ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, OH

Newark girls soccer attacks Licking Valley from all corners in scrimmage

By Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 2 days ago

NEWARK — Scoring goals is a given with the Newark girls soccer team’s explosive front line.

On Tuesday, the Wildcats scored the right goals. They cashed in four corner kicks during an 8-0 scrimmage victory against Licking Valley at White Field.

"We did really well with corners," said senior Meghan Gilbert, who is the trigger player on the corner. "We were attacking it, watching the ball and being aggressive. That obviously helped us."

Newark scored eight goals during a summer showcase at Vandalia Butler last weekend, but just one came off a corner. Scoring off corners and free kicks is a necessity in hard-fought low-scoring matches that come during Ohio Capital Conference-Buckeye Division and Division I tournament play.

Senior Zoey Milton, a Michigan commitment, had a hat trick in the first half Tuesday, but she has plenty of help. Classmate Ali Farnsworth is the reigning OCC-Buckeye Player of the Year in the midfield, and juniors Mayci Sayre and Pippy Brown, who were the top scorers during the weekend, flank Milton on the wings.

"We have a really good connection. We are all really close and worked on team bonding a lot over the summer. It helps us on the field with connecting passes," said Gilbert, whose first corner kick Tuesday was headed into the goal by junior Livi Moats, who missed last season with injury. "I am excited with some new teams (on our schedule) to get some good games in, which will help us improve and do better."

Tuesday was an opportunity for Valley coach Brandy Nelson to throw her young team right into the fire. The Panthers, who are replacing their entire defense, will not have to defend many teams as explosive as Newark.

Senior Mali Bunn is a first-time starter at goalkeeper after previously playing in the field for Valley. Seniors Emily McCullough and Olivia Wells are Nelson’s leaders in the midfield and back with seniors Reagan Campbell and Emma Cubbison and standout sophomore Avery Williams transition the ball from defense to offense.

"We have to work to get better to fix mistakes that are simple that we just have to correct. We have to fill space and man people, so it's going to be a work in progress," Nelson said. "(Newark) is a tough team out of the OCC, so it's good to see where we stand, what we need to correct early on in the season. It gives us those benchmarks of what to fix to get better."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2538Bf_0h2y4cYk00

Junior goalkeeper Maris Knowlton and the rest of the Newark defense also was up to the task Tuesday, shutting out the Panthers. Gilbert, who teams with junior Joe Baker i the midfield, frequently dropped back to work with classmate Taylor Enright and juniors Cammy Arias and Sophia Walters.

Valley visits Buckeye Valley on Thursday and Liberty Union on Aug. 11 for scrimmages and hosts Maysville on Aug. 17 before visiting Centennial for the season opener on Aug. 20.

The Panthers will attempt to remain on the rise despite the inexperience in some key areas. They tied a program-record 12 wins last season.

"We are a really young team, but we are hard-working and are going to get to the places we want to go," McCullough said. "We all start somewhere, and it's just taking from teammates and what you learn and putting it into the game and playing as hard as you can. I used to be quiet especially when I was an underclassman, but I have really stepped up in my role."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YQlW7_0h2y4cYk00

Newark also is set to continue its ascension. The Wildcats last season finished 11-5-1, their best mark in program history, and open the regular season at home against Westerville North on Aug. 18 in a rematch of their postseason loss after a scrimmage at Worthington Christian next Tuesday and a preview at Central Crossing on Aug. 13.

The Wildcats have added non-league matches against Dublin Jerome and Watkins Memorial and are slated to join Valley in a Labor Day Showcase at River View in addition to attempting to defend their first OCC-Buckeye title.

"We have had a really good conversation that teams especially in our conference are going to try a lot harder against us," Newark coach Scott Nicholls said. "I need to be able to rotate players. It's a tough season. We are not as big as everybody else, so everyone has to be on board."

ksnyder@newarkadvocate.com

740-973-4541

Twitter: @newarkurt

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Newark girls soccer attacks Licking Valley from all corners in scrimmage

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Ohio State basketball in final five for local recruit

The Ohio State basketball program has been focused on the state of Ohio in recruiting for the 2023 class. All of Chris Holtmann’s recruits are from the state of Ohio. He’s clearly made it a large priority to recruit the state and keep the talent from going elsewhere.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pickerington Central’s Devin Royal commits to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Devin Royal, the No. 2 ranked player in Ohio for the class of 2023, committed to Ohio State on Wednesday. The Pickerington Central standout led the Tigers to their second state championship in school history last season. Royal dropped 20 points in the win, including eight points in the fourth quarter.  Royal is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Ohio State Kicker News

When it comes to college football kickers, no news is usually the best news. But one Ohio State kicker is making waves with a move he is apparently making. On Thursday, Buckeyes insider Dan Hope reported that kicker Jake Seibert is trying out a new position in practice. Seibert, who did not play in 2021, is getting reps at cornerback.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road before the streets turn into a freeway […]
NEWARK, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Sports
Newark, OH
Sports
Newark, OH
Education
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
OHIO STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Brock Glenn, 4-star QB and recent Ohio State commit, not scared by QB room of the Buckeyes

Brock Glenn is set to join Ohio State via the 2023 recruiting class. Once he gets to Columbus, it will be an interesting battle for playing time with the Buckeyes. Glenn announced his commitment to Ohio State Saturday with the 4-star QB picking the Buckeyes over Florida State, LSU, TCU and Auburn. He is rated the No. 17 QB prospect for the cycle by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

Three great pizza places in Ohio

Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Baker
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football preseason practice: What we saw from the defense on Day 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As we look for signs as to how Ohio State football players will fit into Jim Knowles’ new defense, the first practice included on potential nugget. Freshman defensive lineman Caden Curry was not with his group in the pre-practice workouts that were ending as reporters were allowed out to the practice field. He was with a linebacker group that included Teradja Mitchell, among others.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio

Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Occ#Labor Day#Corner Kick#Wildcats#Vandalia Butler#Occ Buckeye Player
columbusnavigator.com

Where To Find The Most Fantastic Fried Chicken In Columbus

When you hear the words “comfort food” what comes to mind?. The answer will vary from person to person, but for a lot of us out there, comfort food is synonymous with fried chicken. All four of my grandparents moved to Columbus from Appalachia, and fried chicken and fish were a frequent main dish at family gatherings.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 dead after crash on I-71 SB at East Powell Road

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead after a crash on a highway north of Polaris Fashion Place Friday afternoon. Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the person killed in the crash as William R. Tucker, 48, of Lancaster, Ohio. Tucker was operating a 2007 Mack Truck MR688S...
LANCASTER, OH
WHIZ

Mid-East CDL Center Grand Opening

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Mid-East Career Commercial Drivers License training and testing facility held their grand opening on Friday. The Centers Board of Education paid $1.2 for the facility and another $200,000 for the back 11 acres. Superintendent of Mid-East CTC, Matt Sheridan, says in the past they offered CDL training...
ZANESVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Polaris team plans $150 million mixed-use development

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The development team behind Polaris is planning a massive, $150 million mixed-use project in the area and is seeking a state tax credit to help move it forward. The project, dubbed the Galaxy at Polaris, is slated to be built in two phases. The first would include 12 acres […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

One dead after head-on crash in Vinton County, Ohio

VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal head-on crash that happened Wednesday morning. In a release, OSHP said that the crash happened at around 6:47 a.m. on SR93 near mile marker 16 in Vinton County, Ohio. They say that 22-year-old Casey Jordan, of Albany, crossed the center line of SR93 while […]
VINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

DeWine announces safety and security support for over 1,000 Ohio schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that more than 1,000 K-12 schools across Ohio will receive state assistance to pay for security upgrades that enhance the safety of students and staff. While speaking this morning at the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus, Governor DeWine announced...
OHIO STATE
Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Newark and Licking County, Ohio

 http://newarkadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy