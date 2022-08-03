Read on www.registercitizen.com
Register Citizen
Police: One hospitalized after Route 7 crash in Ridgefield
RIDGEFIELD — One person was extricated from an overturned vehicle and transported to the hospital Monday morning following a two-vehicle collision on Ethan Allen Highway. The crash happened near the Wooster Hollow Cafe around 9:40 a.m., according to Ridgefield Police Capt. Jeff Raines. He said the driver extricated from...
Register Citizen
Bristol police ID man killed in Jefferson Avenue shooting
BRISTOL — Police identified the victim of a fatal shooting from Friday as a 27-year-old Bristol resident. Officers were called to Jefferson Avenue around 3:10 a.m. Friday for a report of shots fired. At the scene, they found Leonaldo Encarnacion wounded by gunfire, according to the Bristol Police Department.
Register Citizen
Police: Person suffers minor injuries in South Norwalk street robbery
NORWALK — Police are investigating a robbery that took place on Hanford Place early Monday morning. Police were called to the area around 12:45 a.m. Monday for the reported robbery. The caller told police they were walking home when they saw a vehicle driving slowly behind “as if it was following the victim,” Lt. Terry Blake said Monday.
Register Citizen
Police: Biker, passenger still in critical condition after Fairfield crash
FAIRFIELD — A rider and passenger remained hospitalized in critical condition Monday after a weekend crash involving a van, police said. A southbound motorcycle on Coolidge Street collided with a van heading west through the Coolidge Drive intersection around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Fairfield police said. The motorcyclist and their...
Register Citizen
Police: Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Newington crash
NEWINGTON — Police say a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Sunday night. Officers were called to the intersection of Fenn Road and Cedar Street around 8:50 p.m. Sunday for a reported crash between a car and a motorcycle, Newington Police Chief Stephen Clark said in a news release.
Register Citizen
Police: Hamden boy, 17, charged in shooting
HAMDEN — Police say a 17-year-old boy was charged Sunday in connection with a shooting last month. Police said they were called to the area of Blue Hills Avenue and Noble Court around 6:30 p.m. on July 17 for a reported shooting and a car crash. Witnesses told officers there was an exchange of gunfire between a pedestrian and a person inside a vehicle that crashed at the intersection and into a residential stone wall, Detective Sean Dolan said Monday.
Register Citizen
Police ID woman, 29, shot dead in Hartford apartment
HARTFORD — Police have released the name of the woman who was fatally shot in the city over the weekend. Adelaida Latorres-Toro, 29, was killed in an apartment on Colonial Street in the Barry Square neighborhood. Her death is the city’s 24th homicide of the year, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.
Register Citizen
Police ID man, 27, fatally shot at his Bristol home
BRISTOL — Police on Monday have identified a man who was shot and killed Friday. Leonaldo Encarnacion, 27, was fatally shot at his Jefferson Avenue home early Friday morning, Bristol police said. His death has been ruled a homicide. No one has been arrested, but detectives are investigating, police spokesperson Lt. Geoffrey Lund said.
Register Citizen
State agency probes East Haven bar after fatal shooting
EAST HAVEN — A local bar has been referred to the state Department of Consumer Protection following a weekend fatal shooting that left one person dead and another wounded, according to police. East Haven police said 26-year-old Southington resident Julius Bolden-Lowe was killed in the gunfire that erupted following...
Register Citizen
Police seek arrest warrant in Groton stabbing
GROTON — Police say they are in the process of obtaining an arrest warrant, charging a man with a stabbing another person Sunday night on Blueberry Hill Road. A man was stabbed around 9 p.m. outside a Blueberry Hill Road address, Detective Sgt. Travis Winkleman said. The injuries from the stabbing were not life-threatening, Winkelman said. The victim was brought to a hospital where he was treated and released, police said.
'It still doesn't feel real.' Family in shock following fatal Fairfield hit-and-run
It's been nearly a week without the bright light that radiated from Hazem Mohamed everywhere he went.
Register Citizen
Police: New Haven man steals car with dogs inside, spits at cop after pursuit
EAST HAVEN — A New Haven man who police said stole a car with two dogs in the backseat, fled pursuing officers and spit in a cop’s face was arrested Sunday on more than a half-dozen charges. Sean Kelly, 52, who police said was on probation during the...
Register Citizen
Attorney: CT state police sergeant peeled out and ‘sped off’ after totaling college student’s car
BROOKFIELD — The attorney representing a college student who was the victim in a hit-and-run crash says his client heard the tires peel out as the Dodge Charger sped away after totaling her Kia Optima. The driver of the state-owned Charger — Connecticut State Police Sgt. Catherine Koeppel —...
Two Suffer Life-Threatening Injuries In Fairfield Crash
Two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Fairfield County. Police responded to the crash in the town of Fairfield at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Coolidge Street at about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Investigators found that a...
Register Citizen
Police: Two charged with assault, robbery at Southington motel
SOUTHINGTON — Two men have been accused of robbing and assaulting a guest at a Motel 6 earlier this year, according to police. The men — Gregory M. Rogers, 40, of Southington, and John Robert Delgado, 48, of New Britain — were charged with several offenses related to the robbery, the Southington Police Department said Monday.
Bridgeport PD investigate early morning shooting
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police are investigating an early morning shooting that occurred on Sixth Street and Stratford Avenue on Monday. Officers said they responded to a 911 call that came in just after 2 a.m. on Monday morning, which reported that the caller’s family member had been shot in the neck. The caller […]
ID Released For Woman Killed In Monroe House Fire
Fire officials have released the name of a Fairfield County woman who died after a house fire. Sarah Cotter, age 69, of Monroe, was killed shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5 during the fire in the 100 block of Bagburn Hill Road, said Monroe Fire Marshal Bill Davin. Firefighters...
Man injured in West Haven shooting
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven police are investigating the shooting of a male victim in the area of Leet Street on Sunday. The victim was transported to a hospital at around 7 p.m. on Sunday. His wounds are being described as non life threatening, according to officials. West Haven police are calling this […]
Register Citizen
Norwalk police: Man 3 times broke into apartment of woman who had protective order against him
NORWALK — A Stamford man was charged Friday with breaking into a woman’s apartment and assaulting her multiple times this summer while she had a protective order against him, according to police. Norwalk police served Michael McFarlane, 29, of Stamford, with three arrest warrants on Friday while he...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport blaze displaces 30 people, official says
BRIDGEPORT — Firefighters battled a blaze at a three-story house on Fairfield Avenue Monday night that displaced 30 people, officials said. The fire was originally reported around 9:10 p.m. by multiple people who could see flames and smoke coming from the third floor, said Scott Appleby, spokesperson for the city.
