Oklahoma Abortion Providers React To Results From Kansas’ Ballot Question
Eyes across the country were on Kansas Tuesday as voters went to the polls to decide on abortion access in the state. The ballot question would have removed abortion protections if passed. Kansans ultimately voted to keep access in the state. Kansas providers said constituents watched border states restrict or...
Tennessee Sues Walgreens For 'Unlawful" Distribution And Sale Of Opiates
The State of Tennessee has sued the drugstore chain for "flooding the market" with opioids. Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III said drug store flooded the market with addictive--prescription drugs. Walgreens responded to the suit, and said it did not make, or market, opioids.
Several School Districts Head Into Semester With Lowered Accreditation
Several school districts in Oklahoma are going into the new school year with a lowered accreditation status from the state. The state voted for Mustang and Tulsa Public Schools to be given the "Accredited with Warning" status last week. There is a variety of reasons districts have that lowered status....
OSDH: 11,852 More COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide, 84 Virus-Related Deaths Added To Provisional Death Count
Eighty-four virus-related deaths and 11,852 coronavirus cases have been added to the state’s count since July 28, according to weekly numbers released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. A total of 1,128,298 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. The current provisional...
Watch: Retailers Prepare For Oklahoma's Tax Free Weekend
Oklahomans are feeling the impact of inflation as families prepare to go back-to-school shopping. The tax-free weekend starts on Friday. For many families, extra relief is needed even more this year. Any clothing items priced at under $100 are tax-free like school uniforms and sneakers, but school supplies don't make the cut.
Fire Departments Across Oklahoma Respond To Record Breaking Grass Fires, Battle Extreme Heat
As drought conditions continue in our state, local fire departments have their hands full responding to grass fires. However, it’s volunteer fire departments that say their trucks, that mostly come used, take the brunt of the heat. “The smallest spark could create a grass fire that turns into a...
Tulsa Police Search For 2 Serial Burglary Suspects
Tulsa Police are looking for two people believed to be involved in several car break-ins and auto thefts in Green Country. According to police, officers received information that the suspects have been armed while breaking into and stealing cars. TPD shared pictures of the suspects on its Facebook page. Officers...
Scattered Showers, Then More Heat On The Way
A break from the summer heat is expected Thursday as some shower chances return to Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz:. Another welcome chance at some scattered showers and storms greets Green Country for our Thursday. Scattered showers and storms developing across northeastern...
Reasor's Hatch Green Chile Festival Set To Kick Off
Reasor's is bringing back their very popular Hatch Green Chile Fest, from August 3 through August 30. All Reasor's locations are set to import a limited amount of green chilis from New Mexico, and will be featuring many events and deals centered around the peppers. The store also plans to...
