Answering Five Questions About the Yankees’ Decision to Trade Jordan Montgomery

 2 days ago
Yardbarker

Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline

New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound

Jacob deGrom made his season debut on Tuesday night, tossing five innings of one-run ball while striking out six batters in the New York Mets’ loss to the Washington Nationals. After the game, deGrom expressed how happy he was to be back on the mound. However, he did have one regret from Tuesday night, a […] The post Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
Yardbarker

Should the Yankees reunite with Didi Gregorius after being released?

Since the New York Yankees refuse to call up Oswald Peraza from Triple-A Scranton, they may consider reuniting with an old friend, Didi Gregorius. Gregorius was released by the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday morning, of course sparking a frenzy on social media from Yankee fans. During his time wearing pinstripes, Gregorius was a fan favorite, enjoying some incredibly productive seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Yankees could take another shot at Pablo Lopez after the season

The New York Yankees wrapped up their business at the trade deadline this year and overall they seemed pleased. However, one couldn’t help but feel like there was one move they really pushed for that they couldn’t make. Just before the deadline, we learned that the Yankees had...
