Gnox (GNOX) Presale Is At Full Speed And Performing Well, Bitcoin (BTC), Cardano (ADA), And Fantom (FTM) Bottom Detected

Bitcoin maximalist Michael Saylor is vacating his position as the chief executive officer of MicroStrategy, the business intelligence firm he co-founded 33 years ago. According to a statement posted by MicroStrategy, Saylor will hold the role of executive chairman and chair of the board of directors to focus more on the company’s bitcoin acquisition strategy and related advocacy initiatives. Effective August 8, the company’s president and former chief financial officer Phong Le will assume the CEO role while keeping his current duties.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO