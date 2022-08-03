ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

Scattered showers and storms possible today with hot weather continuing

By Becky Taylor
KSNT
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ksnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT

Few showers tonight, clearing out by Thursday

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for Anderson, Coffey, and Lyon counties until 7:00p.m. After scattered showers and storms today, many areas struggled into the lower 80s this afternoon. Southern counties didn’t see nearly as much rain and their heat advisory continues through 7 p.m. Rain should start to...
COFFEY COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

First the heat, then the storms

The first extreme heatwave of August is moving on, but slowly. After Emporia's hottest day of the year Tuesday, Chase County was left out of a heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service Wednesday morning. Greenwood and Lyon Counties remain in the advisory until 7 p.m., with a heat...
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

KDHE updates blue-green algae advisories for Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — One Kansas lake was lowered from warning status to watch status, and one was lifted from watch status on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory on Thursday. Marion Reservoir in Marion County was lowered on Aug. 4. Milford Lake Zone A, Dickinson and Geary Counties was […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shawnee, KS
County
Shawnee County, KS
County
Jefferson County, KS
County
Anderson County, KS
County
Osage County, KS
County
Franklin County, KS
County
Lyon County, KS
County
Coffey County, KS
County
Douglas County, KS
WIBW

Westbound I-70 traffic back to normal following crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are working to clear a crash that has impacted westbound I-70 around Topeka. The City of Topeka says on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 4, that a crash between the 6th St. and 8th St. exits on I-70 has impacted the westbound lanes. At 2:50 p.m. city...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

New mosquito forecasting tool warns of severe threat for Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new mosquito forecasting tool has warned of a severe threat to the Capital City as the population of bugs that are capable of carrying malaria and other diseases remains “very high.”. OFF! - the insect repellant company - says the mosquito population for Topeka...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Power pole replacement to close lane of SW Topeka Blvd.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A power pole replacement will close a northbound lane of SW Topeka Blvd. for three days. Starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the City of Topeka says Torgeson Trenching will close the right northbound lane of SW Topeka Blvd. just north of 45th St. for a power pole replacement.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather
WIBW

Water main break closes lanes of Crest Dr.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break has closed lanes of Crest Dr. in Topeka. The City of Topeka says a water main has broken at the intersection of SW 17th Terr. and Crest Dr. and closure of the southbound lanes onto Crest is needed. The City noted that...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

1 murdered in Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead following a shooting in Topeka, on Friday. The Topeka Police Department reported that at 3:05 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the Traveler’s Inn at 3846 SW Topeka Boulevard their officers responded to a shooting. A victim was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WIBW

Topeka firefighters respond to East Topeka fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a house fire Wednesday night in East Topeka. Topeka Fire officials said they were containing a fire in the 300 block of SE Lime St. A fire investigator was heading to the scene. No further information was provided. Firefighters on scene told 13...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan woman taken to Topeka hospital following roll-over accident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was rushed to a hospital in the area and then to one in Topeka after a roll-over accident in Manhattan on Thursday. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 1900 block of Hayes Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.
MANHATTAN, KS
KOLR10 News

Three teens dead after Cedar County crash

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenage men died after a rollover crash in Cedar County on Thursday. At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about a vehicle crash three miles east of Jerico Springs in Cedar County. A 2006 Toyota Scion with five teenage men in it […]
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Wyandotte, KS USA

I walk almost everyday at the Edwardwille park and today is the latest time I was there with my doggies, I have 3 and today is the youngest BDay, Bella turned 2 years old so I thought it was meant for her! Thanks it brightened my day 🥰💕
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
wibwnewsnow.com

Kansas: More Bang For The Buck In Rentals

Renters are feeling the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it more difficult than ever to save for a home. But which metro areas will break the bank on your next move?. With median U.S. rent recently surpassing $2,000 a month, the lawn care website Lawn...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy