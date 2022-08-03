Read on fox2now.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Related
Money Saver: Bed Bath & Beyond Clearance Sale
ST. LOUIS – Shop the clearance sale at Bed Bath & Beyond. Save on all things for your home items as they will sell out quickly at these low prices, offering up to 80% off. Get a 16-piece dinnerware set down from $80 to 16 bucks. Kitchen appliances, cookware bedding, vacuums, and more are all marked down.
Second Starbucks coming to this Metro East city
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Collinsville will get a second Starbucks as part of the redevelopment of a prime corner along Illinois Route 159. Construction started in July on a drive-thru location of the national coffee chain and a Total Access Urgent Care that will be one of the Brentwood-based urgent care chain’s first Illinois facilities.
Generous customer leaves $300 tip on $45 bill at St. Louis restaurant
One generous customer recently went above and beyond to thank a server at one St. Louis restaurant for their service.
laduenews.com
Holman Motorcars is Revolutionizing the Auto Industry
When Mindy Holman, Chair of the Board and the third-generation owner of Holman, joined the industry 36 years ago, she found there were very few women around her. Today, Holman Motorcars in St. Louis is transforming the luxury car industry by being woman-owned and –operated, while continuing to honor the company’s mission.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Standards: Mama Lucia's Pizza is Frozen Gold
Not long after taking over the iconic St. Louis-style pizza label Mama Lucia's, Scott Ashby learned the hard way that one simply does not mess with a classic. "We took off the picture of [Mama Lucia's founder] Miss Tumminello very briefly, and boy, did we get so much flack for it," Ashby says. "The previous owner had taken it off for a short time, too, and both times, she went right back on. I didn't think the picture was as important as it turned out to be, but people got really riled up when it came off. On our current label she's a silhouette, but she is on there. I don't see Mama coming off the label."
Tim’s Travels: The Gentle Barn needs help making their animals comfortable
DITTMER, Mo. – This heat is not only hard on humans but also on animals. Tim Ezell was in Dittmer, Missouri Friday morning. He showed us a place that is asking for your help protecting their friends on the farm. Click here to learn more about The Gentle Barn.
St. Louis archivists discover original 1878 Budweiser trademark and label
Archivists with the St. Louis Recorder of Deeds made a marvelous of discovery of city history.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Steve's Hot Dogs Is Now Offering a Pork Steak Dog
Steve’s Hot Dogs (3145 S Grand Boulevard, 314-932-5953) serves the official hot dog of St. Louis (made on a Vitale’s roll lined with provel cheese and more) but its new seasonal hot dog may give the former a run for its money. The hot dog shop announced that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guns ‘N Hoses collects items for those hit hard by flooding
ST. LOUIS – Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses team St. Louis is helping those hit hard by the recent flooding. Committee member Shan Herwig explained how people can help Guns ‘N Hoses collect non-perishable food times and gift cards. Click here to learn more.
feastmagazine.com
The Blue Duck's Randy Boyce shares his controversial drink opinions
Randy Boyce has been in the restaurant industry since he was 15. He worked at the original The Blue Duck in Washington, Missouri, and Square One Brewery & Distillery in St. Louis before moving to Chicago to train and gain more experience bartending. After stints in Chicago and Washington, D.C., Boyce moved back to St. Louis. “At that time, I was trying to get out of the scene because I had been battling some issues with alcoholism. I’m actually five years sober now,” he says.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Nick & Elena's Pizzeria Is for Sale
Citing it as "one of the most difficult decisions we have ever made," the owners of Nick & Elena's are putting their restaurant up for sale. The news was announced on August 1st on the Pizza Connoisseurs of St. Louis Facebook page. "We are in search of a buyer that...
Do You Love Meat? This Meat-Themed Store Would Be Heaven For You
It should be no surprise that in the state of Missouri, we love meat! I haven't run into too many vegetarians around town. I know my co-workers all enjoy various kinds of meat. If you happen to be a big steak connoisseur, you may want to check out Paul's Market in St Louis. Let's find out why they call it "The Biggest Little Steak Store".
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Couple Uncovers the Secret History of Soulard Homes
On a recent Friday, Neil Putz took the day off from work. But he didn’t spend it relaxing at his century-old Soulard home. He and his wife, Veronica, went on a date to St. Louis City Hall, where they scoured the record of deeds. It was July, nearly five...
40southnews.com
Maplewood History: Lustron Homes
Lustron homes were designed as an answer to the housing shortage in America following WWII. They were and still are a porcelainized enamel-coated, all metal, factory-made home. They were meant to require no maintenance. I really think they didn’t with the possible exception of the occasional wash (and wax?). I never heard of anyone waxing one but you know how your car looks even if it just sits in the driveway for a while.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The Best Things To Do in St. Louis This Weekend, August 5 to August 7
Body positivity, French films and a fundraiser against abortion bans all take place this weekend. Sprinkled throughout the metro area, each event will offer something different. Pick your weekend plans, but don't leave out your weekday ones, either:. Friday 08/05. Body Positive Party. A group dedicated to the empowerment of...
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: July 2022
Amid a wild month in weather, from heat waves to flash floods, several new St. Louis restaurants weathered the storm. There were plenty of new places to escape the extremes, all offering delicious options. Baileys’ Range finally opened its doors in Shaw, much to the delight of hamburger and milkshake enthusiasts. Ivy Cafe - Coffee, Tartines and Things also opened in Clayton, offering lighter but equally satisfying fare. St. Louis residents eager to beat the heat flocked to the new Serendipity location in The Grove, where sweet frozen treats abound.
Napleton STL shares how to keep your car’s AC cool in summer heat
ST. LOUIS – What do you do to keep that AC working in your car?. Napleton Regional Fixed Operations Trainer Paul Votaw knows all about this. FOX 2’s Amelia Mugavero stood in front of a brand new 2022 Honda Passport and spoke about the air conditioning and what really needs to be done this summer to keep it up and working.
Watch Lightning Strike in St. Louis at 10,000 Frames-Per-Second
If you blink, you can miss a lightening strike. It's much easier to take in the awesome power of these sky bolts when it's slowed down to 10,000 frames-per-second which is what a photographer in St. Louis did yesterday as thunderstorms moved through the metro area. If you don't already...
KYTV
On Your Side: Customer warns of ‘vomit fraud’ with rideshare app
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a scam warning if you use ride-share services like Uber and Lyft. It’s coined as ‘vomit fraud.’ There are several reports across the country about it. A rider reached out to On Your Side, stuck with an $80 cleanup fee and vows she did not get sick.
Back to School Urban Expo starts today at the Dome
ST. LOUIS – Kids go back to school this month and parents need to prepare. That means new school supplies, haircuts, physicals, and vaccines. It all adds up. Which is why there’s the Back to School Urban Expo from the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. Thomas Bailey...
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
48K+
Followers
43K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0