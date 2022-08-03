ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas zoo’s new baby giraffe needs a name; public can help choose

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
ABILENE, Texas — A Texas zoo needs your help to name its new baby giraffe.

According to KTXS-TV and the Abilene Reporter-News, the Abilene Zoo took to social media Tuesday to ask the public to vote on a name for the female calf, born June 24 to 11-year-old mom Jamie, aka Bug.

To vote, head to the zoo’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram post about the poll and write your choice in the comments. Voters must pick one of four options: Hashara, which means “bug” in Arabic; Sanika, which means “bug” in Amharic; Makena, a fan entry that means “happy one” in Kikuyu; or Bakari, the Swahili word for “lovely.”

The deadline for casting votes is Friday, the zoo said.

The poll comes less than a month after the youngster made her public debut on July 11, when she was about 2 weeks old, KIDY-TV previously reported.

“She can now be seen in the Giraffe Safari habitat,” the zoo wrote on Facebook at the time. The post also included a video of the newcomer frolicking outside with her mother.

The calf, who was about 6 feet tall at birth, is Jamie’s third, the zoo said in a news release in June.

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

