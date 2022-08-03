ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man, 22, shot in the head while driving on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving early Friday in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 22-year-old was traveling southbound in the 1100 block of South California Avenue around 12:53 a.m. when he was struck in the head by gunfire, police said. He drove himself to Rush...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while in traffic in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving early Friday in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 22-year-old was driving around 1:46 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Ogden Avenue when someone in a white sedan started shooting, according to Chicago police. He was shot once in...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Lawndale, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
fox32chicago.com

Pair shot while standing outside in Austin

CHICAGO - A man and a woman were wounded in a double shooting Thursday morning in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 26-year-old man and the 18-year-old woman were outside around 1:50 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Madison when someone started shooting at them, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, shot in Englewood

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded Thursday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 15-year-old was standing on the street around 10:47 p.m. in the 800 block of West 72nd Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the leg, according to Chicago police. Paramedics took...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

New POP! Heights park coming to Roseland on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A new park is coming to a far South Side neighborhood thanks to a $500,000 grant from Chicago’s Public Outdoor Plaza Program (POP!). Check out what the POP! Heights Park in Roseland will look like when it opens this fall along the South Halstead Corridor. Nearly 22,000...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side#Vehicles#Violent Crime#Mount Sinai Hospital
fox32chicago.com

2 shot, 1 fatally while sitting in parked vehicle in Roseland: police

CHICAGO - A man was killed, and a woman was wounded in a shooting Thursday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 8 p.m., police say the two victims were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 10400 block of S. Emerald Avenue when a dark-colored sedan pulled alongside them and occupants inside fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Three boys charged in attempted armed carjacking on Near West Side

CHICAGO - Three teenage boys are facing charges in an attempted armed carjacking Wednesday afternoon in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood. Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old were arrested around 5:15 p.m. moments after they attempted to take a car from a 38-year-old man at gunpoint in the 2200 block of West Campbell Park Drive, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in head by unknown offender in South Shore: police

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:50 p.m., police say a 33-year-old man was on the street in the 2600 block of E. 75th Street when he was shot in the head by an unknown gunman. The victim was taken...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, shot while walking on sidewalk in Little Village

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot in the hip in Little Village Thursday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of South Lawndale. At about 4:35 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown offender approached, police said. The offender produced a firearm, and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Shooting reported on Dan Ryan Expressway near 67th Street

CHICAGO - Shots were fired on the Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. The shooting took place around 8 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 near 67th Street, according to Illinois State Police. No one was injured in the shooting. All northbound lanes at 71st Street...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 killed in I-294 crash near Willow Springs

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 294 near Willow Springs early Friday. According to preliminary information from Illinois State Police, a gray 2014 Lexus and white 2017 International Truck Tractor were traveling southbound near milepost 22 on I-294 at about 12:33 a.m. The...
WILLOW SPRINGS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was found shot several times early Thursday in the South Chicago neighborhood. Police officers found the man, who is around 20 years old, lying outside on the ground with three gunshot wounds to the body around 1:13 a.m. in the 2900 block of East 88th Street, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver wanted in hit-and-run crash that seriously wounded bicyclist in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - Police are seeking the driver of an SUV that struck and seriously injured a bicyclist last week in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. On July 27 around 9 p.m., a white Chevrolet Traverse with a model year between 2004 and 2012 struck a bicyclist in the 1300 block of North Kostner Avenue before fleeing the scene, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with firing gun on Pace bus traveling on I-94

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged after he allegedly fired a gun on a Pace bus Tuesday afternoon on the Bishop Ford Expressway. Anthony Bland, 33, was charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy