Authorities ID man stabbed to death at Santa Monica Library

Bob Sokol
2d ago
Another "home deprived" man commits heinous crime in Los Angeles. I don't take my children to Public Library anymore, where they have to sit next to mentally ill, urine smelling, "unhoused" derelicts. Vote for Newsom if you want to turn the whole Country into one giant homeless tent!
Canyon News
Suspicious Death Of 81-Year-Old In Woodland Hills
WOODLAND HILLS—On Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Topanga patrol officers responded to a call of a dead body, possible burglary, and possible arson at 20800 Martha Street in Woodland Hills. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of forced entry. The charred remains of...
Driver in Windsor Hills crash that killed 6 arrested; witnesses describe attempts to help victims
Witnesses looked on with horror after a crash in the Windsor Hills Thursday that was caused by a speeding driver who ran through a red light. “It’s just like a bomb. A child was in the street…had got ejected. A pregnant mother was lying over to the side,” Alphonso Word told KTLA. Investigators believe the […]
Escaped inmate prompts large scale manhunt in West Hollywood
The inmate who escaped from custody in West Hollywood on Friday morning has been caught, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department.The suspect, identified as Jeremiah Pike, was located in the 6300 block of Glade Avenue in Woodland Hills Friday evening as of 6:10 p.m.Pike is reportedly 6 feet, 4 inches tall and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. According to LA County Sheriffs, the suspect reportedly walked away from their transport area as they were preparing to escort him to court.They did not disclose where they were taking him, or why he was...
2urbangirls.com
Inmate escapes from custody at Sheriff’s West Hollywood Station
WEST HOLLYWOOD – Authorities Friday were searching for an inmate who escaped while being escorted to a bus on the grounds of the sheriff’s West Hollywood Station. The man escaped while in a loading area at the station in the 700 block of North San Vicente Boulevard shortly before 7 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
1 dead in Long Beach shooting; suspect surrenders more than 3 hours later
A man was fatally shot in Long Beach on Friday afternoon, and the Long Beach Police Department advised residents to evacuate or shelter in place for hours before the suspect surrendered. The victim, a man, was shot in the upper body in the 3100 block of West Spring Street at about 3:22 p.m., and though […]
2urbangirls.com
Suspect arrested for fatal shooting in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man was arrested in Long Beach Friday evening after eluding police for more than three hours after fatally shooting another man. Long Beach Police Department officers were called just after 3:20 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 3100 block of West Spring Street, near Silverado Park, on reports of the shooting and found the victim at the scene with a gunshot to his upper body, according to a department statement.
Vendor Killed in Gardena Shooting
A fruit vendor in his 30s was shot and killed in an unincorporated area of Gardena and Friday detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
TMZ: Actress Anne Heche seriously injured after her vehicle crashes into Mar Vista home
Actress Anne Heche was seriously injured when her vehicle crashed into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday morning, TMZ is reporting. The crash resulted in a fire that caused extensive damage to the home, located in the 1800 block of South Walgrove Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. […]
Inmate who escaped in WeHo recaptured
A man suspected of robbery who escaped while being escorted to a bus on the grounds of the sheriff’s West Hollywood Station Friday was found and arrested after being at large for more than 10 hours. The man — later identified by authorities as 22-year-old Jeremiah Pike — escaped...
Irvine woman arrested for poisoning her husband
An Irvine woman was behind bars Friday after she was arrested for continuously poisoning her husband, causing him to contract a month-long illness. Yue Yu, 45, was arrested Thursday for poisoning her husband of 10 years.According to Irvine Police Department, Yu's husband had fallen ill over the course of a month, and had grown suspicious that the illness came at the hand of his wife, who he believed was poisoning him. He successfully captured video evidence and turned it in to police, who subsequently took Yu into custody at the couple's home and booked her at Orange County Jail. The man sustained "significant internal injuries" as a result, but is expected to recover. Correction: CBSLA previously reported that the woman had poisoned her husband's food but it's unclear how the woman used the poison. However, Irvine Police have confirmed to CBSLA that the woman did not poison her husband's food as previously reported in this post.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot by Norco Store Owner During Foiled Robbery in `Stable’ Condition
A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID driver in fatal crash that killed six, injured eight
LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified Nicole Linton, a registered nurse licensed to practice in California. and Texas, as the driver of the Mercedes-Benz that caused a multi-car crash in Windsor Hills. The pregnant woman who died was identified Friday by the coroner’s office as 23-year-old Asherey Ryan of...
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot in Downtown LA
LOS ANGELES – A man was found fatally shot in the Central City neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles early Thursday, and investigation was underway. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called to 15th and San Pedro streets about 12:30 a.m. and they discovered the man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.
Family, LAPD searching for man last seen at hospital
Los Angeles Police are asking for help locating a 47-year-old man who went missing Sunday. Family members say Alfredo Gonzalez was last seen at Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City, and they are concerned for his safety. No further information was provided. Anyone with information was asked to contact LAPD’s missing person’s unit at 213-996-1800. […]
Oxnard man sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping young woman in trunk, intent to rape
An Oxnard man was sentenced to 75 years to life in prison, plus an additional six years for kidnapping with intent to rape after multiple witnesses observed him driving with a young woman trapped in the trunk of his car. The post Oxnard man sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping young woman in trunk, intent to rape appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Paramount
PARAMOUNT, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Paramount. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 11:10 a.m. Monday to the 13800 block of Paramount Boulevard, near the Century (105) Freeway, on reports of a shooting and found the four victims down at the scene, according to the department’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez.
foxla.com
‘Fake cop’ arrested in Anaheim
ANAHEIM, Calif. - A 35-year-old man suspected of impersonating a peace officer in Anaheim was in custody Thursday. Anaheim Police Department officers were called at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to Cerritos Avenue and Euclid Street, near Loara High School, after receiving calls regarding a suspicious vehicle operating with police lights, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Shane Carringer told City News Service.
2urbangirls.com
Woman hit by SUV in Long Beach dies at hospital
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A woman who was struck by an SUV in Long Beach died at a hospital, police said Thursday. The woman was injured about 10 p.m. Friday on Pacific Coast Highway at River Avenue, and she was hospitalized in critical condition, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Shooting in Downtown Los Angeles Leaves One Dead
A man was found fatally shot in the Central City neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles, police said Thursday.
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (August 4, 2021)…Long Beach Police Arrest Felon Suspected of Human Trafficking
One Year Ago Today (August 4, 2021)…A 23-year-old felon suspected of sexually trafficking a 17-year-old girl and kidnapping her infant child was arrested, Long Beach police announced. Long Beach Police Department officers responded at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Hill...
