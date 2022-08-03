Sandra De Visser honored with exhibit at MWPAI

Read on romesentinel.com
Stanwix Veterans & Men’s Club awards scholarships to several area students
ROME — The Stanwix Veterans & Men’s Club, 6774 Lamphear Road, has announced the recipients of its 2022 scholarships. The club has awarded $3,000 to 11 students from seven area high schools. Since 1991, the Stanwix Veterans & Men’s Club has awarded $188,775 in scholarships to 517 area...
Latino American Festival set to return Aug. 28
UTICA — The Mohawk Valley Latino Association will host the 16th annual Latino American Festival from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Hanna Park, One Kennedy Plaza, Utica. The festival will showcase ethnic foods, activities, music and dancing of the Hispanic and Latino culture. The opening of this cultural event will start with a Latino cultural fashion show and parade with children representing the different countries that are living in the Mohawk Valley.
Clairvoyant Canastota business owner to host psychic fair
MUNNSVILLE — “All we see isn’t all there is.” That’s a core belief for Shelby LaLonde, local clairvoyant organizing Madison County’s inaugural psychic fair on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21, in Munnsville. The summer weekend experience will feature several forms of mediumship — a...
Thomas P. Phelps
MARCY, NY — Thomas P. Phelps, 54, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, after a short battle with neuroendocrine carcinoma. Tom was born August 15, 1967, the youngest child of John and Rita Phelps. He graduated from Notre Dame High School and attended Morrisville College and LeMoyne College.
‘Local ART’ exhibit opens Friday in Old Forge
OLD FORGE — “Local ART,” a group exhibit of artists who love our community, will be on display Aug. 5 through Aug. 27 at the Old Forge Library, 220 Crosby Blvd. As part of the town-wide First Friday Art Walk, the exhibit’s opening reception will be held 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5. The reception is free and open to all. Light refreshments will be served.
Greene set to retire from Cazenovia College
CAZENOVIA — Cazenovia College announces that John Robert (Bob) Greene, Paul J. Schupf Professor of History and Humanities, will retire effective January 2023. Greene is currently the longest serving faculty member with over 42 years of service at Cazenovia College. He began as a part-time instructor at Cazenovia in September of 1979 while also serving as a manager of the campus radio station, WITC-FM.
MWPAI film series starts tonight
UTICA — Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute, 310 Genesee St., will kick off its next film series starting Wednesday, Aug. 3. • “Phantom of the Open,” 2 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, and Friday, Aug. 5. Directed by Craig Roberts, the 2022 film from the United Kingdom is rated PG-13 and runs 106 minutes.
CNY Restaurant Calls Out Bad Reviewer & the Response Goes Viral
A Central New York restaurant called out a bad reviewer and the hilarious response has gone viral. Gino's Cheesesteak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York is known for more than just its delicious food. They are also known for their brilliant social media posts. The latest one comes from a bad review Frank left. He seems to like the 'decent food' but has a problem with the restaurant itself and the people who work there.
A day of local history to commemorate Battle of Oriskany
ROME/ORISKANY — Oneida Indian Nation, in partnership with Fort Stanwix National Monument and Rome Historical Society, are planning a day of local history education events centered around the annual Battle of Oriskany Commemoration on Saturday, Aug. 6 with the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Each year,...
Fall of Fort Frontenac at historical society
ROME — The Rome Historical Society will host a program called “Fall of Fort Frontenac” with presenter George Bray at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. This program will focus on a secret military expedition launched from Rome in the 18th century. Bray is retired from the US...
Learn to identify edible and medicinal wild plants in Canastota
CANASTOTA — The public is invited to the Great Swamp Conservancy (GSC) of Canastota for a wild edible and medicinal plant walk and wild plant tasting program with guest speaker Heather Houskeeper on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 1 to 3 p.m. Known as “The Botanical Hiker,” Houskeeper has hiked...
Anna’s Last Ride
ILION, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Anna Labella had been battling Ewing Sarcoma for the past three years. Through social media, an impromptu parade was planned, to meet Anna’s ambulance at the thruway at Herkimer and bring her to her home to Ilion. But her family said that this morning anna was too unstable to make the journey today. Still, the community turned out. Anna’s family friends classmates neighbors and members of the community came together to show the young lady, a child of their community, what she means to them. One word her teachers used to describe her is resilient.
William G. Hazzard, Jr.
William (Bill) George Hazzard Jr., 82, of Oriskany Falls, passed away July 31, 2022, at Community Memorial Hospital in Hamilton. He was born November 14, 1939, in Rome NY to William and Mary Radell Hazzard, and attended Oriskany Falls Schools. Bill worked as a farmer running the Hinman farm on Rt. 12, Waterville, NY for many years before moving west to Oklahoma where he got his CDL and drove truck. Bill was married twice; first to Ruth (Sharon) E. Brockhurst with whom he shared 3 children and 2 stepdaughters; second to Joan King with whom he shared 2 stepdaughters.
The Happy Together Tour stops in Syracuse at the Landmark (see photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Happy Together Tour made a stop in Syracuse at the Landmark Theatre Wednesday night. The tour features artists like the Turtles, the Buckinghams, the Cowsills, the Vogues, the Association and Gary Puckett. See photos from the show above, from freelance photographer Warren Linhart.
Kogut Memorial Fund assists several local organizations
The Alexandra G. Kogut Memorial Fund was created by Becky and Mark Kogut in honor of their daughter, Alexandra, to support community organizations that share her passion and kindness. Each year, several grants are awarded through this donor-advised fund of the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, allowing Alexandra’s spirit to live on. Grants are awarded to programs and organizations that reflect Alexandra’s interests, including swimming and her love for children.
Growing Up on The Southside 1957 – 1970
For the past eight years, I have had the privilege of conducting a history and storytelling tour, “Growing Up on The Southside 1957 – 1970.” It is important to understand how and why this tour started. It was to have a better understanding of why the “Southside” of Little Falls, NY, has such a very special and perhaps unique place in the hearts of each and all who have had the privilege of growing up there during the “baby boomers” period, and those who followed, up until perhaps the late 1970s, when it’s aura and special ethnic qualities faded away.
Warren M. Geiler
Warren M. Geiler, of Floyd, died peacefully on July 30, 2022, after a courageous 6-year battle with cancer, at age 39. Warren was selfless and devoted to his loving wife, Elissa, and playful and silly with his three adoring children: Michael, 8, Allie, 6, and John, 5. He was kind and always helpful to those with any need.
New community services director in Madison County an advocate for elderly, disabled
William Nicholson joins Community Action Partnership as community services director, bringing decades of experience in human services, from direct care to program administration. Whether operating residential sites for folks with intellectual disabilities, congregate centers for psychiatric rehabilitation, or most recently facilitating self-directed home-care programs for elderly and disabled persons, CAP...
Church offers vacation Bible school
VERONA — “Monumental” Vacation Bible School is coming to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on Old Oneida Road Aug. 8-12. Children will explore God’s awesomeness to form a rock-solid faith for the road ahead through stories, music, crafts, games, and snacks, organizers said. Pre-registration is recommended...
