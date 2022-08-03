Man killed after being run over twice in West Garfield Park hit-and-run crash: Chicago police

A man was killed after he was struck by two cars while crossing the street in West Garfield Park Tuesday night. The man, 58, was first hit by a silver car in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue about 9:30 p.m., Chicago police said. The car did not stop and fled the scene. It was last seen going south down Pulaski Road, police said.

