—the id—of the American right. More than any other Republican candidate in 2016, Trump was in sync with the base of the party. He still is, as he prepares for what looks like another run for the presidency.
WASHINGTON, DC
Fox News

Fox News

775K+
Followers
173K+
Post
646M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy