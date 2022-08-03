Read on www.fox5ny.com
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Manhattan groping: Girl, 13, grabbed on Midtown street
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 13-year-old girl visiting New York was groped on a Midtown street, police said Thursday in releasing images of the suspect. The teenage tourist was walking with a parent along 8th Avenue near West 47th Street around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday when the assailant touched her groin as he passed by, according […]
Motorcyclist run over by flatbed truck after falling on Brooklyn street
The NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating after a man fell off his motorcycle and was run over by a flatbed truck on a Brooklyn street Thursday morning.
LI man, 28, arrested for smashing the windows of 25 cars with a brick
A 28-year-old man was arrested for going on a car window smashing spree with a brick in East Meadow on Thursday, according to police. Tejinder Signh, 28, allegedly damaged 25 vehicles before officers arrested him.
fox5ny.com
NY ranked best place for teen drivers
NEW YORK - This may surprise some, but a recent Wallet hub report ranked New York as the best place for teen drivers. The report is welcoming news to new drivers like 18-year-old Jacob Thompson of Queens. "I think living in New York City, driving is super liberating because you're...
Man, 19, shot dead in robbery at BJ's parking garage in Brooklyn
The victim, Dereck Chen, was in a parking garage elevator at the wholesale club on Shore Parkway at 10:15 p.m. when the 18-year-old suspect stole his backpack.
Two pedestrians killed on Manhattan sidewalk after cars collide head-on
Two pedestrians standing on a Manhattan sidewalk were killed and five others were hurt early Wednesday after two cars collided head-on, police said. A BMW driver and Subaru driver slammed into each other on Sherman Ave. at W. 207th St. in Inwood about 4 a.m., cops said. The BMW driver was heading uptown on Sherman Ave. while the Subaru was zipping downtown when they crashed into each other, ...
Staten Island Expressway road-rage shocker: Man exits car, busts windows of MTA bus
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An apparent road-rage incident on the Staten Island Expressway involving an express bus left riders rattled after a man stopped and exited his car, then busted the windows of the MTA vehicle packed with commuters. Video of the shocking encounter was posted to social media.
NYC McDonald’s worker dies from gunshot over ‘cold fries,’ police say
A McDonald's worker allegedly shot by a man whose mother complained about receiving cold French fries has died of his injuries, according to authorities.
bkreader.com
Man in Brooklyn shot in car while stopped at red light: cops
Officers at the scene of a shooting in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn on Aug. 4, 2022. Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a 21-year-old man as he waited at a red light early Thursday morning. Police said the assault happened at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4 at the...
NBC New York
Window Smasher Allegedly Hit 27 Cars With Bricks on Long Island, Cops Say
An East Meadow man is in custody after cops say he went on a bizarre spree this week with a brick, smashing windows on 27 cars. Nassau County Police responded to a 911 call Thursday morning for a man throwing bricks through car windows on East Meadow Avenue. After a brief search they arrested Tejinder Singh, 28, without incident.
19 year old fatally shot in backpack robbery at BJ's parking garage in Brooklyn
The 18-year-old suspect attempted to rob the victim of his backpack in a struggle that spilled out onto the first floor of the parking garage.
Bronx TD Bank robber has struck 6 times in spree: cops
THE BRONX, New York (PIX11) — A serial bank robber has netted over $2,000 across a string of thefts since mid-July, all targeting TD branches in the Bronx, according to the NYPD. The crook first struck around 3:20 p.m. on July 15 at the branch on East 149th Street near Melrose Avenue, police said in […]
16-Year-Old Killed In Hit-Run Yonkers Crash
Family, friends, and students are mourning the loss of a 16-year-old high school student who died after a hit-and-run driver in Westchester County. Christopher Jack "CJ" Hackett was killed just after midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 660 McLean Ave., in Yonkers, by a van that fled the scene, said. Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos, of the Yonkers Police.
fox5ny.com
13 hurt in Bronx MTA bus crash
NEW YORK - One person is in critical condition and 12 others suffered lesser injuries after an accident involving an MTA bus in the Bronx. The bus apparently hit a pillar for an elevated train track in the area of Boston Rd. and W. Farms Rd. The patient in critical...
Manhattan man stabbed dead after bodega argument: police
An argument inside a Manhattan bodega turned fatal Thursday morning after one of the men involved stabbed the other after the dispute spilled onto the sidewalk, police said. The 47-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest outside Williams Grocery on Dykman St. near Seaman Ave. in Inwood shortly past 1 a.m., according to the NYPD. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved. ...
NYPD Investigating Armed Robbery at Manhattan Subway Station
NEW YORK, NY – A suspect armed with a knife approached a victim inside the...
NBC New York
13-Year-Old Tourist Attacked While Walking in Theater District With Her Family: Cops
A 13-year-old girl visiting New York City with her parents was assaulted Tuesday afternoon in the Theater District near Times Square, and cops are hunting for a suspect caught on surveillance cameras. The attack happened just after 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Eighth Avenue, just off 47th...
Police looking to identify man discovered walking on Bronx street
The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an unidentified man who was found walking on a Bronx street on Wednesday.
Alleged Forest Hills ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Found Dead From Suicide
The man accused of the shooting death of a delivery worker in Forest Hills in late April was found dead in his home Friday after apparently taking his own life. Glenn Hirsch, 51, was found dead by police inside his Jamaica apartment on 141st Street after failing to show up for a Friday morning court appearance, according to published reports.
Police respond to New Dorp crash
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A crash in New Dorp Thursday afternoon drew an emergency response and left mangled car parts in its wake. The crash, which occurred at the intersection of South Railroad Avenue and Bancroft Avenue, left at least one vehicle — a Honda SUV — with significant damage. A tow truck was seen hauling the vehicle away from the scene.
