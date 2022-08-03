ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX2Now

Money Saver: Bed Bath & Beyond Clearance Sale

ST. LOUIS – Shop the clearance sale at Bed Bath & Beyond. Save on all things for your home items as they will sell out quickly at these low prices, offering up to 80% off. Get a 16-piece dinnerware set down from $80 to 16 bucks. Kitchen appliances, cookware bedding, vacuums, and more are all marked down.
5 On Your Side

Second Starbucks coming to this Metro East city

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Collinsville will get a second Starbucks as part of the redevelopment of a prime corner along Illinois Route 159. Construction started in July on a drive-thru location of the national coffee chain and a Total Access Urgent Care that will be one of the Brentwood-based urgent care chain’s first Illinois facilities.
laduenews.com

Holman Motorcars is Revolutionizing the Auto Industry

When Mindy Holman, Chair of the Board and the third-generation owner of Holman, joined the industry 36 years ago, she found there were very few women around her. Today, Holman Motorcars in St. Louis is transforming the luxury car industry by being woman-owned and –operated, while continuing to honor the company’s mission.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Standards: Mama Lucia's Pizza is Frozen Gold

Not long after taking over the iconic St. Louis-style pizza label Mama Lucia's, Scott Ashby learned the hard way that one simply does not mess with a classic. "We took off the picture of [Mama Lucia's founder] Miss Tumminello very briefly, and boy, did we get so much flack for it," Ashby says. "The previous owner had taken it off for a short time, too, and both times, she went right back on. I didn't think the picture was as important as it turned out to be, but people got really riled up when it came off. On our current label she's a silhouette, but she is on there. I don't see Mama coming off the label."
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Steve's Hot Dogs Is Now Offering a Pork Steak Dog

Steve’s Hot Dogs (3145 S Grand Boulevard, 314-932-5953) serves the official hot dog of St. Louis (made on a Vitale’s roll lined with provel cheese and more) but its new seasonal hot dog may give the former a run for its money. The hot dog shop announced that...
feastmagazine.com

The Blue Duck's Randy Boyce shares his controversial drink opinions

Randy Boyce has been in the restaurant industry since he was 15. He worked at the original The Blue Duck in Washington, Missouri, and Square One Brewery & Distillery in St. Louis before moving to Chicago to train and gain more experience bartending. After stints in Chicago and Washington, D.C., Boyce moved back to St. Louis. “At that time, I was trying to get out of the scene because I had been battling some issues with alcoholism. I’m actually five years sober now,” he says.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Nick & Elena's Pizzeria Is for Sale

Citing it as "one of the most difficult decisions we have ever made," the owners of Nick & Elena's are putting their restaurant up for sale. The news was announced on August 1st on the Pizza Connoisseurs of St. Louis Facebook page. "We are in search of a buyer that...
40southnews.com

Maplewood History: Lustron Homes

Lustron homes were designed as an answer to the housing shortage in America following WWII. They were and still are a porcelainized enamel-coated, all metal, factory-made home. They were meant to require no maintenance. I really think they didn’t with the possible exception of the occasional wash (and wax?). I never heard of anyone waxing one but you know how your car looks even if it just sits in the driveway for a while.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Best Things To Do in St. Louis This Weekend, August 5 to August 7

Body positivity, French films and a fundraiser against abortion bans all take place this weekend. Sprinkled throughout the metro area, each event will offer something different. Pick your weekend plans, but don't leave out your weekday ones, either:. Friday 08/05. Body Positive Party. A group dedicated to the empowerment of...
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: July 2022

Amid a wild month in weather, from heat waves to flash floods, several new St. Louis restaurants weathered the storm. There were plenty of new places to escape the extremes, all offering delicious options. Baileys’ Range finally opened its doors in Shaw, much to the delight of hamburger and milkshake enthusiasts. Ivy Cafe - Coffee, Tartines and Things also opened in Clayton, offering lighter but equally satisfying fare. St. Louis residents eager to beat the heat flocked to the new Serendipity location in The Grove, where sweet frozen treats abound.
FOX2Now

Back to School Urban Expo starts today at the Dome

ST. LOUIS – Kids go back to school this month and parents need to prepare. That means new school supplies, haircuts, physicals, and vaccines. It all adds up. Which is why there’s the Back to School Urban Expo from the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. Thomas Bailey...
