Man killed after being run over twice in West Garfield Park hit-and-run crash: Chicago police

Police: 14-year-old girl dead after vehicle crashes into bus stop on South Side
CHICAGO — A 14-year-old girl died at the hospital after being hit by a car that crashed into a CTA bus stop Friday evening. Police said the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. when a 33-year-old man failed to stop at a red light and struck a 42-year-old man driving a jeep at the intersection of […]
Near North Side security guard attacked with hammer; Chicago police investigating
A security guard was attacked on Chicago's Near North Side Friday night, according to police.
Woman in critical condition after shooting involving off-duty officer on Stevenson Expressway
CHICAGO — A woman was critically injured in a highway shooting involving an off-duty police officer. The incident happened after 10 p.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway near Archer Avenue. The woman was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Illinois State Police say it may have been a case […]
fox32chicago.com
Driver wanted in hit-and-run crash that seriously wounded bicyclist in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - Police are seeking the driver of an SUV that struck and seriously injured a bicyclist last week in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. On July 27 around 9 p.m., a white Chevrolet Traverse with a model year between 2004 and 2012 struck a bicyclist in the 1300 block of North Kostner Avenue before fleeing the scene, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 22, shot in the head while driving on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving early Friday in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 22-year-old was traveling southbound in the 1100 block of South California Avenue around 12:53 a.m. when he was struck in the head by gunfire, police said. He drove himself to Rush...
fox32chicago.com
2 shot, 1 fatally while sitting in parked vehicle in Roseland: police
CHICAGO - A man was killed, and a woman was wounded in a shooting Thursday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 8 p.m., police say the two victims were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 10400 block of S. Emerald Avenue when a dark-colored sedan pulled alongside them and occupants inside fired shots.
ABC7 Chicago
University Village shooting: Wounded guard questions why no charges filed in shootout that injured 4
CHICAGO -- Berrie McCormick is a former Marine who served in Afghanistan. On Monday, he says, his old training kicked in during a wild shootout at an apartment complex in University Village while he was working security. McCormick was hit twice, a 19-year-old man yards away was shot 13 times,...
ABC7 Chicago
Woodlawn shooting: Teen dies days after being shot during attempted robbery, Chicago police say
CHICAGO -- A 13-year-old boy died days after he was shot during an attempted robbery in Woodlawn on the South Side. On July 29, a group of four to five males were attempting to break into a parked car about 8 p.m. in the 1100-block of East 62nd Street, Chicago police said.
ABC7 Chicago
Boy, 17, charged in man's Logan Square shooting death
CHICAGO -- A 17-year-old boy has been charged with fatally shooting a man in the Logan Square neighborhood in January. The teen, who wasn't named by police because of his age, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 9 killing of Donovan Duffy. Duffy, 23, was...
fox32chicago.com
Three boys charged in attempted armed carjacking on Near West Side
CHICAGO - Three teenage boys are facing charges in an attempted armed carjacking Wednesday afternoon in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood. Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old were arrested around 5:15 p.m. moments after they attempted to take a car from a 38-year-old man at gunpoint in the 2200 block of West Campbell Park Drive, according to Chicago police.
Man, teen boy injured in South Austin shooting minutes after 2 others shot nearby: Chicago police
A 61-year-old man and 14-year-old boy were shot in South Austin just 30 minutes after two others were shot in the neighborhood, Chicago police said.
Man shot in Chatham, gunman steals property from him before fleeing: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot and had his personal property stolen from him Thursday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 4:30 p.m., police say a 36-year-old man was inside a Chatham home in the 800 block of E. 81st Street when a known offender shot the victim in the leg.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, shot while walking on sidewalk in Little Village
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot in the hip in Little Village Thursday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of South Lawndale. At about 4:35 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown offender approached, police said. The offender produced a firearm, and...
21-year-old man stabbed on CTA Red Line train near Roosevelt station
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 21-year-old man was stabbed on a CTA Red Line train near the Roosevelt station. Police said the man was stabbed, in the 1100 block of South State Street around 10:45 p.m., after the offender made derogatory remarks to the victim.There was a physical altercation before the offender ran off. The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition. Police are investigating.
Man Dies After Being Struck by 2 Cars While Crossing Street in West Garfield Park
A man was killed after he was struck by two cars while crossing the street in West Garfield Park Tuesday night. The man, 58, was first hit by a silver car in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue about 9:30 p.m., Chicago police said. The car did not stop and fled the scene. It was last seen going south down Pulaski Road, police said.
Security guard wounded in shootout near UIC questions why charges haven’t been filed
CHICAGO — A security guard who was among four people wounded in a shootout in University Village is questioning why charges haven’t been filed in the shooting. The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West 14th Street. Police said officers responded to the scene and found multiple people shot. Further […]
cwbchicago.com
Man stabbed on Red Line, but his friends refuse to cooperate with police, officers say
Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was found stabbed at the Roosevelt CTA station on Wednesday evening. The Chicago police investigation has been hampered because about a dozen people who were traveling with him refused to cooperate, according to officers at the scene. In a media statement, CPD said...
cwbchicago.com
Lincoln Park traffic stop leads to a cache of guns, pot, cash, cops say; 5 charged
Three adults and two juveniles are facing a variety of charges after Chicago police allegedly discovered a cache of guns, armor-piercing bullets, marijuana, and cash during a traffic stop investigation that began in Lincoln Park. Prosecutors said officers stopped a transport van in the 2600 block of North Clark around...
wjol.com
Will County Coroner: Bolingbrook Stabbing Victim Identified
The Office of the Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of Shane P. Conley a 26-year-old male resident of Bolingbrook who was pronounced deceased at The Amita Health Adventist Medical Center Bolingbrook on 8/1/22 @4:19pm. Mr. Conley was a victim of an apparent homicide. The Bolingbrook Police Dept. is investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending autopsy, police, and toxicological reports.
cwbchicago.com
Man robbed 79-year-old woman on Red Line, prosecutors say
A man has been charged with robbing a 79-year-old woman on the Red Line last month and robbing a 78-year-old man near an ATM a few days earlier. Travoughntay Williams, 34, is charged with two counts of felony robbery. If his name sounds familiar, it may be because we’ve reported...
