ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Subscribe to The Dispatch's Columbus high school sports newsletter

By Bailey Johnson, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yyAbs_0h2y0dId00

The Dispatch's high school sports newsletter is back for the 2022-23 season.

The newsletter, which is only available to subscribers, will be in your inbox every Tuesday morning and feature exclusive insights, news and notes from the over 100 schools in The Dispatch's coverage area and a curated list of the latest high school sports coverage.

The initial launch of the newsletter in the spring was well-received, and we're excited to bring it back for the new school year. Particularly during football season, there's so much going on throughout the Columbus area, and this newsletter will be the ideal space for the small tidbits and interesting notes that deserve to be shared but don't fit neatly into a larger article.

It's going to be an exciting year for Columbus high school sports, and we hope you'll sign up for this newsletter, if you haven't already, to stay up to date throughout the season.

@baileyajohnson_

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football tabs 7 players as Iron Buckeyes for 2022

Ohio State football entered fall camp this week and is gearing up for the 2022 season. The Buckeyes also honored a select group of players from the 2022 squad. 7 players received the designation as “Iron Buckeyes,” a select label for only certain individuals. Ohio State listed the honor as awarded due to “Unquestionable training dedication, determination, discipline, toughness, leadership & grind.”
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road before the streets turn into a freeway […]
NEWARK, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Columbus, OH
Education
Delaware Gazette

Two elementaries get new leaders

LEWIS CENTER — A pair of elementary schools in the Olentangy Local School District (OLSD) will be under new leadership this school year as Michael Warren and Dana Kimchi take over as principals at Arrowhead and Johnnycake Corners elementary schools, respectively. Warren and Kimchi’s hires were approved by the...
LEWIS CENTER, OH
College Football HQ

Ohio State football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Ohio State this year in the Big Ten picture and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Ohio State football schedule for the Buckeyes' 2022 season. 2022 Ohio State Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Notre Dame Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Arkansas State Week 3, Sept. ...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Where To Find The Most Fantastic Fried Chicken In Columbus

When you hear the words “comfort food” what comes to mind?. The answer will vary from person to person, but for a lot of us out there, comfort food is synonymous with fried chicken. All four of my grandparents moved to Columbus from Appalachia, and fried chicken and fish were a frequent main dish at family gatherings.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#The New School#American Football#Highschoolsports
NBC4 Columbus

Pickerington Central’s Devin Royal commits to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Devin Royal, the No. 2 ranked player in Ohio for the class of 2023, committed to Ohio State on Wednesday. The Pickerington Central standout led the Tigers to their second state championship in school history last season. Royal dropped 20 points in the win, including eight points in the fourth quarter.  Royal is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Columbus Coffee Festival Returns for 7th Year on September 24 & 25

Join us for the 7th annual Columbus Coffee Festival on September 24th and 25th at the Ohio Village!. Enjoy coffee samples from 35 roasters and coffee shops from around Ohio and beyond!. The festival offers a variety of ticket options:. Two day sessions offer guests a chance to attend the...
COLUMBUS, OH
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

Jeni’s Splendid is Coming!

Chances are, if you have been to Columbus, Ohio, you have heard of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream. The well-known ice cream shop scoops up unique flavor. combinations like Brambleberry Crisp, Queen City Cayenne, Wildberry Lavender and so many more. Construction is underway for the first Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
saturdaytradition.com

Brock Glenn, 4-star QB and recent Ohio State commit, not scared by QB room of the Buckeyes

Brock Glenn is set to join Ohio State via the 2023 recruiting class. Once he gets to Columbus, it will be an interesting battle for playing time with the Buckeyes. Glenn announced his commitment to Ohio State Saturday with the 4-star QB picking the Buckeyes over Florida State, LSU, TCU and Auburn. He is rated the No. 17 QB prospect for the cycle by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

7 Spots to find Extreme Milkshakes in Columbus

Some time ago, a milkshake stopped being just a milkshake and the extreme, dessert-within-a-dessert milkshake arrived, spilling out of glasses everywhere. Not just a cool, creamy treat, but crowned with more sugar-fueled goodness than just whipped cream and a cherry, grab a spoon and prepare for a sugar coma with these seven spots to find extreme milkshakes in Columbus. (Central Ohio really likes its peanut butter and its Oreos!)
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Old BWHS turns into new BWMS

SUNBURY — When students return to school on Aug. 17, the former high school will be open as the new middle school for seventh and eighth graders. The new Big Walnut High School (BWHS) at 713 N. Miller Drive opened in January. It was completed after the next-door Prairie Run Elementary (PRE) opened, making for a 295-acre campus.
SUNBURY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Polaris team plans $150 million mixed-use development

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The development team behind Polaris is planning a massive, $150 million mixed-use project in the area and is seeking a state tax credit to help move it forward. The project, dubbed the Galaxy at Polaris, is slated to be built in two phases. The first would include 12 acres […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

What’s the most interesting thing from Ohio State’s defense during the first two practices?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football went through its first two days of fall camp in preparation for the 2022 season showing off some interesting things on defense. The Buckeyes are installing a new scheme under defensive coordinator Jim Knowles that’s been described as “safety-driven.” That means three spots for a safety room that already has plenty of depth, and that could result in a potential six-man rotation.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Plan for Former Starling Middle School Site Moving Forward

Affordable housing developer Woda Cooper Companies is moving forward with a plan to renovate the former Starling Middle School in Franklinton. The historic building, constructed in 1908, served as the original West High School and was listed on Columbus Landmarks’ Most Endangered list in 2021. A more recent addition...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy