Atkinson Village Board addresses rubbish complaints
Residents of Atkinson are reminded the Village Public Works Department will not pick up discarded furniture at any residence or place of business. All unwanted furniture should be taken to the roll off dumpster which is located behind the tennis court at the rear of the building that houses ROE offices and the Atkinson Pubic Library.
Andover to participate in 50th Orion Fall Fest
Village participation in the 50th annual Orion Fall Festival was among the topics of discussion Monday, Aug. 1, at the August meeting of the Andover Village Board of Trustees held at the Andover American Legion Post home. The village is seeking volunteers to work a shift in the Central Park...
Orion Village Board looks toward reconstruction of Fifth Street
Working out the financing will be a challenge, but someday Orion could have a Fifth Street that is straight, with angle and parallel parking where needed, and sidewalks, too, and all ADA compliant, Orion village board members learned on Monday, Aug. 1. J.D. Schulte and Jon Clark of Hutchison Engineering...
Sterling Council Paves the Way for K-Mart Store Area Redevelopment
For over six years the former K-Mart Plaza sat empty and deteriorating. Those bleak days may be ending. Earlier this year, the Veterans Administration moved in and occupied a part of the former K-Mart store. There is more work to be done and the Sterling City Council at their most recent meeting took a big step to filling up the area once again.
John Deere Road repairs to begin in Moline on Aug. 8
MOLINE, Ill. — Starting Monday, Aug. 8, a significant portion of John Deere Road in Moline will undergo repairs and lane closures for the rest of the month. According to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation, work will begin on Monday on John Deere Road (Illinois 5) from 7th Street to 16th Street.
Dan D. Outdoors
If you are a history buff and/or find old artifacts and antiques interesting, spend some hours visiting the museum’s various rooms. It’s air conditioned and donations are accepted. The hours are 9:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. 7 days a week. It is closed after October 31, 2022, and will re-open in the spring.
Favorite Quad Cities Bakery Moving To Bigger and Better Location
Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie has made a big announcement on Facebook. "I am beyond excited to announce, that due to the remarkable growth of Oh So Sweet and the unwavering support the Quad Cities has shown us over the last 8 1/2 years, that WE ARE EXPANDING!" The bakery...
Road closure begins Monday for reconstruction project in Rock Falls
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - Starting Monday, Dixon Avenue will be closed from Avenue A to the Hennepin Canal bridge for a reconstruction project. According to a media release from the Rock Falls Police Department, there will be barricades in place prohibiting traffic in the area. According to police:. Westbound...
New QC park gets a name
East Moline’s newest park has a name and it’s culturally and environmentally appropriate for our area. The Amôwa Forest Preserve is the new name for the 180 acre park located near Interstate 80 and Illinois 92. Amôwa is the Sauk word for “bee” and was chosen from over 100 names submitted by members of the […]
10 Things I’ve Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair
My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
Plans ahead for Downtown Rock Island revitalization
Plans to revitalize downtown Rock Island are in the works as a way to invest back into the community. Jack Cullen, Director of Downtown Rock Island, dropped by Local 4 to tell us about a proposed Special Service Area and what it could mean for the District. For more information,...
Around the Tri States: Man arrested in Macomb burglary; local auction company sold; Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg Service
A Tazewell County man was arrested in a burglary reported east of Macomb in May. Kyle Sebree, 30, of Delavan is being lodged in the McDonough County jail on $25,000 bond. A trailer, motorcycle, UTV, and ATV were reportedly stolen from a property in Salem Township. Some of the property...
Who bought and sold property in Henry County last week?
Marie Fiers to Kyle Fiers, Part of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 17 North, Range 1 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $48,000. Rae Jackson, Catherine Zahari, Kenneth Phillips to Jordan Chandler, 119 South Park Ave., Geneseo, $172,000. Betty DeWolfe to Alejandrina...
One westbound lane of I-80 bridge to close for patching
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that, weather permitting, the westbound right lane of the I-80 Mississippi River bridge (Fred Schwengel Memorial Bridge) in Rock Island County will be closed overnight for deck patching beginning Monday, Aug. 8. Signing will be used to maintain traffic during the project, which...
Fire damages East Peoria restaurant
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Fire has closed an East Peoria eatery, just prior to lunch time Thursday. East Peoria firefighters were called to “The Original Wonderdog” in Fondulac Plaza around 11:00 a.m. for what employees told 25 News was a small fire in the kitchen that blew up quickly.
'Diarrhea incident' forces Moline pool to close
MOLINE, Ill. — Swimmers in the Quad Cities should search for a different place to take a dip if their main spot is the Riverside Family Aquatic Center. A "diarrhea incident" late Sunday, July 31 forced the pool to close Monday for the safety of all customers, according to a Facebook post from the Moline Parks and Recreation Department.
Canceled flight causes Jimmie Allen to miss Iowa concert
The Mississippi Valley Fair grandstand was already filling up with country fans when the news came — the Jimmie Allen concert was canceled. The country music star took to social media to explain the situation, and ask the guilty party to start cutting some checks. In a video posted...
Local Arts Organization vying in national grant competition
CAMBRIDGE, Illinois—Local arts and culture organization Crossroads Cultural Connections is competing in a nationwide grant-making and crowdfunding initiative called “A Community Thrives”, presented by the Gannett Foundation. A Community Thrives offers a platform to get neighbors, friends, family, and peers excited to support community-building ideas, and, for organizations that raise a minimum of $3,000 over the course of the competition, a chance at over $2,000,000 in grants to help get ideas off the ground.
Macomb railroad crossings closed due to 'situation,' city says
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The city of Macomb reported on Tuesday night that railroad crossings are closed from East Street to N. Pearl Street at least for the couple hours because of a "situation." City leaders did not expound on the circumstances of the situation that caused the closures.
Rock Falls Council Approves New Ordinance to Protect Residents When the Temperature Hits Triple Digits
If you are the kind of person who likes to attend a governmental meeting that goes on for hours with debate and discussion, then the Rock Falls City Council meetings aren’t for you. At the most recent session held on Tuesday night, Mayor Rod Kleckler and Alderman breezed through...
