3 men shot on the same Syracuse block just over an hour apart, 1 in critical condition

Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen who led police on a foot chase was arrested after officers found a loaded handgun, police said. Two 16-year-old boys were approached by Syracuse police officers at Park and Mary streets on July 13 on the city’s North Side, Syracuse police posted online Friday.
Syracuse, N.Y. — It took 65 firefighters to put out a blaze Thursday that ripped through a large apartment building south of Syracuse University. The fire damaged the building so badly that 14 people needed to find a place to live through the American Red Cross, fire officials said.
Don't believe everything you read. Syracuse Police are setting the record straight on why a little girl was really seen doing pushups. Detectives Kittell and Holmes, along with the Gang Violence Task Force, conducted a routine traffic stop on Cannon Street in Syracuse during a street operations detail. Near the end, the detectives were approached by a little girl who lives close by.
Syracuse, N.Y. - Emergency crews responded to an accident involving a Syracuse Police Department vehicle a little before 11:30 Friday morning. It happened at the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Erie Blvd. Officials say an officer was heading to an emergency call at Aldi's on Eire Boulevard East when another...
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse police are hoping someone has information on two murder suspects. Police released photos of Arianna Bailey and Kaivion Strong on Friday. Both have warrants out for Murder in the Second Degree. Because this is a sealed indictment, the police department is not giving out any additional information about when and where this alleged crime happened.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Emergency vehicles rushed to Erie Boulevard East in Syracuse Friday after a police patrol car was involved in a crash just before noon. Around 11:27 a.m., the patrol car and another vehicle crashed at the intersection of Erie Boulevard East and Walnut Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 23-year-old man was stabbed inside a store at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse Thursday afternoon, according to Syracuse police. The stabbing happened during a fight among several males at about 2 p.m. inside Against All Odds, according to Lt. Matt Malinowski, a spokesman for the Syracuse police.
Utica, N.Y. — A man fired a sawed-off shotgun at a park Friday before robbing a Utica restaurant, police said. Nay Thar, 23, of Utica, fired two shots from the bolt-action shotgun in Proctor Park at about 2:30 p.m. before robbing a restaurant in the 300 block of South Street, Utica police spokesman Sgt. Michael Curley said.
UTICA, NY – Police in Utica are investigating after a man was assaulted with a...
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police dealing with another stabbing at Destiny USA. Around 2 Thursday afternoon, Officers responded to the "Against All Odds" store inside the Mall. They found a 23-year-old man stabbed in the stomach. He was rushed to the hospital expected to be ok. Police say a fight...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Police Department responded to two separate shooting with injuries incidents on Sabine Street on the westside of the city towards the Skunk City neighborhood. At 8:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, officers responded to the the 200 block of Sabine Street, locating a 32-year-old male...
A five-year-old boy was killed in Wayne County Thursday afternoon when the car he was a passenger in left the road and ended up completely submerged in a creek. State Police say 28-year-old Kayla Perrotta, of Oswego, was driving west on Younglove Road in Wolcott just before 5 when she lost control of her car, which left the road, overturned, and entered a creek. Three of the seven passengers in the car were ejected. Troopers say 5-year-old Joseph Zufelt died.
A suspected bank robber has been caught following a police chase in Central New York this week. Watch the video below showing the moment New York State Troopers and local agencies surround the getaway vehicle and arrest the man. What lead up to the moment of arrest sounds like something...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse firefighters responded to an apartment fire Thursday afternoon that left over a dozen residents displaced after a fire ripped through a three-story building at Clarendon Heights Apartments on 1500 Ivy Ridge Road. "As soon as the firefighters opened up the doors at the fire station,...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Four people were injured in two shootings within four hours less than a mile apart in Syracuse overnight, police said. The first shooting was at 9:02 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Townsend Street, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for the Syracuse police. Police...
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A paroled rapist and kidnapper, who made headlines when he led police on a manhunt in Skaneateles in 2019, has been taken into custody again, according to inmate records. Christopher E. Block, 64, was convicted of kidnapping two women in 1984, according to Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard...
Update: 3 men shot on the same Syracuse block just over an hour apart, 1 in critical condition. Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was reported shot Tuesday night on Syracuse’s Near Westside, according to dispatchers. The shooting was reported at about 8:36 p.m. in the 200 block of...
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 84; Low: 70. Thunderstorms today; hot weekend ahead. Forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: If space is what you’re looking for, this 6,000-square-foot ranch home on 24 acres should fit the bill. It’s also got five bedrooms, an in-ground pool, a spacious family room (shown) and lots more. Take a closer look. (Courtesy of Monica Browning Photography)
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Crews are searching for a man who investigators say presumably drowned while swimming in Canandaigua Lake Friday. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, two men were on a boat around 1:40 p.m. when one of them jumped off to swim and began to struggle. The man was not wearing a […]
TOWN OF CLAY — State police say a driver fell asleep, leading to an overturned truck on 481 southbound near the Verplank Road Bridge. The truck was seen on its side across two lanes of traffic, slowing down traffic Friday morning. The crash happened at 7:39 AM. Law enforcement...
