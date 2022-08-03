ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro Council says ‘no’ to hosting 2024 Republican National Convention in Nashville

By Alicia Patton
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A vote held by Metro Council Tuesday night has effectively eliminated Nashville as a contender to host the Republican National Convention in 2024.

The vote was a bipartisan effort at the state level as Republicans and Democrats worked together for months to secure what would have pumped hundreds of millions of dollars into the state’s economy. Just 10 council members voted yes, 22 voted no and three were absent.

Councilman Robert Swope made a last-ditch effort to bring both sides together before the council struck down the decision.

PREVIOUS| Metro Council withdraws resolution opposing RNC in Nashville

“Nashville has been and will hopefully remain the most inclusive, welcoming city in America,” said councilman Swope, “Being the non-partisan body we are elected to be, I ask you to put partisan ideologies aside for just a moment and consider the true long-term impact of what we are considering.”

After Tuesday night’s vote, officials now predict Milwaukee as being the potential host for the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Milwaukee’s City Council approved an operating agreement in June and was already set up to host the Democratic National Convention in 2020 before it became virtual due to the pandemic.

Mark Kass, editor-in-chief at the Milwaukee Business Journal, told News 2 that despite Milwaukee’s leadership being primarily liberal, the council came together to bring the Republican National Convention to the city largely due to the economic impact it would bring.

RELATED| Milwaukee gets recommendation to host 2024 GOP convention

“I’ve heard over and over again, and obviously it works in terms of the impact of the hotels and restaurants, it’s not about blue, it’s not about red, it’s all about green,” said Kass, “All they want is the money of the economic impact of this event here in this city. So, they’ve been working with our Chamber of Commerce which I wouldn’t say is Republican, but it’ll lean Republican.”

Metro council members previously expressed to News 2 that safety concerns and too many people as the primary reasons for doing everything in their power to vote down the convention.

The RNC is expected to formally vote to approve Milwaukee as the host city later this week.

Comments / 13

Dan Meredith
2d ago

Shame on this council. This decision will be played over and over during the next election....From the article: "Mark Kass, editor-in-chief at the Milwaukee Business Journal, told News 2 that despite Milwaukee’s leadership being primarily liberal, the council came together to bring the Republican National Convention to the city largely due to the economic impact it would have."“I’ve heard over and over again, and obviously it works in terms of the impact of the hotels and restaurants, it’s not about blue, it’s not about red, it’s all about green,” said Kass, “All they want is the money of the economic impact of this event here in this city. 

Reply
4
 

