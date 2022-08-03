ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

Several School Districts Head Into Semester With Lowered Accreditation

Several school districts in Oklahoma are going into the new school year with a lowered accreditation status from the state. The state voted for Mustang and Tulsa Public Schools to be given the "Accredited with Warning" status last week. There is a variety of reasons districts have that lowered status....
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
news9.com

Watch: Retailers Prepare For Oklahoma's Tax Free Weekend

Oklahomans are feeling the impact of inflation as families prepare to go back-to-school shopping. The tax-free weekend starts on Friday. For many families, extra relief is needed even more this year. Any clothing items priced at under $100 are tax-free like school uniforms and sneakers, but school supplies don't make the cut.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Tulsa Police Search For 2 Serial Burglary Suspects

Tulsa Police are looking for two people believed to be involved in several car break-ins and auto thefts in Green Country. According to police, officers received information that the suspects have been armed while breaking into and stealing cars. TPD shared pictures of the suspects on its Facebook page. Officers...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Scattered Showers, Then More Heat On The Way

A break from the summer heat is expected Thursday as some shower chances return to Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz:. Another welcome chance at some scattered showers and storms greets Green Country for our Thursday. Scattered showers and storms developing across northeastern...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Roe V Wade#U S Supreme Court#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Supreme Court
news9.com

Reasor's Hatch Green Chile Festival Set To Kick Off

Reasor's is bringing back their very popular Hatch Green Chile Fest, from August 3 through August 30. All Reasor's locations are set to import a limited amount of green chilis from New Mexico, and will be featuring many events and deals centered around the peppers. The store also plans to...
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy