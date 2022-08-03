ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

PIX11

Manhattan groping: Girl, 13, grabbed on Midtown street

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 13-year-old girl visiting New York was groped on a Midtown street, police said Thursday in releasing images of the suspect. The teenage tourist was walking with a parent along 8th Avenue near West 47th Street around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday when the assailant touched her groin as he passed by, according […]
fox5ny.com

NY ranked best place for teen drivers

NEW YORK - This may surprise some, but a recent Wallet hub report ranked New York as the best place for teen drivers. The report is welcoming news to new drivers like 18-year-old Jacob Thompson of Queens. "I think living in New York City, driving is super liberating because you're...
Crime & Safety
Accidents
Cars
Daily News

Two pedestrians killed on Manhattan sidewalk after cars collide head-on

Two pedestrians standing on a Manhattan sidewalk were killed and five others were hurt early Wednesday after two cars collided head-on, police said. A BMW driver and Subaru driver slammed into each other on Sherman Ave. at W. 207th St. in Inwood about 4 a.m., cops said. The BMW driver was heading uptown on Sherman Ave. while the Subaru was zipping downtown when they crashed into each other, ...
bkreader.com

Man in Brooklyn shot in car while stopped at red light: cops

Officers at the scene of a shooting in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn on Aug. 4, 2022. Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a 21-year-old man as he waited at a red light early Thursday morning. Police said the assault happened at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4 at the...
NBC New York

Window Smasher Allegedly Hit 27 Cars With Bricks on Long Island, Cops Say

An East Meadow man is in custody after cops say he went on a bizarre spree this week with a brick, smashing windows on 27 cars. Nassau County Police responded to a 911 call Thursday morning for a man throwing bricks through car windows on East Meadow Avenue. After a brief search they arrested Tejinder Singh, 28, without incident.
PIX11

Bronx TD Bank robber has struck 6 times in spree: cops

THE BRONX, New York (PIX11) — A serial bank robber has netted over $2,000 across a string of thefts since mid-July, all targeting TD branches in the Bronx, according to the NYPD. The crook first struck around 3:20 p.m. on July 15 at the branch on East 149th Street near Melrose Avenue, police said in […]
Daily Voice

16-Year-Old Killed In Hit-Run Yonkers Crash

Family, friends, and students are mourning the loss of a 16-year-old high school student who died after a hit-and-run driver in Westchester County. Christopher Jack "CJ" Hackett was killed just after midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 660 McLean Ave., in Yonkers, by a van that fled the scene, said. Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos, of the Yonkers Police.
fox5ny.com

13 hurt in Bronx MTA bus crash

NEW YORK - One person is in critical condition and 12 others suffered lesser injuries after an accident involving an MTA bus in the Bronx. The bus apparently hit a pillar for an elevated train track in the area of Boston Rd. and W. Farms Rd. The patient in critical...
Daily News

Manhattan man stabbed dead after bodega argument: police

An argument inside a Manhattan bodega turned fatal Thursday morning after one of the men involved stabbed the other after the dispute spilled onto the sidewalk, police said. The 47-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest outside Williams Grocery on Dykman St. near Seaman Ave. in Inwood shortly past 1 a.m., according to the NYPD. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved. ...
Queens Post

Alleged Forest Hills ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Found Dead From Suicide

The man accused of the shooting death of a delivery worker in Forest Hills in late April was found dead in his home Friday after apparently taking his own life. Glenn Hirsch, 51, was found dead by police inside his Jamaica apartment on 141st Street after failing to show up for a Friday morning court appearance, according to published reports.
The Staten Island Advance

Police respond to New Dorp crash

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A crash in New Dorp Thursday afternoon drew an emergency response and left mangled car parts in its wake. The crash, which occurred at the intersection of South Railroad Avenue and Bancroft Avenue, left at least one vehicle — a Honda SUV — with significant damage. A tow truck was seen hauling the vehicle away from the scene.
