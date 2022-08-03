ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Register Citizen

Police: One hospitalized after Route 7 crash in Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — One person was extricated from an overturned vehicle and transported to the hospital Monday morning following a two-vehicle collision on Ethan Allen Highway. The crash happened near the Wooster Hollow Cafe around 9:40 a.m., according to Ridgefield Police Capt. Jeff Raines. He said the driver extricated from...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Bristol police ID man killed in Jefferson Avenue shooting

BRISTOL — Police identified the victim of a fatal shooting from Friday as a 27-year-old Bristol resident. Officers were called to Jefferson Avenue around 3:10 a.m. Friday for a report of shots fired. At the scene, they found Leonaldo Encarnacion wounded by gunfire, according to the Bristol Police Department.
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Person suffers minor injuries in South Norwalk street robbery

NORWALK — Police are investigating a robbery that took place on Hanford Place early Monday morning. Police were called to the area around 12:45 a.m. Monday for the reported robbery. The caller told police they were walking home when they saw a vehicle driving slowly behind “as if it was following the victim,” Lt. Terry Blake said Monday.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Biker, passenger still in critical condition after Fairfield crash

FAIRFIELD — A rider and passenger remained hospitalized in critical condition Monday after a weekend crash involving a van, police said. A southbound motorcycle on Coolidge Street collided with a van heading west through the Coolidge Drive intersection around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Fairfield police said. The motorcyclist and their...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Newington crash

NEWINGTON — Police say a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Sunday night. Officers were called to the intersection of Fenn Road and Cedar Street around 8:50 p.m. Sunday for a reported crash between a car and a motorcycle, Newington Police Chief Stephen Clark said in a news release.
NEWINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Hamden boy, 17, charged in shooting

HAMDEN — Police say a 17-year-old boy was charged Sunday in connection with a shooting last month. Police said they were called to the area of Blue Hills Avenue and Noble Court around 6:30 p.m. on July 17 for a reported shooting and a car crash. Witnesses told officers there was an exchange of gunfire between a pedestrian and a person inside a vehicle that crashed at the intersection and into a residential stone wall, Detective Sean Dolan said Monday.
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police ID woman, 29, shot dead in Hartford apartment

HARTFORD — Police have released the name of the woman who was fatally shot in the city over the weekend. Adelaida Latorres-Toro, 29, was killed in an apartment on Colonial Street in the Barry Square neighborhood. Her death is the city’s 24th homicide of the year, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police ID man, 27, fatally shot at his Bristol home

BRISTOL — Police on Monday have identified a man who was shot and killed Friday. Leonaldo Encarnacion, 27, was fatally shot at his Jefferson Avenue home early Friday morning, Bristol police said. His death has been ruled a homicide. No one has been arrested, but detectives are investigating, police spokesperson Lt. Geoffrey Lund said.
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

State agency probes East Haven bar after fatal shooting

EAST HAVEN — A local bar has been referred to the state Department of Consumer Protection following a weekend fatal shooting that left one person dead and another wounded, according to police. East Haven police said 26-year-old Southington resident Julius Bolden-Lowe was killed in the gunfire that erupted following...
EAST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police seek arrest warrant in Groton stabbing

GROTON — Police say they are in the process of obtaining an arrest warrant, charging a man with a stabbing another person Sunday night on Blueberry Hill Road. A man was stabbed around 9 p.m. outside a Blueberry Hill Road address, Detective Sgt. Travis Winkleman said. The injuries from the stabbing were not life-threatening, Winkelman said. The victim was brought to a hospital where he was treated and released, police said.
GROTON, CT
Daily Voice

Two Suffer Life-Threatening Injuries In Fairfield Crash

Two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Fairfield County. Police responded to the crash in the town of Fairfield at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Coolidge Street at about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Investigators found that a...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Two charged with assault, robbery at Southington motel

SOUTHINGTON — Two men have been accused of robbing and assaulting a guest at a Motel 6 earlier this year, according to police. The men — Gregory M. Rogers, 40, of Southington, and John Robert Delgado, 48, of New Britain — were charged with several offenses related to the robbery, the Southington Police Department said Monday.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport PD investigate early morning shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police are investigating an early morning shooting that occurred on Sixth Street and Stratford Avenue on Monday. Officers said they responded to a 911 call that came in just after 2 a.m. on Monday morning, which reported that the caller’s family member had been shot in the neck. The caller […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

ID Released For Woman Killed In Monroe House Fire

Fire officials have released the name of a Fairfield County woman who died after a house fire. Sarah Cotter, age 69, of Monroe, was killed shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5 during the fire in the 100 block of Bagburn Hill Road, said Monroe Fire Marshal Bill Davin. Firefighters...
MONROE, CT
WTNH

Man injured in West Haven shooting

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven police are investigating the shooting of a male victim in the area of Leet Street on Sunday. The victim was transported to a hospital at around 7 p.m. on Sunday. His wounds are being described as non life threatening, according to officials. West Haven police are calling this […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport blaze displaces 30 people, official says

BRIDGEPORT — Firefighters battled a blaze at a three-story house on Fairfield Avenue Monday night that displaced 30 people, officials said. The fire was originally reported around 9:10 p.m. by multiple people who could see flames and smoke coming from the third floor, said Scott Appleby, spokesperson for the city.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

