Scattered showers and storms possible today with hot weather continuing

KSNT
Few showers tonight, clearing out by Thursday
A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for Anderson, Coffey, and Lyon counties until 7:00p.m. After scattered showers and storms today, many areas struggled into the lower 80s this afternoon. Southern counties didn’t see nearly as much rain and their heat advisory continues through 7 p.m. Rain should start to...
Emporia gazette.com
First the heat, then the storms
The first extreme heatwave of August is moving on, but slowly. After Emporia's hottest day of the year Tuesday, Chase County was left out of a heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service Wednesday morning. Greenwood and Lyon Counties remain in the advisory until 7 p.m., with a heat...
KVOE
WEATHER: Heat advisories trimmed, but still in effect until Wednesday evening; marginal risk of severe weather in forecast
Hot temperatures went above expectations Tuesday, and more heat is expected Wednesday. Tuesday’s high temperature hit 105, above the projected high of 102, and the heat index went up to 110, above the expected peak of 105. The heat led to at least one person taken by ambulance to Newman Regional Health for medical treatment.
KDHE updates blue-green algae advisories for Kansas lakes
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — One Kansas lake was lowered from warning status to watch status, and one was lifted from watch status on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory on Thursday. Marion Reservoir in Marion County was lowered on Aug. 4. Milford Lake Zone A, Dickinson and Geary Counties was […]
Lightning strike blamed for fire and extended power outage in Fort Scott, Kan.
FORT SCOTT, Kan. — FSFD was dispatched to Evergy’s substation north of town Wednesday afternoon for a lightning strike that caused a fire. Crews set up a safe area and worked with Evergy to reduce any further emergencies. “Lightning knocked out half of the Substation. Evergy does not have a timeline yet of when they will have it fixed and...
WIBW
Westbound I-70 traffic back to normal following crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are working to clear a crash that has impacted westbound I-70 around Topeka. The City of Topeka says on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 4, that a crash between the 6th St. and 8th St. exits on I-70 has impacted the westbound lanes. At 2:50 p.m. city...
WIBW
New mosquito forecasting tool warns of severe threat for Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new mosquito forecasting tool has warned of a severe threat to the Capital City as the population of bugs that are capable of carrying malaria and other diseases remains “very high.”. OFF! - the insect repellant company - says the mosquito population for Topeka...
WIBW
Power pole replacement to close lane of SW Topeka Blvd.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A power pole replacement will close a northbound lane of SW Topeka Blvd. for three days. Starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the City of Topeka says Torgeson Trenching will close the right northbound lane of SW Topeka Blvd. just north of 45th St. for a power pole replacement.
Kansas anglers pull in over 300 pounds of catfish, win tournament
ATCHISON (KSNT) – A pair of Kansas fishermen made waves over the weekend when they brought in 300 pounds of catfish during a tournament on the Missouri River. Craig Norris of Meriden and Tyson Burnett of Council Grove took part in a catfish tournament organized by the PBSS Flathead Club that ran from July 30-31 […]
WIBW
Water main break closes lanes of Crest Dr.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break has closed lanes of Crest Dr. in Topeka. The City of Topeka says a water main has broken at the intersection of SW 17th Terr. and Crest Dr. and closure of the southbound lanes onto Crest is needed. The City noted that...
Kansas cancels concert at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs
Kansas and Azura Amphitheater can't find a date to reschedule a concert. The band postponed in July because of COVID-19 and now canceled.
1 murdered in Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead following a shooting in Topeka, on Friday. The Topeka Police Department reported that at 3:05 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the Traveler’s Inn at 3846 SW Topeka Boulevard their officers responded to a shooting. A victim was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim […]
WIBW
Topeka firefighters respond to East Topeka fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a house fire Wednesday night in East Topeka. Topeka Fire officials said they were containing a fire in the 300 block of SE Lime St. A fire investigator was heading to the scene. No further information was provided. Firefighters on scene told 13...
KVOE
Jones Aquatic Center closing several amenities ahead of 2022 season conclusion
After opening late this season several amenities at the Jones Aquatic Center are now closing early. According to a social media post from the JAC the lazy river, slides and splash pad will be closed for the remainder of the season. Maintenance issues are listed as the reason for the closure.
WIBW
Manhattan woman taken to Topeka hospital following roll-over accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was rushed to a hospital in the area and then to one in Topeka after a roll-over accident in Manhattan on Thursday. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 1900 block of Hayes Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.
Three teens dead after Cedar County crash
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenage men died after a rollover crash in Cedar County on Thursday. At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about a vehicle crash three miles east of Jerico Springs in Cedar County. A 2006 Toyota Scion with five teenage men in it […]
Lightning strike injures 2 workers in Olathe
Olathe first responders said two workers at a rock quarry suffered minor injuries after lighting hit one of their vehicles.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Wyandotte, KS USA
I walk almost everyday at the Edwardwille park and today is the latest time I was there with my doggies, I have 3 and today is the youngest BDay, Bella turned 2 years old so I thought it was meant for her! Thanks it brightened my day 🥰💕
wibwnewsnow.com
Kansas: More Bang For The Buck In Rentals
Renters are feeling the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it more difficult than ever to save for a home. But which metro areas will break the bank on your next move?. With median U.S. rent recently surpassing $2,000 a month, the lawn care website Lawn...
