Titans’ Derrick Henry wants to be like ‘the great ones’

Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Former Auburn QB, Alabama Mr. Football joins coaching staff at Montgomery Catholic
Former Auburn quarterback Jeremy Johnson has joined the coaching staff at Montgomery Catholic. Johnson is coaching running backs for the Knights. “It’s huge for us,” Catholic head coach Kirk Johnson said. “We hired one of the city’s best. He’s a good young coach who played at a high level. He can relate to our kids. He’s been through a lot of the same things they’ve been through.”
Crimson Tide fan answers high school coach’s call to play – and she loves it
For a lot of Alabama high-school football coaches, recruiting the school hallways is important in building a roster. Adding depth – or even a big-time contributor – may be just a simple conversation in the lunchroom away. For Calera second-year head coach Jason Hamlin, his efforts last spring...
Titans Announce They've Signed 2 New Players Wednesday
On Wednesday afternoon, the Tennessee Titans made two additions to the team's roster during training camp. According to a report from Titans reporter Jim Wyatt, the team added defensive back Terrell Bonds and offensive lineman Willie Wright. In corresponding moves, the team also released defensive back Chris Williamson and placed...
David 'YAC' Johnson pleased with progress from running backs
Florida State running backs coach David Johnson is pleased with the way his group has progressed this offseason and into camp. From ball security to pass protection, Johnson likes how the little aspects of the game have steadily improved. Additionally, Johnson spoke on the physical growth of Rodney Hill in a short span, the overall development and play of Trey Benson, and more:
Steelers' Najee Harris ranked ninth among running backs for 2022 season
Theoretically speaking, it would be easy for one to argue that Pittsburgh Steelers second-year running back Najee Harris will soon be regarded as one of the elite players at his position. Harris ended his rookie season fourth in the NFL with 1,200 rushing yards and second with 307 carries. He...
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That Is
Julio Jones will play his first game at Merceds Benz Stadium in over a year — but he’ll be wearing crimson and pewter when he does. Last offseason, the Atlanta Falcons, who traded up 21 picks in the 2011 NFL draft to claim the standout flanker from Alabama, traded him to the Tennessee Titans as part of an impending rebuild.
