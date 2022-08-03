Summertime heat and hit or miss thunderstorms

Good Wednesday afternoon, everyone!

A partly sunny sky is expected with variable winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will respond, heating back into the 90’s and 100’s. Amarillo looks to top out close to the century mark. By the way, our record high in Amarillo for today is 107 from 2012. Tomorrow may turn out to be a little less hot with numbers around 95, while Friday, Saturday and Sunday should top out in the mid to upper 90’s. Typical August heat, if you will!

Regarding rain chances, hit or miss thunderstorms will be possible from time to time. If you do have a storm close to your location, watch out for sudden strong downburst winds, lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. Otherwise, try to stay cool by avoiding the peak heating hours of the day. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, and don’t forget the sunscreen!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris