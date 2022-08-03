Housing Lottery Launches for 2333 Beaumont Avenue in Belmont, The Bronx

Read on newyorkyimby.com
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Taco Bell And Milk Bar Test Out New Dessert In CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1104 Bedford Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1104 Bedford Avenue, a six-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Studio Gallos, the structure yields ten residences and 519 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are ten units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $50,160 to $156,130.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 285 Metropolitan Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for the conversion of a two-story commercial structure into a four-story mixed-use building at 285 Metropolitan Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Located between Roebling Street and Driggs Avenue, the lot is near the Bedford Avenue subway station, serviced by the L train. Mendel Fleischman of The Garden Bond is listed as the owner behind the applications.
Closure of Union Square benefits center leaves vulnerable NYers scrambling
New Yorkers who relied on a Union Square benefits center were turned away when it shut down. City officials said the closure wouldn't present a hardship [ more › ]
New York YIMBY
PENN 2’s Renovations Continue at 2 Penn Plaza in Midtown, Manhattan
Renovation work is progressing on PENN 2, a 31-story commercial building at Two Penn Plaza in Midtown, Manhattan. Designed by MdeAS Architects and developed by Vornado Realty Trust, the project involves the full re-cladding and interior modernization of the 412-foot-tall, 1.61-million-square-foot mid-century office building, and is part of the ten-skyscraper Penn District revitalization plan. Turner Construction Company is the general contractor for the property, which is located along Seventh Avenue between West 31st and 33rd Streets, directly adjacent to Penn Station and Madison Square Garden.
New York YIMBY
New Renderings Released for ODA’s 126 East 57th Street Tower in Midtown East, Manhattan
New renderings have been released for 126 East 57th Street, a 28-story residential tower on Billionaires’ Row in Midtown East, Manhattan. Designed by ODA Architecture and developed by MRR Development under the MRR 1326 LLC, the 346-foot-tall tower will yield 147 condominiums spread across 170,000 square feet with interiors by Gabellini Sheppard, as well as 5,000 square feet of retail space. WSP USA is the engineer, Urban Atelier Group is the construction manager, and Plaza Buildings is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of East 57th Street and Lexington Avenue.
Harlem residents organize cleanup, battle trash crisis
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Some local residents said that since the pandemic began, trash, neglect and unsightliness in this neighborhood have become so great, without an adequate response from the city, that they feel they need to take action themselves. They’ve formed an organization called the Harlem Cares Collective, or HCC, which will clean up […]
New York YIMBY
New Rochelle Breaks Ground On $4M Transformation Of Downtown Street Into Pedestrian-Friendly Plaza
Construction is now underway in Downtown New Rochelle, where city planners aim to create a vibrant pedestrian plaza and retail corridor. Located along Anderson Street between North Avenue and LeCount Place, the one-way thoroughfare will debut as Andreson Plaza and represents roughly $4 million in public-private funding. To complete the...
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 1550 White Plains Road in Parkchester, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a six-story residential building at 1550 White Plains Road in Parkchester, The Bronx. Located between Guerlain Street and Archer Street, the lot is near the Parkchester subway station, serviced by the 6 train. Nush Sukaj of NFS Development Corp. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
1104 Bedford Avenue
New York YIMBY
Leasing Launches for 20 Grand Avenue in Englewood, New Jersey
Leasing has launched for 20 Grand Avenue, a five-story rental building in downtown Englewood, New Jersey. Designed by CPA Architecture and developed by Premier Developers, the structure yields 96 residences and a slate of lifestyle and wellness amenities. Available units range from studios up to two-bedroom, two-bathroom units with space...
TAKE 5 $19K Top-Prize Sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – One very lucky TAKE 5 ticket was purchased for the August...
2 men wanted in Bronx apartment robbery, returning for second sweep
Police are searching for two men accused of robbing a Bronx apartment, and then returning for a second sweep.
texasmetronews.com
Major Brooklyn intersection to be renamed for Haitian American killed by NYPD
BROOKLYN — Every time Sheina Banatte walks by the intersection of Utica Avenue and Eastern Parkway, she will remember her cousin Eudes Pierre. It’s close to where police officers shot the 26-year-old dead, five days before Christmas last year. But the tragedy isn’t all that will trigger the...
Eater
Discount Grocery Chain Lidl Is Opening Its First Brooklyn Outpost
Lidl has been on an expansion tear this past year, announcing plans to expand on its two dozen New York grocery stores with new locations in Manhattan and Queens. This week, Brooklyn gets its turn. The popular German grocery store, known for its discounted prices and generous employee benefits, announced plans to open a 25,000-square-foot supermarket in a Park Slope property formerly occupied by Key Foods, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reports. The store at 120 Fifth Avenue, at Baltic Street, is expected to open in 2024 in tandem with a residential development planned for the same address.
Manhattan groping: Girl, 13, grabbed on Midtown street
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 13-year-old girl visiting New York was groped on a Midtown street, police said Thursday in releasing images of the suspect. The teenage tourist was walking with a parent along 8th Avenue near West 47th Street around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday when the assailant touched her groin as he passed by, according […]
News 12
New York City Back-to-School Resources
The NYC Department of Education offers a comprehensive list of resources and information available to teachers, parents and students who attend public, private and charter schools in the five boroughs. Here are some of the links that may be useful.
longisland.com
Attorney General James Stops New York City Landlords That Harassed Rent-Stabilized Tenants and Lied to Banks
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with Ink Property Group LLC (Ink) for violating rent stabilization laws and illegally harassing tenants. Ink — managed by Eden Ashourzadeh, Alex Kahen, and then-Public Advocate James’ 2016 Worst Landlords List offender Robert Kaydanian — bought dozens of rent-stabilized buildings in low-income communities of color with the intention of illegally deregulating affordable housing for profit. Through a variety of illegal activities, Ink forced out rent-stabilized tenants so their units could be offered at market rate. Ink also intentionally submitted false documents to financial institutions, lying about rents and occupancy to obtain loans. As part of the settlement, Ink will pay up to $1.75 million to preserve affordable housing, and over $400,000 in restitution to tenants. Ink will also bring at least 28 apartments that were illegally deregulated back into rent stabilization, making them permanently affordable. Ink is also required to install a monitor and external property management company to ensure compliance with rent stabilization laws and manage their buildings, which will be overseen by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).
Atlas Obscura
Aretha Franklin Subway Tributes
Following the example of grassroots memorials to Aretha Franklin, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) installed stickers with the single word “Respect” in its Franklin Street and Franklin Avenue subway stations. The stickers, graphically similar to certain MTA signs, reference the renowned singer’s 1968 Grammy Award-winning recording. Spontaneous...
New York YIMBY
Foundation Work Underway for 262 Fifth Avenue Supertall in NoMad, Manhattan
Foundation work is continuing at 262 Fifth Avenue, the site of a 60-story residential supertall in NoMad, Manhattan. Designed by Meganom with SLCE Architects as the executive architect and developed by Boris Kuzinez of Five Points Development under the Five Points 262 Project LLC, the 1,043-foot-tall skyscraper will yield 41 residential units spread across 139,168 square feet, as well as 10,850 square feet of retail space on the first two floors. CM & Associates Construction Management is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Fifth Avenue and West 29th Street.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
New Yorkers go out of their way to avoid these NYC streets
Live in NYC long enough and you’ll soon learn which streets to avoid. That’s the takeaway from a viral tweet by one New Yorker, @alex_abads on Twitter, who simply wrote this week that there are certain streets we all go out of our way to not walk down. His is 23rd Street in Manhattan.
