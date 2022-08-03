Strengthening a crucial tool for first responders on National Night Out, community connection

Read on www.wgrz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Related
Seneca-Babcock and Fruit Belt community organizations benefit from grant
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, to Buffalo organizations celebrated funding that allowed the expansion of services in two of the city's neighborhoods. Seneca-Babcock Community Association and Buffalo Adult & Teen Challenge were able to expanding programing an culinary offerings with grants from CARES (Community Alliance to Reach Empower and Sustain) Program at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Erie County Fair introduces sensory friendly hours
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair has introduced some new accommodations for families with members who may not normally be able to go because they find the sights and sounds of the fair overwhelming. In addition to previously offered sensory kits, the fair is introducing a sensory room,...
Tonawanda aquatics center closing on Monday
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center is closing next week for renovations. The work will start on Monday and run through Labor Day. Improvements include remodeling the gym, tearing out old locker rooms and building new bathrooms. Members can use the town’s outdoor pools while the work is being […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
4 days of fun get underway Friday at Eden Corn Festival
EDEN, N.Y. — A Western New York festival favorite is back this year with freshly picked ears of corn. Expect some fun on the cob this weekend in Erie County as they celebrate 58 years of the Eden Corn Festival. Organizers expect to go through around 60,000 ears of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Search efforts continue for missing Buffalo teen
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been two years since a 12-year-old boy from Buffalo went missing, now his parents are looking for change. Buffalo Police say Jaylen Griffin was last seen on Aug. 4, 2020. They say he went to a grocery store in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood and never returned home. And since then, Griffin's family and the community have been actively searching for him.
WGRZ TV
Black licensed therapist opens up new office in Depew focusing on the Black community
DEPEW, N.Y. — One of the first Black-owned private mental health practices in Western New York just opened its doors in July. It's been an important resource, especially during the pandemic and after the Tops mass shooting. The new space is for people to focus on their mental health...
Several ideas, but no firm plans by Buffalo Public Schools in place to tackle transportation challenges
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Amid a shortage of bus drivers and bus aides, a committee appointed to tackle the challenge of getting students to and from classes in the Buffalo Public Schools met with reporters on Friday. While committee members have brainstormed several ideas since they began meeting in July,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Batavia church prepares to host 'ReAwaken America Tour' despite backlash
BATAVIA, N.Y. — An event scheduled in Rochester and later canceled after criticism by city officials and others in the community continues to move forward in Genesee County. The "ReAwaken America Tour" will take place in Batavia. “This is just an assembly of conservative Christian believers that want to...
RELATED PEOPLE
School districts still in need of new hires
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — As the number of days to the start of the school year decreases the need to fill vacant positions is increasing. With countless job postings in districts across Western New York, for teachers, bus aides, and everything in between, school leaders say hiring remains a challenge but they’re optimistic.
Hundreds of NYSEG customers lack power
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
One Person Has Died At Cattaraugus County Fair
Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb confirmed that someone passed away at the Cattaraugus County Fair on Tuesday, August 2. Gates open daily at 8 a.m. Midway rides open at 1 p.m. The exact cause has not been disclosed at this time. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a...
Yoga studio franchise YogaSix coming to Western New York
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A YogaSix franchise recently opened in the Buffalo area and more are on the way. Owner Jennifer Hatcher opened YogaSix Williamsville in May at 4311 Transit Road, Williamsville. She expects to open one more at Quaker Crossing in Orchard Park later this year and one most likely in the Northtowns next year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing vulnerable adult alert issued for elderly man
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable adult alert has been issued for an elderly man who is believed to be in the Western New York area. Frank A. Gugino, 86 and of Rochester, has dementia and may be in need of medical attention. Police say that information indicates that he was in Amherst at […]
Erie County Parks Department warns of Fall Fest vendors to be aware of vendor scams
LANCASTER, N.Y. — As people start to look forward to fall, the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry is putting out a reminder for vendors planning on attending the 2022 Fall Fest. On Thursday the parks department is again reminding vendors to make sure they are registering...
wnynewsnow.com
Silver Creek Resident Accused Of Obstructing Emergency Medical Services
FORESTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 59-year-old Silver Creek resident is accused of obstructing emergency medical services. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, Chautauqua County EMS and Forestville Fire Department responded to an address on Route 39 in the Town of Hanover, for a medical emergency on Wednesday afternoon.
Larkin Square hosting Jamaican Market this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This weekend, Larkin Square will be filled with Jamaican food and tradition as it holds the second annual Jamaican Market. Chef Darian Bryan joined News 4 Wake Up! on Friday morning to show off some classic Jamaican food ahead of the event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pilot program attempts to make Western New York more bike-friendly
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's an effort to make Western New York more bike-friendly, and not just in the City of Buffalo. Last week 2 On Your Side showed you work happening along Forest Avenue in the city to install a separate bike lane, while narrowing the lanes for cars, to slow down traffic.
TruBean Coffee Co. to open cafe in downtown Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — TruBean Coffee Co. is opening at 523 Main St. with fresh roasted coffee and grab-and-go specialty treats. The cafe, owned by Jason Dittly, moved to a spot in the middle of the building a few weeks ago, then moved again into space in the front of the building on Main Street previously occupied by Untied to Time, a clothing alterations business that relocated to Hertel Avenue.
Insulation and Asbestos Workers holding recruiting events
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Looking for a job? The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Heat & Frost Insulators & Allied Workers, Local Union #4 will hold monthly recruiting events over the next year, the New York State Department of Labor announced Wednesday. The events will be held on the third Tuesday of each month, […]
Hotel, leisure sector jobs remain below pre-pandemic levels, especially in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An afternoon on Old Falls Street felt like a pre-pandemic summer. Food carts were bustling with customers. Lines of people waited for a scenic bus tour of Niagara Falls State Park. Families and couples from a variety of countries were soaking in the views the Cataract City has to offer.
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0