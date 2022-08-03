Read on bronx.com
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Dayshaun Scott, 15, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating the following individual, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Dayshaun Scott. 1775 Grand Concourse. Bronx, NY 10453. It was reported to police that...
Bronx TD Bank robber has struck 6 times in spree: cops
THE BRONX, New York (PIX11) — A serial bank robber has netted over $2,000 across a string of thefts since mid-July, all targeting TD branches in the Bronx, according to the NYPD. The crook first struck around 3:20 p.m. on July 15 at the branch on East 149th Street near Melrose Avenue, police said in […]
Couple Wanted for $7,000 Armed Robbery, Carjacking in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NY – A Brooklyn resident in the city’s East New York section was robbed...
Woman shot in back near Bronx Zoo
The 55-year-old was on Southern Boulevard when she was hit in the lower back.
NYPD: Missing Brooklyn teenager found safe
NEW YORK -- Police say a missing teenager from Brooklyn has been found safe. Fourteen-year-old Aunisty Elliott hadn't been seen since she left her family's home in Prospect Heights on July 27 around 11 a.m. Police said Thursday that Aunisty had been found safe and was reunited with her family.
Victim in Brooklyn McDonald’s ‘cold fries’ shooting has died
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The McDonald’s worker allegedly shot by a man whose mother complained about receiving cold French fries has died of his injuries, according to authorities. The NYPD confirmed the death of Matthew Webb, 23, of Queens, on Friday morning. Webb was shot in the neck outside the fast-food joint where he worked […]
Police looking to identify man discovered walking on Bronx street
The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an unidentified man who was found walking on a Bronx street on Wednesday.
6 year old girl attacked and robbed in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for three teens who attacked and robbed a 6-year-old girl of her $30 scooter in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. Police released security images of the suspects on Friday. They say the attack took place just before 6 p.m. on July 28th. The...
Police seek 2 suspects in Bronx robbery spree
NEW YORK - Police are searching for two suspects accused in a robbery spree in the Bronx.Investigators say the two are connected to at least two robberies and two attempted robberies -- one on June 23, two on June 28 and one on June 29.Each time, police say the suspects have shown a gun, then stole or tried to steal chains from the victims before fleeing on a moped. In one incident, the suspects also stole $200 in cash.The youngest victim is a 17-year-old girl who was walking to school when the suspects tried to take a chain from around her neck. They fled emptyhanded, and the victim was not injured.In another attempted robbery, the victim was struck in the face with a gun.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Manhattan man stabbed dead after bodega argument: police
An argument inside a Manhattan bodega turned fatal Thursday morning after one of the men involved stabbed the other after the dispute spilled onto the sidewalk, police said. The 47-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest outside Williams Grocery on Dykman St. near Seaman Ave. in Inwood shortly past 1 a.m., according to the NYPD. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved. ...
Missing Brooklyn teen found in Harlem after tip to police: source
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A missing 14-year-old girl who disappeared while babysitting her younger brother and sister in Brooklyn last week was found in Harlem Thursday, according to a law enforcement source who spoke to PIX11 News. “She was staying in an apartment. Someone called the police,” the source said. Police officers from the […]
Man in Brooklyn shot in car while stopped at red light: cops
Officers at the scene of a shooting in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn on Aug. 4, 2022. Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a 21-year-old man as he waited at a red light early Thursday morning. Police said the assault happened at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4 at the...
Man Sentenced For Deadly Shooting After Argument At Hempstead Apartment
An area man has been sentenced to prison for a fatal Long Island shooting. James Wilson, age 38, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for a fatal shooting in Hempstead in Feb. 2019, said Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly. Wilson, of Brooklyn, was convicted in...
Travis Griffiths, 19, Murdered
The New York City Police Department is asking the public’s assistance identifying the individual, depicted in the attached surveillance photograph and video clip, who is wanted for a murder, which occurred within the confines of the 42nd Precinct in theBronx. Details are as follows. It was reported to police...
NYPD School Crossing Guard, Concetta Diaz, 47, Arrested
On Tuesday, August 02, 2022, at 1540 hours, the following 47-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 76th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Concetta Diaz. NYPD School Crossing Guard. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
Hidden compartment filled with pills found under pharmacy worker’s car, cops say
A New York pharmacy worker had hundreds of Xanax and other prescription pills hidden in a secret compartment under his car when he was pulled over for speeding Tuesday on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said. Carlos Jose Cruz-Pena, 33, of the Bronx, is charged with second-degree possession with the...
Heroin/Fentanyl Packaging-Distribution Operation Busted-Over 13 Pounds Seized
Two charged, including fugitive in 2020 Bronx fentanyl packaging mill prosecution. Two men were arrested in the Fordham Manor neighborhood of the Bronx in connection with a large-scale heroin/fentanyl packaging and distribution operation. Approximately six kilograms of narcotics (over 13 pounds) with a street value of at least $1.8 million were intercepted during a short-term investigation. The narcotics were allegedly destined for distribution throughout New York City and Massachusetts. Overdose rates in New York City have escalated since the COVID-19 pandemic began and are at their highest rates ever. Fentanyl is the most common drug associated with overdose deaths.
NYPD Investigating Armed Robbery at Manhattan Subway Station
NEW YORK, NY – A suspect armed with a knife approached a victim inside the...
Texas girl, 16, found after being reported missing in Brooklyn: NYPD
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl visiting New York City from Texas was found in the Bronx the day after she went missing in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. The teen, an Austin resident, was staying at a 39th Street hotel near Fifth Avenue with her family, an NYPD spokeswoman said. She was last […]
BJ's customer shot and killed during attempted robbery
NEW YORK - A customer was shot and killed late Thursday night at BJ's Wholesale Club in Brooklyn.Investigators believe the 19-year-old was the victim of a robbery gone wrong. It happened just after 10 p.m. inside an elevator leading to the store parking garage on Shore Parkway in Bath Beach. Police said the suspect tried to steal 19-year-old Dereck Chen's backpack, then pulled out a gun and shot him in the face when he fought back. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke with an employee who was working when all this went down."They were heading towards the elevator. All I heard was, 'Get off...
