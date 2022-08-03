ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strengthening a crucial tool for first responders on National Night Out, community connection

 2 days ago
Seneca-Babcock and Fruit Belt community organizations benefit from grant

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, to Buffalo organizations celebrated funding that allowed the expansion of services in two of the city's neighborhoods. Seneca-Babcock Community Association and Buffalo Adult & Teen Challenge were able to expanding programing an culinary offerings with grants from CARES (Community Alliance to Reach Empower and Sustain) Program at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Erie County Fair introduces sensory friendly hours

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair has introduced some new accommodations for families with members who may not normally be able to go because they find the sights and sounds of the fair overwhelming. In addition to previously offered sensory kits, the fair is introducing a sensory room,...
Tonawanda aquatics center closing on Monday

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center is closing next week for renovations. The work will start on Monday and run through Labor Day. Improvements include remodeling the gym, tearing out old locker rooms and building new bathrooms. Members can use the town’s outdoor pools while the work is being […]
4 days of fun get underway Friday at Eden Corn Festival

EDEN, N.Y. — A Western New York festival favorite is back this year with freshly picked ears of corn. Expect some fun on the cob this weekend in Erie County as they celebrate 58 years of the Eden Corn Festival. Organizers expect to go through around 60,000 ears of...
Search efforts continue for missing Buffalo teen

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been two years since a 12-year-old boy from Buffalo went missing, now his parents are looking for change. Buffalo Police say Jaylen Griffin was last seen on Aug. 4, 2020. They say he went to a grocery store in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood and never returned home. And since then, Griffin's family and the community have been actively searching for him.
Batavia church prepares to host 'ReAwaken America Tour' despite backlash

BATAVIA, N.Y. — An event scheduled in Rochester and later canceled after criticism by city officials and others in the community continues to move forward in Genesee County. The "ReAwaken America Tour" will take place in Batavia. “This is just an assembly of conservative Christian believers that want to...
School districts still in need of new hires

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — As the number of days to the start of the school year decreases the need to fill vacant positions is increasing. With countless job postings in districts across Western New York, for teachers, bus aides, and everything in between, school leaders say hiring remains a challenge but they’re optimistic.
Hundreds of NYSEG customers lack power

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
Yoga studio franchise YogaSix coming to Western New York

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A YogaSix franchise recently opened in the Buffalo area and more are on the way. Owner Jennifer Hatcher opened YogaSix Williamsville in May at 4311 Transit Road, Williamsville. She expects to open one more at Quaker Crossing in Orchard Park later this year and one most likely in the Northtowns next year.
Missing vulnerable adult alert issued for elderly man

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable adult alert has been issued for an elderly man who is believed to be in the Western New York area. Frank A. Gugino, 86 and of Rochester, has dementia and may be in need of medical attention. Police say that information indicates that he was in Amherst at […]
Silver Creek Resident Accused Of Obstructing Emergency Medical Services

FORESTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 59-year-old Silver Creek resident is accused of obstructing emergency medical services. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, Chautauqua County EMS and Forestville Fire Department responded to an address on Route 39 in the Town of Hanover, for a medical emergency on Wednesday afternoon.
TruBean Coffee Co. to open cafe in downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — TruBean Coffee Co. is opening at 523 Main St. with fresh roasted coffee and grab-and-go specialty treats. The cafe, owned by Jason Dittly, moved to a spot in the middle of the building a few weeks ago, then moved again into space in the front of the building on Main Street previously occupied by Untied to Time, a clothing alterations business that relocated to Hertel Avenue.
Insulation and Asbestos Workers holding recruiting events

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Looking for a job? The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Heat & Frost Insulators & Allied Workers, Local Union #4 will hold monthly recruiting events over the next year, the New York State Department of Labor announced Wednesday. The events will be held on the third Tuesday of each month, […]
