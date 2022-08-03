Subscribe to The Dispatch's Columbus high school sports newsletter

The Dispatch's high school sports newsletter is back for the 2022-23 season.

The newsletter, which is only available to subscribers, will be in your inbox every Tuesday morning and feature exclusive insights, news and notes from the over 100 schools in The Dispatch's coverage area and a curated list of the latest high school sports coverage.

The initial launch of the newsletter in the spring was well-received, and we're excited to bring it back for the new school year. Particularly during football season, there's so much going on throughout the Columbus area, and this newsletter will be the ideal space for the small tidbits and interesting notes that deserve to be shared but don't fit neatly into a larger article.

It's going to be an exciting year for Columbus high school sports, and we hope you'll sign up for this newsletter, if you haven't already, to stay up to date throughout the season.

@baileyajohnson_