Man, 22, shot in the head while driving on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving early Friday in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 22-year-old was traveling southbound in the 1100 block of South California Avenue around 12:53 a.m. when he was struck in the head by gunfire, police said. He drove himself to Rush...
Man shot while in traffic in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving early Friday in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 22-year-old was driving around 1:46 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Ogden Avenue when someone in a white sedan started shooting, according to Chicago police. He was shot once in...
Beloved Chicagoland 'Funnel Cake Man' Robbed, Killed On South Side
'Who ever robbed my husband has robbed us.'
Wounded security guard questions why no charges filed in Chicago shootout that injured 4 people
CHICAGO - Berrie McCormick is a former Marine who served in Afghanistan. On Monday, he says, his old training kicked in during a wild shootout at an apartment complex in University Village while he was working security. McCormick was hit twice, a 19-year-old man yards away was shot 13 times,...
Woman critically wounded in Stevenson Expressway shooting that involved off-duty Chicago police officer
CHICAGO - A woman was critically wounded in a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway that involved an off-duty Chicago police officer. It was not clear how the officer was involved, but the civilian agency that oversees the police department said it was called to the scene of the shooting at Archer Avenue around 10:05 p.m. Thursday.
Pair shot while standing outside in Austin
CHICAGO - A man and a woman were wounded in a double shooting Thursday morning in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 26-year-old man and the 18-year-old woman were outside around 1:50 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Madison when someone started shooting at them, Chicago police said.
Boy, 15, shot in Englewood
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded Thursday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 15-year-old was standing on the street around 10:47 p.m. in the 800 block of West 72nd Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the leg, according to Chicago police. Paramedics took...
New POP! Heights park coming to Roseland on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A new park is coming to a far South Side neighborhood thanks to a $500,000 grant from Chicago’s Public Outdoor Plaza Program (POP!). Check out what the POP! Heights Park in Roseland will look like when it opens this fall along the South Halstead Corridor. Nearly 22,000...
2 shot, 1 fatally while sitting in parked vehicle in Roseland: police
CHICAGO - A man was killed, and a woman was wounded in a shooting Thursday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 8 p.m., police say the two victims were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 10400 block of S. Emerald Avenue when a dark-colored sedan pulled alongside them and occupants inside fired shots.
Three boys charged in attempted armed carjacking on Near West Side
CHICAGO - Three teenage boys are facing charges in an attempted armed carjacking Wednesday afternoon in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood. Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old were arrested around 5:15 p.m. moments after they attempted to take a car from a 38-year-old man at gunpoint in the 2200 block of West Campbell Park Drive, according to Chicago police.
2 injured in South Austin shooting outside gas station: Chicago police
A 26-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were shot, CPD said.
Woodridge man fired shots into Chicago park; police find handwritten notes about mass shootings in vehicle
WOODRIDGE, Ill. - A Woodridge man was arrested Thursday in Englewood with five loaded guns, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and disturbing handwritten notes about mass shootings. Chicago police say they intercepted the man after he fired a shotgun into a park. Alexander Podgorny, 29, now faces five felony counts...
Man shot in head by unknown offender in South Shore: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:50 p.m., police say a 33-year-old man was on the street in the 2600 block of E. 75th Street when he was shot in the head by an unknown gunman. The victim was taken...
Man, teen boy injured in South Austin shooting minutes after 2 others shot nearby: Chicago police
A 61-year-old man and 14-year-old boy were shot in South Austin just 30 minutes after two others were shot in the neighborhood, Chicago police said.
Boy, 16, shot while walking on sidewalk in Little Village
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot in the hip in Little Village Thursday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of South Lawndale. At about 4:35 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown offender approached, police said. The offender produced a firearm, and...
Shooting reported on Dan Ryan Expressway near 67th Street
CHICAGO - Shots were fired on the Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. The shooting took place around 8 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 near 67th Street, according to Illinois State Police. No one was injured in the shooting. All northbound lanes at 71st Street...
1 killed in I-294 crash near Willow Springs
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 294 near Willow Springs early Friday. According to preliminary information from Illinois State Police, a gray 2014 Lexus and white 2017 International Truck Tractor were traveling southbound near milepost 22 on I-294 at about 12:33 a.m. The...
Man found shot in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was found shot several times early Thursday in the South Chicago neighborhood. Police officers found the man, who is around 20 years old, lying outside on the ground with three gunshot wounds to the body around 1:13 a.m. in the 2900 block of East 88th Street, according to Chicago police.
Driver wanted in hit-and-run crash that seriously wounded bicyclist in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - Police are seeking the driver of an SUV that struck and seriously injured a bicyclist last week in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. On July 27 around 9 p.m., a white Chevrolet Traverse with a model year between 2004 and 2012 struck a bicyclist in the 1300 block of North Kostner Avenue before fleeing the scene, according to Chicago police.
Chicago man charged with firing gun on Pace bus traveling on I-94
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged after he allegedly fired a gun on a Pace bus Tuesday afternoon on the Bishop Ford Expressway. Anthony Bland, 33, was charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.
